You are here

  • Home
  • Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy

Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy

Alvin, an 11-year-old Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined Daesh, is accompanied to Damascus airport by Red Cross and Red Crescent official. (AP)
Updated 07 November 2019
AP

Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy

  • The story of 11-year-old Alvin has captivated public attention in Italy
  • Some 70,000 people now reside in Al-Hol camp, mostly women and children including about 11,000 foreigners
Updated 07 November 2019
AP

BEIRUT: An Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Daesh group has been freed from a crowded detention camp in northeastern Syria and is on track to return home with his father in Italy, Red Cross and Red Crescent officials said Thursday.

The story of 11-year-old Alvin, who found himself with no family at the Al-Hol camp after his mother and siblings died amid fighting in northeast Syria, has captivated public attention in Italy after a glitzy TV news show reported on his father’s agonized efforts to bring him home.

The evacuation also comes amid the shifting strategic landscape in Syria’s northeast. The Kurdish-led forces that run Al-Hol camp have recently aligned themselves with the Syrian government, after they were effectively abandoned by the US after years of fighting Daesh together.

The Kurds’ pivot to Damascus paved the way for the boy’s release Wednesday and his flight under Red Crescent escort from the northeastern city of Qamishli to the Syrian capital, Damascus, instead of through northern Iraq. Alvin was crossing into Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.

Some 70,000 people now reside in Al-Hol camp, mostly women and children including about 11,000 foreigners. The site has been the largest holding facility for people linked to Daesh. A few other detainees have been returned home to countries like France, Russia and Australia. But Alvin’s release was the first case to be facilitated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“I hope that this will bring some peace and the prospect of healing to his family,” said IFRC President Francesco Rocca, who personally participated in Alvin’s case. “What we can and should be focusing on is the fact that there are still over 68,000 people — two-thirds of which are children — living in the Al-Hol camp.”

“This morning’s news is positive news, but it is barely a drop of relief in an ocean of suffering,” he added.

Five years ago, Alvin’s mother joined Daesh and took him with her into territories that it controlled. After his mother was killed, word got out confidentially through the Red Cross and Red Crescents’ “Restoring Family Links” program.

Through that program, the father, identified as Afrim Berisha on the Italian TV show “Le Iene,” got a message from his son: Alvin was alive, alone at Al-Hol, and asking to be brought home. Today, the only language Alvin can speak fluently is Arabic.

Alvin’s father reached out the Italian Red Cross, and after a negotiation with the Italian and Albanian authorities, the boy now has an Albanian passport and a permit to stay in Italy with his family.

The case got a jolt from the flashy, fast-paced Italian TV news magazine and satire program, which trekked to Al-Hol with the father for a teary-eyed reunion with the boy weeks ago.

However, he wasn’t allowed to leave with his son. According to the report, the Kurdish authorities refused to hand over the boy because no Albanian official was present. So the father returned empty-handed to Italy, where he has permanent residence.

Social media and public opinion then kicked in to shift political will. Mounting pressure in the Lombardy region, where the boy was raised, led the regional council to pass a resolution to bring the boy home.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent opened up a negotiation with Italian and Albanian authorities to arrange the necessary paperwork and authorizations. On Wednesday, the boy spent the night in a room with a psychologist, and was taken to the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The Damascus connection has raised the prospect that Syria’s President Bashar Assad might be trying to get political mileage and reap a public-relations success from the boy’s release.

A number of European countries have been reluctant to let former members of Daesh or their relatives return — but the groundswell of public attention appears to have made an exception of Alvin’s case.

“I fully appreciate that the situation in Al-Hol is complex. There is no simple solution, and there are legitimate concerns that have been raised by governments,” said Rocca, the IFRC president. “But those concerns must be balanced with the need to treat people humanely.”

Topics: Daesh

Related

Special
World
Row between Turkey and Europe escalates over fate of European Daesh fighters
World
Dutch air strike killed dozens of civilians, Daesh fighters in 2015

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

  • Indian farmers who are burning residues of produce in cultivated areas blamed
Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

LAHORE: Pakistan’s provincial administration of Punjab was forced to close all schools in Lahore on Thursday, as the city was engulfed by smog.

“Lahore is among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, according to Air Visual,” Nazifa Butt, climate manager at World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, told Arab News. “The ideal range for good air quality is between zero and 100. Lahore’s air quality went beyond 600 on Nov. 6, causing significant concern.”

Air Visual is an organization that was set up in 2015 to monitor air pollution. The hazardous levels compelled the province’s chief minister, Usman Buzdar, to announce the closure of schools on Thursday in a Twitter post. “Due to the sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday),” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Punjab Environment Department blamed Indian farmers for the situation, citing the city’s location on the country’s eastern border.

“The smog increased in Lahore due to the burning of residues of produce in Indian cultivated areas and the changing direction of the wind,” said an official handout issued by the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday.

Pakistan’s cultural capital, Lahore is no stranger to thick layers of smog that hang all over the city in winter. 

The country’s second largest metropolis suffers due to smoke emissions from dozens of brick kilns and mills located in and around its neighborhoods.

The authorities burn all garbage produced in the city, and many farmers set rice stubbles on fire before ploughing their fields. Lahore has also lost a significant number of trees as it has expanded.

Experts believe the poor air quality mostly affects the health of children and elderly people.

“There are 4.32 million students in Lahore who are only enrolled in private schools,” said Kashif Mirza, president of the Private Schools Association. 

“Last night (Wednesday), the smog situation became extremely bad and there was a concern it could pose a threat to children’s health. However, the situation improved due to short intervals of rain that brought down the level of pollution somewhat.”

“Be that as it may, people are suffering from diseases related to the chest and throat,” Dr. Saleem Shahzad Cheema told Arab News. 

“Children are the most vulnerable residents of the city. In the last three hours, we have treated more than 50 people, 35 of them children. We are hoping that the situation will get better, though, in the next few days since a few rain spells may minimize the smog level.”

Topics: Lahore Pakistan

Related

World
Jemima takes a jibe at Pakistani cleric over WikiLeaks claim

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s jewelers get a perfect platform to showcase talent
Demos continue to paralyze Iraq as political factions look for a way out
Is it the end of US nukes in Turkey?
Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Arfaj, media general supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
Lebanese students join Beirut protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.