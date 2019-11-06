You are here

Boeing to invest $1 billion in global safety drive 

Boeing will launch the pilot development project after regulators approve changes to 737 MAX software and training and the plane resumes flights. (Reuters)
Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

Boeing to invest $1 billion in global safety drive 

  • 737 MAX is expected to restart service in Europe during first quarter of 2020
Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

SEATTLE, HONG KONG: Boeing Co. is planning an initial investment of around $1 billion into industry-wide pilot development as part of a long-term initiative to reduce risks like those faced by the crew in two 737 MAX crashes, people familiar with the matter said.

The embattled plane-maker is trying to rebuild trust and cooperation with airlines, passengers and regulators around the world after the 737 MAX was grounded in March, following crashes in which a total of 346 people died.

Details of the company’s “Global Aviation Safety” initiative remain under wraps due to delays in returning the 737 MAX to service, as attention focuses on changes to cockpit software that investigators say played a major part in the two crashes.

Boeing will launch the pilot development project after regulators approve changes to 737 MAX software and training and the plane resumes flights, one of the people familiar with the matter said. The company currently expects that to happen in the US by year-end.

The plane is likely to return to service in Europe during the first quarter of 2020, the head of the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said earlier this week.

The pilot project spending budget, people familiar with it said, will be in addition to the more than $8 billion in costs from compensation to airlines for delayed aircraft deliveries and lower production tied to the 737 MAX grounding.

The training initiative is still being developed and will be rolled out over years, one of the people said. While costs are expected to rise over time, the effort may overlap with future aircraft programs.

“It will involve significant funds to raise standards around the world and requires Boeing putting its own money in,” said another person familiar with the project.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was accused by US lawmakers in back-to-back hearings last week of placing profits over those safety standards, a charge Boeing denies.

Muilenburg said Boeing would help “build a talent pipeline” of pilots and invest heavily in the pilot-machine interface or fight deck for the next generation, but gave few details.

A Boeing spokesman declined additional comment.

Part of Boeing’s investments will include improving aviation infrastructure, such as air traffic and flight simulation systems, a third person with knowledge of the plans said.

It is also considering whether to develop new training materials or methods for various career stages, and fund training centers or recruitment efforts, the people said.

Boeing could also create a data-sharing network on aircraft design with global regulators, one of the people said, in a bid to improve outside knowledge of its aircraft technology and operations.

The head of the EASA told Reuters in a recent interview that it would demand more data when deciding whether to certify future jets.

Outlines of the new investment were drawn up in the wake of the crashes as Boeing executives acknowledged that stall-prevention software known as MCAS confused the pilots due to an overwhelming workload, the people said.

Investigations have raised questions over whether that was in part due to faulty assumptions about the hazards involved, leading to a design that placed unrealistic demands on pilots.

Investigators and global regulators have also pinpointed concerns about certification and training.

Boeing says it followed industry practice on reaction times.

Experts say that Boeing, as the largest plane-maker in the world, and its regulator, US Federal Aviation Administration, have played a key role in shaping global standards around aircraft design and operations.

Even before the crashes, the aircraft industry was bracing for a staffing shortfall of 1.5 million aircraft technicians and pilots over the next 20 years.

Both Boeing and Europe’s Airbus have already launched beginner training programs to help ease the shortages.

The crashes have also sped up a rethink of safety needs in emerging markets, where demand for new jets is driving a huge share of Boeing’s business. But airlines face gaps in regulation and infrastructure.

Safety experts have voiced concerns that the sheer growth of aviation has lowered the bar for the skills required to enter training, adding pressure for cockpit and training improvements.

“There is a large generation of pilots that will be needed over the next 20 years and we need to be thinking about designing our airplanes for that next generation,” Muilenburg said at the hearing last week.

Topics: Boeing

EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products

Updated 06 November 2019
AFP
Reuters

EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products

  • Beijing and Paris sign $15 billion contracts during Macron visit
Updated 06 November 2019
AFP Reuters

BRUSSELS/BEIJING: The EU and China struck a deal on Tuesday to protect the geographic origins of 200 regional products like Roquefort cheese or Pu’er tea.

The accord makes good on promises made at the EU-China summit in April, and was finalized during a visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European officials.

The food label deal comes as both sides have struggled for years to make way on a long delayed EU-China investment deal with Brussels extremely concerned about the lack of market access in China for foreign companies and the prevalence of state subsidies.

EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan described the deal as a “win for both parties” that would strengthen trade ties and a protect farmers and consumers.

“Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers,” he said.

China is the EU’s second-largest market for agricultural exports, representing €12.8 billion ($14.2 billion) between September 2018 and August 2019.

At the moment, goods now with protected “geographical indicators” represent 9 percent of this total.

The deal will go into effect before the end of next year, after it has been ratified by EU national leaders and members in the European Parliament.

Four years later the list will be expanded to cover another 175 products from each side.

 

China, France deals

China and France signed contracts totaling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry and beef to China.

They also agreed to expand a protocol for poultry exports reached earlier this year to include ducks and geese, according to a statement from the French president’s office.

Energy deals included a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Gas Group and French utility Engie to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas terminal and storage in the northern city of Tianjin.

An executive with Beijing Gas Group told Reuters that the cooperation with Engie will also include the French firm supplying membrane technology, used for gas leak prevention, in the massive gas storage projects that China is embarking on.

Among other deals, French company Total will set up a joint venture with China's Shenergy Group to distribute LNG by truck in the Yangtze River Delta.

The two countries also agreed to reach an agreement by the end of January 2020 on the cost and location of a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to be built by Orano, formerly known as Areva.

Previous plans to build the plant in Lianyungang in eastern China’s Jiangsu province were canceled after protests.

Topics: Roquefort cheese EU-China summit

