You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

Riot police stand at Al Shuhada bridge during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

  • There appeared to be no casualties
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces opened fire on Wednesday to disperse protesters gathered on Baghdad’s Shuhada bridge, shooting live bullets in the air, a Reuters witness said.

There appeared to be no casualties.

Protesters had blocked the bridge since Tuesday afternoon as part of efforts to bring the country to a standstill, with thousands continuing to partake in anti-government protests in the capital and southern provinces.

Meanwhile, Iraqi protesters have blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in the south, security and oil sources told Reuters.

The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, which caused fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources said.

Related

photos
Middle-East
Turkey captures sister of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi in northern Syria
Developing
Middle-East
Iraqi security forces conducting large-scale arrest campaigns in Baghdad: witnesses

Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

  • Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says enriched uranium production increased tenfold
Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

VIENNA: UN nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.

“We are aware of the media reports today related to Fordow. Agency inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters in Vienna,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers does not allow enrichment at Fordow.

Topics: Iran Atomic Energy Organization of Iran nuclear deal

Related

Middle-East
US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ with enrichment step
Middle-East
Iranian president announces another break from nuclear deal

Latest updates

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods
Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow
Iraqi security forces use live fire to disperse protesters in Baghdad
Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up
SoftBank Group profit plunges owing to WeWork turmoil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.