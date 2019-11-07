What We Are Buying Today: Sakeena

Finding the perfect gift or souvenir in Madinah has always been hard for those who look for classic yet meaningful items.

Sakeena is a Saudi brand that offers the perfect match of gifts inspired by the peace and spirit of the city.

The brand offers a range of 17 products including prayer mats, handmade wooden souvenirs and magnets.

For lovers of Madinah, Sakeena encapsulates the experience of serenity and bliss in its designs.

Its prayer mats combine traditional Islamic art in a contemporary way delivered in a simple, quality product.

The main theme is inspired by The Qibla Wall, the Ottoman Mihrab, Quranic verses and the minarets of the Prophet’s Mosque. This gives the real essence of Madinah’s ambiance, making their gifts perfect for visitors.

Products are available at Sakeena’s online store www.sakeena.co and also at Almunawara gift shop in Madinah.