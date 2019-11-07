Luxury carmaker Aston Martin swings to Q3 loss as volumes drop

You are here

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer is upbeat on the DBX model. (Reuters)
Reuters

LONDON: Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin swung to a third quarter loss on Thursday, saying its full-year wholesale volumes would be lower than previously guided after slumping demand in Europe and Asia.

Volumes to dealers fell 16 percent to 1,497 cars in the three months to the end of September as demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa area dropped 17 percent and Asia was down by a third, hit by weak demand for the company’s Vantage model.

The 106-year company, famed for being fictional agent James Bond’s brand of choice, is taking action to cut costs and hopes the launch of its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, at a new factory in Wales, will boost performance next year.

“We’re essentially holding the cost of a complete factory right now without the benefit of the revenues coming in ... so from that point of view of course it’s a really important model,” said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Aston, based in Gaydon near Birmingham, posted a £13.5 million loss in the three months to the end of September, but said it still expects to meet market expectations of core earnings at around £203 million ($261 million). 

BACKGROUND

• The 106-year firm, famed for being fictional agent James Bond’s brand of choice, hopes the launch of its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, will boost performance next year.

The global automotive industry has undergone a torrid year, hit by declining sales in China, trade war worries between the world’s two biggest economies, a slump in diesel sales in Europe and the need to invest heavily in electrification. 

But Aston has also suffered since its flotation in October last year when shares launched at £19 ($24.50) before dropping for months and languishing at between £4 and £5 for the last few weeks. 

Earlier this year, the company announced it was raising $150 million in debt at a 12 percent interest rate to bolster its balance sheet ahead of the launch of the DBX.  

On Thursday, Aston said its net interest expense guidance for 2019 now stood at around £83 million, also affected by the impact of unhedged expenses in US dollars, with prior guidance at roughly £70 million. 

Aston said it could thrive on its own alongside its work with German carmaker Daimler, which has a small stake in the firm.

Siemens CEO highlights weakening of global economy

Reuters

  • Trains to turbines maker cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
MUNICH: Siemens sounded a cautious note about the global economy over the next 12 months after booming industrial software sales helped the German engineering company beat forecasts during its fourth quarter.

The trains to turbines maker said on Thursday it expected the macroeconomic environment to remain “subdued” next year, citing geopolitical and economic risks, as well as elections in big markets like the US.

The problems would particularly hit demand for its short-cycle products, used by the automotive and machinery industries, where the company expects a “moderate decline” in the market.

Still, Siemens forecast a recovery during the second half of next year and said it expected to outperform the market.

“The weakening of the global economy accelerated considerably fiscal 2019,” CEO Joe Kaeser told reporters, adding Siemens nonetheless achieved its fiscal guidance.

“While many other industrial companies had to revise their outlooks, and some conglomerates had to struggle even more to survive, we kept our word.”

Global readings of manufacturing business surveys in October showed the aggregate ticked up for the third month to show an expansion in factory activity, easing some concerns about the world economy.

Rivals

But Siemens’ rivals such as ABB and General Electric, as well as steelmaker ArcelorMittal, have recently sounded downbeat.

Siemens reported a 20 percent increase in industrial operating profit in the three months to the end of September. 

The €2.64 billion ($2.92 billion) outcome beat analyst expectations for €2.33 billion.

Orders rose 4 percent to €24.71 billion, and revenue by 8 percent to €24.52 billion — both beating forecasts.

The Munich-based company’s full-year operating profit margin — excluding severance charges — was 11.5 percent, within its target range of 11-12 percent.

During the quarter, the company benefitted from demand at its smart infrastructure business, which makes products to automate buildings, and Siemens Healthineers, the medical equipment maker where Siemens retains an 85% stake.

But Siemens’s flagship Digital Industries business saw tepid revenue growth as a 21% rise in sales of industrial software as offset by weaker demand for factory automation and motion controllers.

During its 2020 financial year, Siemens expects total revenue growth of 3-5 percent.

Confidence

CEO Kaeser said customer confidence was being hit by political and economic uncertainties, such as the US-China trade war and Britain’s messy exit from the EU.

“Machine-building production in the most important export nations — Germany, Japan, China and the US is a widely followed parameter for the global economy. The best case scenario for 2020 assumes a certain degree of stabilization,” he said.

