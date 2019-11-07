You are here

  • Home
  • Aid group says hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen

Aid group says hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen

Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, says its hospital opened in August last year, offering free services to war-wounded people and surgeries. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
AP

Aid group says hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen

  • Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, says its hospital opened in August last year
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
AP

SANAA: An international medical relief agency says a hospital it runs in Yemen was damaged by a missile and drone attack. Yemeni military officials blame the attack, which targeted nearby buildings, on the Houthi militia.
In a statement Thursday, Doctors Without Borders said there were no reports of deaths or injuries among its patients at the hospital, located in the Red Sea city of Mocha.
Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said the Houthi attack struck warehouses used by a government-allied force late Wednesday. He says the attack killed eight people and caused a huge fire.
Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, says its hospital opened in August last year, offering free services to war-wounded people and surgeries. MSF says the attack forced it to shut down.

The Yemeni government has been battling the Houthis since 2015 after the Iran-allied militia took control of the capital.

However, war appeared to take a drastic turn in August when the anti-Houthi alliance reached a breaking point after pro-separatists forces clashed with the Yemeni army. 

Tensions eased after Saudi Arabia broked a landmark power-sharing deal between the warring factions, calming decades of internal friction in south Yemen

 

Topics: Yemen

Related

Update
Middle-East
Houthi militants attack Yemen government forces, 8 killed
Special graphic
Middle-East
Power-sharing agreement: A new page in the history of Yemen

Women and students are at the heart of Lebanon’s protests

Updated 07 November 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Women and students are at the heart of Lebanon’s protests

  • It is clear that ‘the most dynamic group in Lebanon is the Twitter and Facebook generation’
Updated 07 November 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: To keep up the momentum of the Lebanese protests for the 21st day, students in secondary schools took to the streets expressing fears about their future in the country.

The students, aged between 16 and 18, entered school on Wednesday morning before deciding, despite threats of expulsion if they joined the protests, to leave by force chanting “revolution” and “the people want the downfall of the regime,” while waving Lebanese flags.

Images on television and social media amazed many politicians. MP Paula Yacoubian paid tribute to the students on Twitter, while MP Sami Gemayel said “after a long absence, Lebanese students returned to the national struggle to build a new Lebanon. The path of change will not stop any more.”

“It became clear that the most dynamic group in Lebanon is the Twitter and Facebook generation, a cross-sectarian group, a transformational, free and strong group capable of achieving miracles. The confusion it has created among the traditional parties is clear evidence of that. It has laid the foundations of a new political phenomenon. I salute you, carry on,” said former MP Fares Souaid.

Students protested in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut for “an independent judiciary” and at the Ministry of Education for “modern curricula,” as well as at public institutions in Beirut and across the country.

“What is the point of studying and receiving a degree if we will not find a job in Lebanon and have to leave?” asked a student named Nayla, “Those in power have to step down and make way for those who can actually deal with corruption and provide us with a better life.”

“I asked a security personnel trying to stop us from blocking the street if he was running a luxurious life. He told me that his salary does not allow him to get married,” said another student.

Students broke the barrier of fear after some schools threatened to expel those who participated in the protests. One such threat was made by a school director in Sidon, but she retracted it after her voice recording went viral on social media.

Women, too, have broken the chains of fear. They have constituted the heart of the protests in various regions since the start of the movement on Oct. 17. They were on the frontlines confronting the security forces and the supporters of Hezbollah and Amal Movement.

VIEW OUR PHOTO GALLERY: Lebanon's protest movement lives on
 

Actress Nada Bou Farhat said: “I turned the picture of the girl kicking her aggressor into a sticker on my phone.”

Protests in downtown Beirut have turned into discussion forums every evening where activists exchange ideas. Dozens of women activists from organizations concerned with women’s rights took part in the discussion titled “Women – Revolution.” They expressed their opinions on women’s achievements during the revolution and how to protect their rights.

“First of all, we are against insults that used female organs. Women have proved during this revolution that they are as smart as men,” said Bou Farhat, noting that “the revolution overcame the fear of abandoning political parties and joining the movement, the fear of our parents and the politicians that linked opposition to the return of civil war, which was proved wrong by the revolution.”

“I have never protested before. I broke many barriers to take part in this movement. They used to say that protests are limited to men, but women played a leadership role in this revolution. Women helped write signs, encouraged people to take to the streets and even protected men. This revolution means a lot to me as it demands social and economic justice,” said the activist Reine Hammoud.

Dr. Halima Al-Kakour told Arab news that “some want to insult women by calling the revolution a cabaret. This is a blatant distortion of the revolution. Women courageously stood up and protected the protests by forming a human barrier in the face of aggressors.

“Women activists are taking part in planning and organizing the squares. They have a pivotal role in the society’s dynamic organizations, but are marginalized by a corrupt sectarian patriarchal system.

“Politicians want to undermine women’s dignity, but they will not scare us or make us feel weak.”

“Building a nation and promoting democracy without women is impossible. We will not accept less than half of the seats for women in future governments and parliaments,” she said.

Topics: Lebanese protests

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
Army reopens roads as protesters target Lebanese public institutions and banks
Middle-East
Hundreds skip school in Lebanon to press for change

Latest updates

Aid group says hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen
Legendary British rockers Iron Maiden announce Dubai date for world tour
China gives suspended death sentence to fentanyl smuggler in joint US probe
Saudi successes highlighted as marine development conference continues in Jeddah
Colombia defense minister quits amid firestorm over deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.