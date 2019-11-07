You are here

Legendary British rockers Iron Maiden announce Dubai date for world tour

The ageing rockers, Iron Maiden have been pleasing fans for 40 years. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 November 2019
Peter Harrison

Legendary British rockers Iron Maiden announce Dubai date for world tour

Updated 07 November 2019
Peter Harrison

DUBAI: British rock legends Iron Maiden are set to bring the house down and have you running for the hills when they hit the stage at Dubai Coca Cola Arena in May next year as part of their “Legacy of the Beast” world tour.

The promoters had promised a big announcement for Thursday morning and they didn’t disappoint when they revealed the old rockers were bringing their tour to the venue.

They revealed on the arena’s Facebook page that tickets will go on sale on Nov. 14, 2019.

“The legendary Iron Maiden will be gracing the Coca-Cola Arena stage on May 27th, 2020!! We can't wait for these rock legends to bring their spectacular ‘Legacy Of The Beast' world tour to Dubai and witness rock greatness.”

This will be the third time Iron Maiden have played in the UAE, having made their debut in 2007 at the Dubai Desert Rock Festival and then again before capacity audience when they headlined their own show in 2009.

The band have seen a number of line-up changes over their 40-year career, but bass guitarist Steve Harris remains a constant feature.

Other members are old-time front man and lead singer Bruce Dickenson, guitarists Janick Gers, Dave Murray, and Adrian Smith, keyboardist Michael Kenney and drummer Nicko McBrain.

Their back catalogue is jam-packed full with heavy metal hits, many of which fans are likely to hear in Dubai next year, including “Run to the Hills,” “The Number of the Beast,” and “Two Minutes to Midnight.”

The tour has already seen the (old) boys – who have scooped Brit, Grammy and Ivor Novello awards in their career - play to sell out audiences across the US, Mexico and South America.

The tour started in May 2018 and has also seen them play around Europe, next year, in addition to Dubai, the rockers will also head to Australia and New Zealand.

And while heavy metal might not be to everyone’s taste – although the region is well known for its rock fans, Iron Maiden are not the only rockers to play the UAE, with fans traveling from across the Middle East.

Metallica has twice filled the Du Arena in Abu Dhabi, and Canadian rockers Nickleback have also pleased their fans when they t0o played to packed audiences.

Those who have never seen Iron Maiden before should expect an exciting stage show, the band are notorious for their lights, props and robotics and pyrotechnics.

And do not be surprised if when they come to play Dubai on May 27, 2020, if you see a passenger jet with the band’s iconic logo emblazoned across the side – what’s more, it is likely the pilot is none other than Bruce Dickenson – not only can he sing, he also has a pilot’s license.




The Iron Maiden Boeing 747 carrying the band is piloted by singer, Bruce Dickenson. (File/AFP)




There's no rocking when singer Bruce Dickenson is at the wheel - he's a long standing qualified pilot. (File/AFP)

Other bands set to play in the UAE over the next 12 months include, Lionel Richie, Lauryn Hill, and One Republic.  

Topics: UAE concerts Iron Maiden

Craig David, Il Divo, Jamiroquai added to Tantora lineup after Rod Stewart cancels

Craig David has been added to Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora festival line-up. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 November 2019
Arab News

Craig David, Il Divo, Jamiroquai added to Tantora lineup after Rod Stewart cancels

Updated 07 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: English singer Craig David, vocal group Il Divo and the British band Jamiroquai have been added to Saudi Arabia’s Winter at Tantora festival line-up after legendary rocker Rod Stewart canceled his performance.

The festival is set to run from Dec. 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020, after the conclusion of Riyadh Season. It will be part of Al-Ula Season, one of 11 Saudi seasons taking place across the Kingdom in 2019. 

“Feel the funky beat with @JamiroquaiHQ on Jan. 24, 2020 at the #WinterAtTantora festival. Imagine grooving to their greatest hits against the backdrop of #AlUla’s historic landscape,” the festival tweeted.

The Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, will make his second appearance at the festival on Jan. 31; Spanish pop star, Enrique Iglesias, on Feb. 21; Oscar-winning international star, Lionel Richie, on Feb. 28; Egyptian composer, Omar Khairat, on Dec. 27 and the Greek pianist, Yanni, on Jan. 7.

Weekend and one-day tickets are available in three packages — gold, platinum and diamond — to meet all budgets and needs of guests including accommodation and transportation.

Tickets can be purchased at book.experiencealula.com.

Topics: Craig David Il Divo Jamiroquai Rod Stewart Andrea Bocelli Enrique Iglesias Lionel Richie Omar Khairat Yanni Winter at Tantora festival Saudi Arabia

