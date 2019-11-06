Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran

You are here

A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage, but the semi-official ISNA news agency said that no casualties and damages had so far been reported after the quake (USGS)
  • The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.3
  • The Tehran-based seismological center said that there were several after tremors measuring as high as 4.2
TEHRAN: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan on Wednesday, according to the country's seismological center.
The center's website said the 5.4 magnitude quake struck at 11:10 a.m. local time, some 125 kilometers (77 miles) west of the port city of Bandar Abbas. It said the temblor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.3.
A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage, but the semi-official ISNA news agency said that no casualties and damages had so far been reported after the quake.
The Tehran-based seismological center said that there were several after tremors measuring as high as 4.2.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Two Jordanians detained by Israel return home after handover deal

  • Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding
  • Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives
AMMAN: Two Jordanians, whose detention without charge by Israel led Jordan to recall its ambassador, returned home on Wednesday in a handover deal that defused a diplomatic crisis, officials said.
Hiba Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing into the occupied West Bank to attend a family wedding. She subsequently went on a hunger strike and was hospitalized after her health deteriorated.
Separately, Abdul Rahman Miri, 29, was arrested in September after he also entered the West Bank to visit relatives.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday the two would return to Jordan “before the end of the week” without saying how their release had been secured.
Safadi however said King Abdullah had ordered the government to do everything necessary to bring them back “whatever that may cost.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the handover was agreed after talks between Israeli and Jordanian security chiefs. It said Jordan’s ambassador would return to his post “in the coming days.”
Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said last month both detainees were suspected of security offenses, without being more specific.
Diplomats say the deal defused a crisis following Safadi’s warning that Jordan would take further diplomatic measures if Israel did not release the two detainees, who he said were illegally held without charge.
Jordanians, many of whom are of Palestinian origin, oppose normalization of relations with Israel, despite a 1994 peace treaty.
In announcing the decision to release Labadi and Miri, Israel said it viewed its relations with Jordan as “a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.”

