Colombia defense minister quits amid firestorm over deaths

Botero presented his resignation on November 6, 2019, after being object of a lot of criticism regarding security policies. (File/AFP)
  • Guillermo Botero submitted a resignation letter to President Iván Duque
  • The former minister has been facing mounting criticism over his handling of several incidents
BOGOTA: Colombia’s defense minister resigned Wednesday after coming under fire for failing to disclose the deaths of several minors in a military operation against dissidents belonging to the nation’s once largest guerrilla.

Guillermo Botero submitted a resignation letter to President Iván Duque, touting his achievements in reducing crime while stating that the current “political circumstances” had compelled him to step down.

“I’ve accepted the resignation,” Duque announced on Twitter. “I want to thank him for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership.”

The former minister has been facing mounting criticism over his handling of several incidents highlighting Colombia’s ongoing struggle to defeat illegal armed groups without repeating past errors and rights abuses.

On Tuesday, Sen. Roy Barreras accused Botero of neglecting to inform the public that at least seven minors had been killed in a military operation against dissidents with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia during a heated debate in congress.

Botero described the accusations as “speculative information” and the military denied it knew that minors were present.

Nonetheless, the chief prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday that eight minors died in the late August operation in San Vicente del Caguán, a region once controlled by the rebels, who signed a historic peace accord ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict in 2016.

“I’m convinced the minister withheld information not just from Colombians but from the president,” Barreras said Wednesday. “This is a wake-up call for the government, demanding they redirect the national agenda.”

The outrage over the deaths follows a number of other incidents raising concerns about the military’s conduct and their response to a growing tide of violence against indigenous communities and social leaders.

In one recent incident, a man living in the violence-plagued region of Cauca was killed in what the military has described as an operation against dissident guerrillas but which nearby residents contend was a homicide.

Two separate massacres in Cauca in late October, including one that left five indigenous leaders dead, outraged Colombians and underlined continuing security threats in regions where remnant illegal armed groups are battling over territory and lucrative drug routes.

Legislators debated removing Botero back in June, following revelations that an army general had commanded troops to double the number of leftist guerrillas and criminals killed, captured or forced to surrender in combat. The guidelines raised concerns about a heightened risk of civilian casualties.

Colombia’s military has been blamed for as many as 5,000 extrajudicial killings at the heights of the country’s armed conflict in the mid-2000s as troops under pressure by top commanders inflated body counts, in some cases dressing up civilians as guerrillas in exchange for extra pay and other perks.

What became known as the “false positives” scandal cast a dark shadow over the military’s record of battleground victories.

Botero first denied the existence of the new guidelines, but the military later announced it was retracting the order.

“This is clearly somebody who should have never been appointed to that position,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director of Human Rights Watch. “I’m frankly surprised that he survived for so long.”

  • Most people spoke against the law before the 5-2 council vote
  • The measure will apply to the city’s downtown urban core, not the tourist-heavy Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS: Despite protests about a “war on the poor,” Las Vegas officials passed a law Wednesday making it illegal for the homeless to sleep on streets when beds are available at established shelters.

The issue spurred emotion and drama, including the ejection by city marshals of several audience members who Mayor Carolyn Goodman deemed disruptive during a daylong City Council meeting that drew dozens of time-limited comments.

Most people spoke against the law before the 5-2 council vote. The measure will apply to the city’s downtown urban core, not the tourist-heavy Las Vegas Strip, which is overseen by a different jurisdiction.

Goodman, the sponsor of the measure, called it imperfect but necessary to deal with what officials and downtown business owners characterize as a homeless crisis.

“This is flawed but it is a start,” the mayor said after noting Las Vegas’ economy relies on its image as an attractive international tourist attraction.

“We have been having these conversations for 20 years,” she said, “and we must have results.”

Las Vegas becomes the latest city in the US West — from San Francisco and Seattle to Honolulu and Salt Lake City — to try to deal with complaints about homelessness.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a similar law from Boise, Idaho, last year — calling it unconstitutional to prosecute people for sleeping in public places when there aren’t enough shelter beds.

City Attorney Brad Jerbic said the Las Vegas law was crafted to withstand a similar legal challenge, with its “if beds are available” provision.

Opponents rejected city officials’ assurances that there will be enough shelter space when necessary.

The law provides for warnings by public officers, beginning Sunday, for people found “camping, lodging, sitting, lying down, sleeping and similar activities” in most downtown areas.

Those activities become a misdemeanor beginning Jan. 1, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“It’s criminalizing the homeless,” the Rev. Leonard Jackson, associate pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Las Vegas and director of the regional Faith Organizing Alliance said during a morning protest outside City Hall.

About 100 people rallied, chanting, “The war on the poor has got to go,” before taking their protest into the contentious public meeting that lasted more than nine hours.

“If we can build stadiums, then we can build housing for the homeless,” George Allen, a self-described “working homeless” home-care worker, told the council.

Allen was referring to a $2 billion, 65,000-seat football stadium set to open next year for the relocated Oakland Raiders. Taxpayers are contributing $750 million to the project through hotel room taxes.

City officials report spending more than $35 million on homeless-related services last year, including outreach, fire, police and community services.

The camping ban proposal drew opposition from Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tom Steyer and Julian Castro.

Castro, a former US Housing and Urban Development secretary, attended an Oct. 2 protest against the proposed ordinance.

Michael McDonald, head of the Nevada Republican Party, accused the Democrats of “pandering to Las Vegans” and “advocating for the homeless to continue suffering on our streets.”

He noted the proposal requires warnings and offering transportation to a shelter with an available bed before a person would get cited.

An annual survey taken one night in January counted more than 5,500 people on the streets in Las Vegas and surrounding cities and county property.

Officials estimate that more than 14,000 people are homeless in and around Las Vegas at some point during the year.

The Review-Journal has tallied about 2,000 beds plus an open-air, 24/7 courtyard offered by the city where officials say more than 300 people stay on any given night. It has 220 sleeping mats.

