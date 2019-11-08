You are here

Saudis scramble to raise cash for Saudi Aramco share sale

Aramco said it plans to sell an unspecified number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul. (AFP)
RIYADH: From tapping lenders to selling personal assets, Saudis are scrambling to raise cash to invest in Saudi Aramco stocks after the oil giant announced its blockbuster market debut.

The company said it plans to sell an unspecified number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul. Retail investors in Saudi Arabia still appear to be salivating at the prospect of owning a piece of the world’s most profitable company.

“Some (Saudis) have started to sell other stocks in preparation to buy Aramco (shares),” said Ibrahim Ahmed, a Saudi energy industry analyst who is also considering investing his savings.

“People look at it as a sound investment. (But) I’m aware that it is a long-term investment that is good to have in a portfolio and not some kind of lottery ticket.”

Fahad Hashemi, portfolio manager at the Riyadh-based Middle East Financial Investment Co, said his firm had a “strong intention” to participate.

Eid Al-Shamri, chief executive of investment bank Ithraa Capital, said some Saudis were considering selling their homes or borrowing money to purchase shares.

“This is definitely a serious event that will be recorded in the history of Saudi Arabia,” Shamri told Bloomberg News. “A lot of people are talking about it. But what is the extent of the people’s participation? We are tightening our belts.”

In a 21-page document released by the company, the company called the IPO a “unique investment proposition.”

Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said the company was committed to offer shareholders “long-term value creation.”

To promote participation by all sections of Saudi society, divorced women or widows with minors will be eligible to receive bonus shares, local media reported.

Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo tech

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber said it “will likely” have to strike a licensing deal with Waymo or opt for costly changes to its autonomous driving software, after an expert found the ride-hailing giant still used technology from the Alphabet unit.

While it was unclear by when the company needed to decide on its next move in the blockbuster trade secrets dispute, Uber, in a quarterly securities filing on Tuesday, said that a detour in its software development “could limit or delay our production of autonomous vehicle technologies.”

Uber has been racing to catch up to Waymo in the development of software and hardware to install in cars and trucks to allow for driverless taxi and delivery services.

The expert review of Uber’s software was part of a legal settlement reached in February 2018 that brought to an abrupt halt a federal jury trial over whether the company unfairly benefited from confidential ideas allegedly secured by making former Waymo engineers key members of its self-driving car team.

Waymo began as a project within sister company Google a decade ago, while Uber launched its effort four years ago.

Waymo told Reuters in a statement that the independent software expert’s findings “further confirm Waymo’s allegations that Uber misappropriated our software intellectual property. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our confidential information is not being used by Uber.”

