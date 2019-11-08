You are here

Emirates Airline profits nearly triple in half-year

The latest result is a change of fortune for the Dubai carrier. (Reuters)
  • The airline attributed the soaring profits to a sharp drop in the cost of fuel which accounts for almost a third of company spending
DUBAI: Emirates Airline, the largest carrier in the Middle East, has reported a 282-percent rise in half-year net profits, mainly thanks to a drop in operating costs and fuel prices.

The result was a change of fortunes for the Dubai carrier, which for the full-year to the end of March took a heavy hit from high oil prices and currency fluctuations.

The carrier said it posted a net profit of $235 million in the first six months of the current financial year compared to just $62 million in the same period last year.

The airline attributed the soaring profits to a sharp drop in the cost of fuel which accounts for almost a third of company spending.

An 8 percent drop in operating costs and a rise in the number of passengers per flight also contributed to the healthy results.

“The lower fuel cost was a welcome respite as we saw our fuel bill drop by AED 2 billion ($545 million) compared to the same period last year,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, said in a statement.

“However, unfavorable currency movements wiped off approximately AED 1.2 billion ($327 million) from our profits,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

On average, fuel costs were 13 percent lower compared to the same period last year, the airline said.  In the last full year, Emirates’ net profit dived 69 percent to just $237 million due to high oil prices and currency fluctuations.

“The global outlook is difficult to predict, but we expect the airline and travel industry to continue facing headwinds over the next six months,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The airline said its revenue in the April to September period dropped 3 percent to $12.9 billion compared to $13.3 billion in the same period last year. Emirates carried 29.6 million passengers in the six-month period.

Topics: Emirates Airline

Saudis scramble to raise cash for Saudi Aramco share sale

RIYADH: From tapping lenders to selling personal assets, Saudis are scrambling to raise cash to invest in Saudi Aramco stocks after the oil giant announced its blockbuster market debut.

The company said it plans to sell an unspecified number of shares on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul. Retail investors in Saudi Arabia still appear to be salivating at the prospect of owning a piece of the world’s most profitable company.

“Some (Saudis) have started to sell other stocks in preparation to buy Aramco (shares),” said Ibrahim Ahmed, a Saudi energy industry analyst who is also considering investing his savings.

“People look at it as a sound investment. (But) I’m aware that it is a long-term investment that is good to have in a portfolio and not some kind of lottery ticket.”

Fahad Hashemi, portfolio manager at the Riyadh-based Middle East Financial Investment Co, said his firm had a “strong intention” to participate.

Eid Al-Shamri, chief executive of investment bank Ithraa Capital, said some Saudis were considering selling their homes or borrowing money to purchase shares.

“This is definitely a serious event that will be recorded in the history of Saudi Arabia,” Shamri told Bloomberg News. “A lot of people are talking about it. But what is the extent of the people’s participation? We are tightening our belts.”

In a 21-page document released by the company, the company called the IPO a “unique investment proposition.”

Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said the company was committed to offer shareholders “long-term value creation.”

To promote participation by all sections of Saudi society, divorced women or widows with minors will be eligible to receive bonus shares, local media reported.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

