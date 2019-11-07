You are here

Siemens CEO highlights weakening of global economy

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser and CFO Ralf Thomas attend the company’s annual results press conference in Munich on Thursday. (AFP)
Reuters

  Trains to turbines maker cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
Reuters

MUNICH: Siemens sounded a cautious note about the global economy over the next 12 months after booming industrial software sales helped the German engineering company beat forecasts during its fourth quarter.

The trains to turbines maker said on Thursday it expected the macroeconomic environment to remain “subdued” next year, citing geopolitical and economic risks, as well as elections in big markets like the US.

The problems would particularly hit demand for its short-cycle products, used by the automotive and machinery industries, where the company expects a “moderate decline” in the market.

Still, Siemens forecast a recovery during the second half of next year and said it expected to outperform the market.

“The weakening of the global economy accelerated considerably fiscal 2019,” CEO Joe Kaeser told reporters, adding Siemens nonetheless achieved its fiscal guidance.

“While many other industrial companies had to revise their outlooks, and some conglomerates had to struggle even more to survive, we kept our word.”

Global readings of manufacturing business surveys in October showed the aggregate ticked up for the third month to show an expansion in factory activity, easing some concerns about the world economy.

Rivals

But Siemens’ rivals such as ABB and General Electric, as well as steelmaker ArcelorMittal, have recently sounded downbeat.

Siemens reported a 20 percent increase in industrial operating profit in the three months to the end of September. 

The €2.64 billion ($2.92 billion) outcome beat analyst expectations for €2.33 billion.

Orders rose 4 percent to €24.71 billion, and revenue by 8 percent to €24.52 billion — both beating forecasts.

The Munich-based company’s full-year operating profit margin — excluding severance charges — was 11.5 percent, within its target range of 11-12 percent.

During the quarter, the company benefitted from demand at its smart infrastructure business, which makes products to automate buildings, and Siemens Healthineers, the medical equipment maker where Siemens retains an 85% stake.

But Siemens’s flagship Digital Industries business saw tepid revenue growth as a 21% rise in sales of industrial software as offset by weaker demand for factory automation and motion controllers.

During its 2020 financial year, Siemens expects total revenue growth of 3-5 percent.

Confidence

CEO Kaeser said customer confidence was being hit by political and economic uncertainties, such as the US-China trade war and Britain’s messy exit from the EU.

“Machine-building production in the most important export nations — Germany, Japan, China and the US is a widely followed parameter for the global economy. The best case scenario for 2020 assumes a certain degree of stabilization,” he said.

Topics: Siemens

Alphabet scrutinizing handling of misconduct claims

AFP

Alphabet scrutinizing handling of misconduct claims

AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Google’s parent company Alphabet has confirmed that its board is investigating how executives handled accusations of misconduct including sexual harassment.

“In early 2019, Alphabet’s board of directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” said an Alphabet spokesperson.

The board hired a law firm to help the committee, which was to contact those who filed complaints and scrutinize cases, including one involving the Alphabet chief legal officer, according to a CNBC report citing unspecified material it had seen.

Google in November outlined changes to its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, hoping to calm outrage that triggered a worldwide walkout of workers.

“We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that,” Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said at the time in a message to employees, a copy of which was shared with AFP.

“It’s clear we need to make some changes.”

Pichai promised that Google would be more transparent with how concerns are dealt with, and provide better support and care to those who raise such issues with the company.

Google would provide “more granularity” regarding sexual harassment investigations and their outcomes, according to Pichai.

Google announced updates to its mandatory sexual harassment training and said it would require it annually instead of every two years, as had been the case.

Google also put the onus on team leaders to tighten the tap on booze at company events, on or off campus, to curtail the potential for drunken misbehavior.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Chief Executive Sundar Pichai promised that Google would be more transparent with how concerns are dealt with, and provide better support and care to those who raise such issues with the company.

• Google would provide ‘more granularity’ regarding sexual harassment investigations and their outcomes, according to Pichai.

Despite the assurances, shareholders filed lawsuits against Alphabet accusing it of covering up sexual misconduct.

Thousands of Google employees joined a coordinated worldwide walkout late last year to protest the US tech giant’s handling of sexual harassment.

A massive turnout at the “Googleplex” in Silicon Valley was the final stage of a global walkout that began in Asia and spread to Google offices in Europe.

Some 20,000 Google employees and contractors participated in the protest in 50 cities around the world, according to organizers.

The protest took shape after Google said it had fired 48 employees in the prior two years — including 13 senior executives — as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Demands by protesters included putting employee representation on the board.

Topics: Google Alphabet

