French police dismantle large migrant camps in Paris

French Police officers conduct an operation to dismantle makeshift migrant camps in the north of Paris. (AP Photo)
Updated 07 November 2019
AP

  • Police carried out a large operation dismantling hundreds of exhaust-fumed clad tents
  • Highly-publicized operation comes one day after French government pledge to take back control of immigration
PARIS: French police dismantled makeshift migrant camps in areas underneath suburban highways in northeast Paris on Thursday, an opportunity for President Emmanuel Macron’s government to tout its pledge of getting tough on immigration.
Police carried out a large operation dismantling hundreds of exhaust-fumed clad tents and threatening to put those who return to the sites in detention centers.
Police Prefect Didier Lallement told reporters Thursday that “1,606 people were evacuated and the site is now freed of all its occupants.”
About 600 police officers were involved in clearing up the camps, as Lallement said a police presence in the areas would be maintained there to stop the migrants from returning.
In a statement, the police warned that “people who would try to resettle will be immediately checked and their administrative status verified, leading to them being placed in an administrative detention center if they are staying illegally on national territory.”
This highly-publicized operation, the biggest in over a year, comes one day after a French government pledge to “take back control” of immigration.
New measures to grapple with rising immigration were announced Wednesday including what amounts to soft quotas for economic migrants, capping the numbers of immigrants according to job needs in various professions.
The centrist government’s shift to the right has provoked ire from the left, as Macron has been accused of cynically trying to fend off the appeal of the far right ahead of 2020’s municipal elections.
The elections next year will help parties lay the groundwork for the 2022 presidential vote. It is widely assumed that Macron will face off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he defeated in the presidential runoff in 2017.

Topics: France Paris migrants

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

Smog causes closure of schools in eastern Pakistan

  • Indian farmers who are burning residues of produce in cultivated areas blamed
Updated 08 November 2019
RAJA RIAZ

LAHORE: Pakistan’s provincial administration of Punjab was forced to close all schools in Lahore on Thursday, as the city was engulfed by smog.

“Lahore is among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, according to Air Visual,” Nazifa Butt, climate manager at World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, told Arab News. “The ideal range for good air quality is between zero and 100. Lahore’s air quality went beyond 600 on Nov. 6, causing significant concern.”

Air Visual is an organization that was set up in 2015 to monitor air pollution. The hazardous levels compelled the province’s chief minister, Usman Buzdar, to announce the closure of schools on Thursday in a Twitter post. “Due to the sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday),” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Punjab Environment Department blamed Indian farmers for the situation, citing the city’s location on the country’s eastern border.

“The smog increased in Lahore due to the burning of residues of produce in Indian cultivated areas and the changing direction of the wind,” said an official handout issued by the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday.

Pakistan’s cultural capital, Lahore is no stranger to thick layers of smog that hang all over the city in winter. 

The country’s second largest metropolis suffers due to smoke emissions from dozens of brick kilns and mills located in and around its neighborhoods.

The authorities burn all garbage produced in the city, and many farmers set rice stubbles on fire before ploughing their fields. Lahore has also lost a significant number of trees as it has expanded.

Experts believe the poor air quality mostly affects the health of children and elderly people.

“There are 4.32 million students in Lahore who are only enrolled in private schools,” said Kashif Mirza, president of the Private Schools Association. 

“Last night (Wednesday), the smog situation became extremely bad and there was a concern it could pose a threat to children’s health. However, the situation improved due to short intervals of rain that brought down the level of pollution somewhat.”

“Be that as it may, people are suffering from diseases related to the chest and throat,” Dr. Saleem Shahzad Cheema told Arab News. 

“Children are the most vulnerable residents of the city. In the last three hours, we have treated more than 50 people, 35 of them children. We are hoping that the situation will get better, though, in the next few days since a few rain spells may minimize the smog level.”

Topics: Lahore Pakistan

