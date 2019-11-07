You are here

  • Home
  • Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo tech

Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo tech

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo tech

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber said it “will likely” have to strike a licensing deal with Waymo or opt for costly changes to its autonomous driving software, after an expert found the ride-hailing giant still used technology from the Alphabet unit.

While it was unclear by when the company needed to decide on its next move in the blockbuster trade secrets dispute, Uber, in a quarterly securities filing on Tuesday, said that a detour in its software development “could limit or delay our production of autonomous vehicle technologies.”

Uber has been racing to catch up to Waymo in the development of software and hardware to install in cars and trucks to allow for driverless taxi and delivery services.

The expert review of Uber’s software was part of a legal settlement reached in February 2018 that brought to an abrupt halt a federal jury trial over whether the company unfairly benefited from confidential ideas allegedly secured by making former Waymo engineers key members of its self-driving car team.

Waymo began as a project within sister company Google a decade ago, while Uber launched its effort four years ago.

Waymo told Reuters in a statement that the independent software expert’s findings “further confirm Waymo’s allegations that Uber misappropriated our software intellectual property. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our confidential information is not being used by Uber.”

Topics: Uber

Related

Science & Technology
Software behind self-driving Uber crash did not recognize jaywalkers
Business & Economy
Uber turns to India, Africa and Middle East as losses mount

Toyota plans $1.8bn share buyback after strong Q2

Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Toyota plans $1.8bn share buyback after strong Q2

  • Operating profit rises 14% as automaker enjoys its strongest second quarter since 2015
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp plans a $1.8 billion share buyback, Japan’s biggest automaker said, after beating quarterly forecasts on higher global vehicle sales and an improved performance in North America.

Operating profit rose 14 percent to 662.3 billion yen ($6.1 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 as Toyota enjoyed its strongest second quarter since 2015.

The profit beat an average forecast of 592.3 billion yen, based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

It sold 2.75 million vehicles globally, up from 2.18 million a year earlier.

Sales in North America, Toyota’s biggest market, rose 5.6 percent, while sales in Asia climbed 3.4 percent. Operating profit in North America, which has been a sore spot for Toyota over the past two years, more than doubled helped by less discounting.

“New models of the RAV4 and the Corolla, as well as last year’s Camry, have been well received in North America, so we’ve been able to lower incentives,” Operating Officer Kenta Kon said.

Toyota said it would buy back up to $1.8 billion worth of its common stock, or 34 million shares, by end-March.

It maintained its forecast for operating profit in the year to March to fall 2.7 percent, after three years of gains, as it expects a strengthening yen to weigh.

It lowered its forecast for annual global car sales by 2.7 percent to 10.7 million units, weighed by weakening demand in India, Indonesia and Thailand. Still, it expects record sales topping last year’s 10.6 million.

Toyota’s projected profit slip is subdued versus smaller rivals including Mitsubishi Motors, Subaru and Mazda, which have slashed their full-year outlooks by up to 67 percent this month amid weaker demand for their cars.

Many of them acknowledge they are struggling to contain costs.

Topics: Toyota

Related

Business & Economy
Toyota reveals revamped hydrogen sedan
Corporate News
Toyota develops special mobility vehicle for Tokyo 2020

Latest updates

Seaidan maintains lead as Al-Rajhi wins second stage of AlUla–Neom Cross-Country Rally
Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo tech
Toyota plans $1.8bn share buyback after strong Q2
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin swings to Q3 loss as volumes drop
‘Warrior’ Springboks parade World Cup through streets of Soweto

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.