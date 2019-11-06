Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on Baghdad’s Shuhada bridge, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said.

There appeared to be no casualties.

Protesters had blocked the bridge since Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts to bring the country to a standstill, with thousands continuing to partake in anti-government protests in the capital and southern provinces.

Meanwhile, Iraqi protesters have blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in the south, security and oil sources told Reuters.

The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, which caused fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources said.