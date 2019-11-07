You are here

  • Home
  • Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip

Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip

1 / 2
Ivanka Trump meets with local women farmers in the Moroccan city of Sidi Kacem on Thursday. (AFP)
2 / 2
Farmer Aicha Bourkib kisses Ivanka Trump's hand, in the province of Sidi Kacem, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip

  • President Donald Trump’s daughter saw real life examples in Morocco on Thursday when she met four women who are benefiting from changes that allow them to own land
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

SIDI KACEM: Ivanka Trump says families, communities and countries flourish when women are invested in and included in the economy.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser saw real life examples in Morocco on Thursday when she met four women who are benefiting from changes that allow them to own land.
Ivanka Trump spearheads a US drive to help women in developing countries with skills training, access to capital and land ownership.
One of the women, Aicha Bourkib, embraced Ivanka Trump and kissed her hands as the group met in an olive grove. The 59-year-old housewife and mother of four cultivates olive trees and vegetables on land she recently bought.
Bourkib also has two cows and wants to create a dairy cooperative in her village.

Related

Middle-East
A princess, dates and milk welcome Ivanka Trump to Morocco
Lifestyle
Ivanka Trump wears traditional ensemble during visit to Morocco

EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products

Updated 06 November 2019
AFP
Reuters

EU-China sign deal to protect iconic regional products

  • Beijing and Paris sign $15 billion contracts during Macron visit
Updated 06 November 2019
AFP Reuters

BRUSSELS/BEIJING: The EU and China struck a deal on Tuesday to protect the geographic origins of 200 regional products like Roquefort cheese or Pu’er tea.

The accord makes good on promises made at the EU-China summit in April, and was finalized during a visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European officials.

The food label deal comes as both sides have struggled for years to make way on a long delayed EU-China investment deal with Brussels extremely concerned about the lack of market access in China for foreign companies and the prevalence of state subsidies.

EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan described the deal as a “win for both parties” that would strengthen trade ties and a protect farmers and consumers.

“Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers,” he said.

China is the EU’s second-largest market for agricultural exports, representing €12.8 billion ($14.2 billion) between September 2018 and August 2019.

At the moment, goods now with protected “geographical indicators” represent 9 percent of this total.

The deal will go into effect before the end of next year, after it has been ratified by EU national leaders and members in the European Parliament.

Four years later the list will be expanded to cover another 175 products from each side.

 

China, France deals

China and France signed contracts totaling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry and beef to China.

They also agreed to expand a protocol for poultry exports reached earlier this year to include ducks and geese, according to a statement from the French president’s office.

Energy deals included a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Gas Group and French utility Engie to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas terminal and storage in the northern city of Tianjin.

An executive with Beijing Gas Group told Reuters that the cooperation with Engie will also include the French firm supplying membrane technology, used for gas leak prevention, in the massive gas storage projects that China is embarking on.

Among other deals, French company Total will set up a joint venture with China's Shenergy Group to distribute LNG by truck in the Yangtze River Delta.

The two countries also agreed to reach an agreement by the end of January 2020 on the cost and location of a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to be built by Orano, formerly known as Areva.

Previous plans to build the plant in Lianyungang in eastern China’s Jiangsu province were canceled after protests.

Topics: Roquefort cheese EU-China summit

Related

World
EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods
World
Macron says Europe-China climate cooperation ‘decisive’

Latest updates

Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip
Ivanka Trump wears traditional ensemble during visit to Morocco
Maritime coalition launched to protect Gulf shipping after Iran attacks
Ex-head of UN Palestinian refugee agency denies wrongdoing amid misconduct probe
Jordan swears in new ministers following Cabinet reshuffle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.