India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a global investors' meet in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The two day global meet will end Friday. (AP)
NEW DELHI: Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In May, weeks before Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overwhelmingly won election to return to power, Taseer wrote a scathing piece in TIME Magazine that appeared on its cover with a headline: “India’s Divider in Chief.”
A spokeswoman for India’s Home Ministry said late on Thursday that Taseer was ineligible for Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status — which allows foreigners of Indian ancestry to visit, work and live in the country indefinitely — because he concealed that his late father was Pakistani.
India does not grant OCIs to individuals who are or whose ancestors were citizens of arch enemy Pakistan or Bangladesh. It also does not allow dual citizenship.
Taseer — born to Indian columnist Tavleen Singh and Salman Taseer, a Pakistani politician assassinated in 2011 — said the government had “weaponized” a technicality to punish him.
“I feel that anybody in my position has been sent a chilling message,” he told Reuters on Friday, saying he now fears he may be unable to visit his mother and grandmother in India.
“What they have done is make an example of me. They are really showing that they are willing to go after writers and journalists,” added Taseer, 38, from the United States where he lives.
Taseer said his mother had always been his sole legal guardian and he did not have contact with his father until the age of 21. He added that he was unsure what nationality he had listed for his father, who was also British, on his application but stressed he had never sought to hide his Pakistani links and wrote about his father extensively in a book a decade ago.
“I’ve not been given an opportunity to explain this,” he said.
The Home Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Daniel Bastard, head of the Asia-Pacific Desk at Reporters Without Borders, said it was revenge for criticizing Modi, whom Taseer wrote had helped create “an atmosphere of poisonous religious nationalism” in India and failed to reform its economy.
“The revocation of Aatish Taseer’s Indian overseas citizenship is just another example of how the Indian government tends to intimidate every journalist who does not toe the line of the BJP’s narrative,” he told Reuters.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also urged the Indian government to withdraw any directive to strip Taseer’s overseas citizenship.

Reagan statue being dedicated in Berlin to mark Wall fall

  • The larger-than-life statue is being installed atop the embassy’s terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate
  • Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
BERLIN: The US Embassy in Berlin was unveiling a statue of Ronald Reagan Friday, on a site overlooking the location of the former president’s iconic speech imploring the Soviet Union to remove the Berlin Wall.
The larger-than-life statue is being installed atop the embassy’s terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the guest of honor.
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
The gate, on the East German side of the Wall, was the backdrop for Reagan’s 1987 speech when he challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to go further with the reforms he was instituting.
Reagan implored him: “If you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas drew domestic and international flak recently for failing to mention Reagan — or any other American — in an op-ed published in 26 European newspapers focused on the fall of the Berlin Wall and collapse of communism.
“Dear Minister Maas, on behalf of the late President Reagan, whom you don’t mention, and the millions of American Soldiers who served in West Germany along with your other NATO Allies, you’re welcome,” former US Army Europe commander, retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, wrote on Twitter.
Maas sought to defuse the criticism Thursday at an event with Pompeo, saying “we owe you our freedom and unity to a decisive degree,” while singling out contributions from Reagan and former President George H.W. Bush.
US Ambassador Richard Grenell earlier this year opened a multimedia exhibit on the same terrace focusing on Reagan’s Brandenburg Gate speech, and said the statue was a tribute to a president whose “willingness to defend people seeking greater freedom around the world remains an inspiration today to Germans, Americans and every human being.”
“As a Californian, I’m personally proud to have our former Governor and President of the United States standing atop the Embassy, reminding visitors of America’s commitment to democracy and freedom,” he told The Associated Press.
Several American presidents visited Berlin during the Cold War to express their solidarity with those in the democratic West of the city that was divided by the Wall from Aug. 13, 1961, to Nov. 9, 1989.
Perhaps the best-known speech delivered by an American president came in 1963, when John F. Kennedy appeared at West Berlin’s city hall.
He told the thousands gathered: “All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words “Ich bin ein Berliner.”
Today a plaque marks that location and the square has been renamed “John F. Kennedy Platz.”
The site of the Reagan speech is marked with an information sign, and the lawmaker who heads the state committee in charge of memorials in Berlin, Sabine Bangert, rejected the suggestion by some that Reagan had somehow been given short shrift.
“The contributions of US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to Berlin as well as to German unity are well known in Berlin,” she told the AP.
“Kennedy’s ... ‘Ich bin ein Berliner’ speech and Ronald Reagan’s memorable Berlin sentence from 1987, ‘Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall,’ as well as Barack Obama’s speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 2016, are in all of our memories.”

