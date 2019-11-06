You are here

Ride-hailing market revs up in Egypt

A man uses Uber application on his mobile phone in Cairo, November 6, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Egypt among Uber’s top 10 markets
  • Firms also offer bus services, food delivery
Reuters

CAIRO: Competition in Egypt’s ride-hailing and tech-enabled transport market is heating up as rivals from global giant Uber to smaller local firms vie for a slice of the Middle East’s largest market.
Operators say there is a lot more room for growth. Egypt’s population will soon be swelling to 100 million. Taxis, minibuses, tuk-tuks and motorbikes shuttle passengers and deliveries through crowded, chaotic streets.
The biggest players are Careem and Uber, which had its IPO in May and posted a wider third-quarter loss on Monday as it tries to outspend competitors. The firms still operate separately despite their merger in March.
Industry experts expect more mergers as start-ups try to gain market share for bus or motorbike services.
Egypt is among Uber’s top 10 markets globally, and is seen as a regional tech hub — start-ups such as digital payments firm Fawry have set up shop in a tech park outside Cairo.
Uber has 900,000 active drivers in Egypt, operates in about half of Egypt’s 27 governorates, and is looking to expand next year to the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh and southern Egypt, its Egypt General Manager, Ahmad Hammouda, told Reuters.
Both Uber and Careem introduced bus services late last year after the founding of local start-up Swvl, which runs buses along fixed routes via an app. Swvl has already expanded into Kenya and Pakistan.

FAST FOOD
Besides buses and passenger vehicles, Uber and Careem motorbikes also compete with Egyptian start-up Halan, which launched in November 2017 and operates in more than 20 Egyptian cities as well as Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.
Tech-enabled food delivery is also expanding rapidly, where Uber Eats competes with Halan, local start-up Elmenus, Spanish start-up Glovo and Otlob. Germany’s Delivery Hero bought Otlob in 2017 and has a stake in Glovo.
Halan uses motorbikes to deliver food, tuk-tuks for passenger transport and cargo tricycles for goods. It has partnerships with fast food chains including McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut in Egypt and is now targeting smaller restaurants.
It has around 10,000 active drivers, CEO Mounir Nakhla told Reuters.
Launched in June 2011 as a catalogue of menus from restaurants, Elmenus began delivering food via its platform late last year and is due to start using its own delivery vehicles this month, its founder, Amir Allam, told Reuters.
Glovo plans to invest 5 million euros ($5.54 million) in the country, where it says smartphone use is growing rapidly but just one quarter of deliveries are ordered online.
“There will come a time when somebody, or a couple of players, will dominate,” said Elmenus’ Allam. “But this is still a long way to go because the market is growing massively.”

SIZE MATTERS
Maged Dessouky, a transport expert at the University of Southern California, said it was hard to predict who would prevail.
“Size matters, but size isn’t everything,” he said. “Of course, when we get to autonomous vehicles, it’s going to be very interesting. That’s going to change the equation completely.”
Despite the optimism around the sector, there are uncertainties. In September, Egypt’s parliament passed a law governing ride-hailing apps that will require them to keep data for six months and share it with the government when asked.
Earlier this year, Uber riders and drivers in Egypt faced technical difficulties with the Uber app, which two security sources said was linked to data-sharing disputes with the authorities.
The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) is examining Uber’s acquisition of Careem and new entrants are still appearing.
Earlier this year, billboards sprang up across Cairo advertising ride-hailing firm Dubci, prompting speculation that Egypt’s powerful military, which has been expanding its business activities, was behind it.
The billboards have mostly disappeared, and news about Dubci has been scarce since the military denied ownership in July. Reuters could not reach the company.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

SHANGHAI: Tesla plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.
The moves mark a departure from the approach chief executive Elon Musk announced in March, when he said the company would shut many of its retail stores worldwide to cut costs.
Tesla had already treated China, the world’s biggest electric vehicle market, differently than elsewhere. The company and Musk openly disdain marketing, but in China Tesla has offered racing events and showroom parties.
“Building cars from the Shanghai factory is just the first step,” Tesla vice president Tao Lin said at an industry conference last month in Beijing. “Next we must deliver cars very well to our customers and provide very good after-sales service.
Tesla plans to turn some of its showrooms in China into one-stop shops called “Tesla Centers” that also serve as delivery sites and offer maintenance support, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the rollout would start in Shanghai and Guangzhou. In coming months, the company also plans to double its service centers to 63 from 29 and boost fast charging stations by 39% to 362, according to Tesla planning documents seen by Reuters.
“Expanding the service network is very important to boost customer confidence,” Tesla China general manager Wang Hao told Reuters, adding the firm would build more charging stations in China next year at a “faster pace.”
“There is growing sales potential from more inland cities, and a need to prepare for growing repair and maintenance demands to avoid complaints,” one of the sources said.
Tesla, most of whose service centers are in China’s coastal regions and big provincial capitals, will open new ones in the northwestern city of Urumqi, southwestern city of Kunming and “Ice City” Harbin in the north, the documents showed.
The sources cautioned that plans might change depending on the circumstances.
Tesla’s corporate headquarters in the United States did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Its efforts to boost its physical presence in China comes as the carmaker has started trial production at the $2 billion Shanghai plant, its first overseas factory, ahead of mass production by the end of December.
Tesla has said it should be able to build 3,000 Model 3 sedans a week in its initial phases. That is nearly four times the number of imported Model 3 vehicles sold in China per month this year, according to figures from research firm LMC Automotive.
The expansion plan is likely to increase financial strain on Tesla, which has been burning cash because of heavy losses and capital expenditure.
Tesla has had negative free cash flow every quarter but five over the past decade, but positive free cash flow of $371 million in the three months that ended in September, thanks to record deliveries and reduced costs.
It was not immediately clear how much Tesla would need to spend to expand its sales and after-sales network in China.
Tesla operates about 48 showrooms in mainland China. In contrast, BMW, Daimler’s Mercedes Benz, and Audi, which will have electric sport-utility vehicle models in China by the end of this year, all have more than 500 sales outlets there.

