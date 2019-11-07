You are here

  • What We Are Buying Today: Sakeena

Finding the perfect gift or souvenir in Madinah has always been hard for those who look for classic yet meaningful items.

Sakeena is a Saudi brand that offers the perfect match of gifts inspired by the peace and spirit of the city.

The brand offers a range of 17 products including prayer mats, handmade wooden souvenirs and magnets.

For lovers of Madinah, Sakeena encapsulates the experience of serenity and bliss in its designs. 

Its prayer mats combine traditional Islamic art in a contemporary way delivered in a simple, quality product.

The main theme is inspired by The Qibla Wall, the Ottoman Mihrab, Quranic verses and the minarets of the Prophet’s Mosque. This gives the real essence of Madinah’s ambiance, making their gifts perfect for visitors.

Products are available at Sakeena’s online store www.sakeena.co and also  at Almunawara gift shop  in Madinah.

Topics: Sakeena Prophet’s Mosque

RIYADH: Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy for Yemen, on Thursday congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the success of the Kingdom’s efforts in Yemen that helped lead to the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council

The crown prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to all efforts that serve the interests of the Yemeni people and contribute to the security and stability of the country. He also expressed hopes that the agreement will pave the way to broader agreements between the Yemeni people that result in a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis.

During their meeting, the two men discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the work that is being done to address them.

Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, State Minister Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Chief of General Intelligence Khalid Al-Humaidan, and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber were also present at the meeting.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Martin Griffiths

