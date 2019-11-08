You are here

  • Home
  • Suzuki rethinks promise of India’s auto market, and it is not alone

Suzuki rethinks promise of India’s auto market, and it is not alone

Analysts have said that several car makers are focusing on improving their products instead of chasing volumes. (Reuters)
Updated 08 November 2019
Reuters

Suzuki rethinks promise of India’s auto market, and it is not alone

Updated 08 November 2019
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motor Corp. said it was no longer gung-ho about India’s auto market, the world’s fourth-largest, where it has seen relentless growth in the past seven years. And the parent of the country’s biggest car maker is not alone.

The Japanese automaker issued the warning after it reported a slump in quarterly profit this week on tumbling sales at its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, which accounts for half the number of cars sold in India.

“We no longer think that growth in India will be an uninterrupted move upwards,” Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki cautioned. Maruti’s sales, which were growing till January, has slipped every month over February-September 2019.

India’s auto sector has gone into a tailspin this year as tight liquidity at shadow banks, high taxes and a weak rural economy have sapped consumers’ buying power.

Global players like Ford, Volkswagen and Fiat are already re-evaluating their strategy as they struggle to make inroads in a market dominated by small cars.

“Car makers are getting very cautious regarding their future investments in India. Most of them are either deferring or just scrapping their India new model plans,” said Puneet Gupta, an autos sector expert at IHS Markit.

BACKGROUND

India’s auto sector is in turmoil as weakening consumer buying power and tighter liquidity has forced global players from Ford to Fiat to re-evaluate their strategies.

Auto executives and analysts point out that some car makers are focusing on their strengths in terms of products instead of chasing volumes with small cars. Some others are taking drastic steps to reduce their exposure.

Ford has agreed to sell a majority stake in its India arm to Mahindra & Mahindra, ending its independent operations in the country after two decades and highlighting the challenges automakers face in growing profitably in Asia’s third-largest economy.

A cocktail of higher taxes under a new goods and services tax regime, flip-flop over electric-vehicle policy, and a boom of ride-sharing firms such as Uber and Ola have all plagued global automakers in India. Not having the right cars and smaller sales network have also hurt, some executives say.

“When you have policy instability it becomes very hard to convince headquarters to invest more in the country,” an executive at a western automaker said.

India is largely a small-car market and that is not a strength for most global automakers, who sell more SUVs and luxury cars elsewhere such as in China and the US- the world’s top two car markets, the executive added.

Western automakers had to design products specifically for India which is an expensive exercise, said V.G. Ramakrishnan, managing partner at consultancy Avanteum Advisers.

“Many chose a mass-market strategy instead of a niche one,” and are dialling back to focus on specific segments, he said.

Volkswagen has put its sister company Skoda in charge of India strategy and will focus on SUVs. Fiat too has put SUV-maker Jeep in charge of driving sales in the country.

Demand for SUVs in India is growing faster than some small car segments, prompting even the likes of Maruti that dominates the small-car space to look at launching SUVs and crossovers.

Honda is re-evaluating its India plans and may convert one of its two plants into a research center, local media reported.

Toyota and Suzuki have formed an alliance to share supply chain costs and develop new vehicle technologies together.

“Automakers want to exploit their existing resources, minimize their costs and maximize their returns,” Gupta said. 

Topics: Suzuki

Related

Sport
Suzuki delivers historic gold for Japan as walkers conquer Doha heat
Corporate News
Najeeb Auto bags Suzuki franchise in Saudi Arabia

GE unit said to order 25 Airbus jets as industry prepares to gather in Dubai

Updated 09 November 2019
Reuters

GE unit said to order 25 Airbus jets as industry prepares to gather in Dubai

  • The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets
Updated 09 November 2019
Reuters

PARIS: Leasing giant GECAS, the aircraft leasing subsidiary of General Electric, has ordered 25 Airbus aircraft including a rare purchase of jets powered by GE’s rival engine maker Rolls-Royce, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole engine supplier, and 13 A321XLR long-distance narrow-body jets. It was included in a new Airbus order tally but the name of the buyer was not immediately disclosed. Airbus and GE  did not comment.

If confirmed, the decision by the world’s second largest aircraft leasing company to invest in the A330neo would be a key endorsement for the A330neo program which has been clawing its way back from a period of weak sales and some cancelations.

GECAS has traditionally
prioritized aircraft powered by engines made by its parent company General Electric.

Planemakers are gearing up for the Dubai Airshow from Nov. 17 which could feature confirmation of demand from leasing companies including GECAS, industry sources said. 

Decisions to invest in rival technology highlight competition to diversify portfolios in the leasing industry, even though GE is perceived as more closely aligned in the wide-body market with Airbus rival Boeing.

The A330neo is a 250-300 seat upgrade of Airbus’s most-sold wide-body aircraft, the A330, which is offered alongside the slightly larger Airbus A350 family. Both aircraft are exclusively powered by engines from Rolls-Royce.

In 2015, GECAS invested in the first A350 by buying the aircraft immediately after its delivery to Qatar Airways and then renting it back to the airline in a sale-and-leaseback deal.

But it remains rare for the GE subsidiary to buy Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft directly from
the manufacturer.

Rolls and GE compete fiercely for engine sales and the A330neo airplane has in turn faced intense competition from the newer Boeing 787, which offers both GE and Rolls-Royce engines.

GECAS is widely seen as a candidate for potential sale as GE overhauls its balance sheet through disposals. It has said it aims to invest in aircraft to keep down the average age of its portfolio to 5.5 years from 6.8 years by 2024.

In a statement with its monthly order update on Thursday, Airbus said an “unidentified customer ordered 13 A321XLRs in a transaction that also included 12 A330-900 highly efficient wide-bodies.”

It is common for aircraft deals to be posted on an anonymous basis before the buyer goes public, often using the publicity surrounding air shows.

Topics: GE

Related

Business & Economy
General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain
Business & Economy
General Electric seals $400m Iraq power deal

Latest updates

Impeachment transcripts: 2 ex-White House officials say 'no ambiguity' that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden
Pompeo slams Tehran’s ‘intimidation’ of IAEA inspector as ‘outrageous’
Saudi Design Week brings forth creative designers from all over KSA
International stars dazzle fans at Riyadh Season concerts
Strikes on Syrian medical facilities appear deliberate: UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.