Global investors flock to China

King Au, president of Hong Kong-listed Value Partners Group. (Reuters)
Updated 08 November 2019
Reuters

  • Experts predict that the trade war between Beijing and Washington will have “little long-term effect” on foreign investment
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Trade wars and softer growth are unlikely to dissuade global investors from diving into the world’s second-largest economy as they seek better returns, participants in the Reuters Global Investment Outlook 2020 Summit said this week.

Although economic growth in China has slowed to its weakest pace in nearly 30 years, and recent bond market ructions have pointed to uncertainty over the outlook for policy easing, the country still promises opportunity in a world of negative interest rates.

“China is one of the few places investors can generate decent returns,” said Richard Pan, the head of international business at China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC).

Richard Bernstein, chief executive of Richard Bernstein Advisers LLC and a former Merrill Lynch & Co. chief investment strategist, agreed, noting that China’s slowdown is belied by “accelerating leading indicators.

“Because of what’s happening in trade, the Chinese government has injected massive amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy. To say it’s not going to work is amazingly bearish,” he said.

“We are very overweight Chinese equities,” he added. “Chinese equities are about 3 percent of the global benchmark, and we’re at about 12 percent.”

Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday that mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, would rise to a weight of 4.1 percent in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, up from 2.55 percent currently.

Mark Konyn, chief investment officer at AIA, said he didn’t expect Chinese equities to match this year’s gains in 2020, but “it will be a reasonable year.”

The blue-chip CSI300 index has gained around 31 percent in 2019, making it the world’s best-performing major index.

Konyn said that he expects that the trade war between Beijing and Washington, which began early last year, will have little long-term effect on China’s commitment to opening its markets to more foreign investment.

“If you take a step back and say ‘has the commitment to financial liberalization been impacted by the trade dispute?’, I think the conclusion is ‘no, that commitment is still very much in place,’” he said.

King Au, president of Hong Kong-listed asset manager Value Partners Group, said his firm is expecting a sustained rally in Chinese stocks in 2020, calling the country’s equities “under-owned (and) under-researched.

“For institutional investors, especially those long-term sophisticated investors, they definitely realize that they need to increase their China exposure from ‘nice to have’ to ‘have to have,’” Au said.

Au said that structural reforms and liquidity are driving momentum in China’s equity market. Although he sees opportunities across A-shares, Au highlighted technology, health care, education and shares benefiting from consumption upgrades.

ChinaAMC’s Pan also sees opportunities for investment in the high-end consumer market despite negative external factors. “We do not see any material impact on Chinese consumption power from the trade war,” he said.

Technology investment pioneer Glenn Hutchins, who co-founded private equity firm Silver Lake Partners in 1999 and now works through North Island, a family office, said he is betting on high growth outside the United States in 2020, especially in emerging technology companies in China.

Silver Lake invested in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2011, and Hutchins said he is still an investor.

“There’s a huge growing market and a big addressable market by technology companies (in China),” he said.

But Hutchins said that although Chinese Internet stocks are “cheap,” he does not invest in them. And ChinaAMC’s Pan said that Chinese technology stocks remain vulnerable to US sanctions.

Retail investors in China burned by previous market crashes and looking to move money out of stagnant real estate and low-yielding wealth-management products are increasingly turning to passive instruments, said David Xu, head of indexing and quantitative investment at Hua An Fund Management Co.

Xu, who says China’s index-tracking mutual funds have the potential to jump tenfold in the next decade, said a rise in passive investing has driven a boom in ETFs as asset managers rush to launch new funds.

Decoder

CSI300

The CSI300 index is China’s main blue chip company gauge and it has gained around 31 percent in 2019, making it the world’s best-performing major index.

Topics: China

GE unit said to order 25 Airbus jets as industry prepares to gather in Dubai

Updated 09 November 2019
Reuters

  • The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets
Reuters

PARIS: Leasing giant GECAS, the aircraft leasing subsidiary of General Electric, has ordered 25 Airbus aircraft including a rare purchase of jets powered by GE’s rival engine maker Rolls-Royce, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order includes 12 Airbus A330neo jets, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole engine supplier, and 13 A321XLR long-distance narrow-body jets. It was included in a new Airbus order tally but the name of the buyer was not immediately disclosed. Airbus and GE  did not comment.

If confirmed, the decision by the world’s second largest aircraft leasing company to invest in the A330neo would be a key endorsement for the A330neo program which has been clawing its way back from a period of weak sales and some cancelations.

GECAS has traditionally
prioritized aircraft powered by engines made by its parent company General Electric.

Planemakers are gearing up for the Dubai Airshow from Nov. 17 which could feature confirmation of demand from leasing companies including GECAS, industry sources said. 

Decisions to invest in rival technology highlight competition to diversify portfolios in the leasing industry, even though GE is perceived as more closely aligned in the wide-body market with Airbus rival Boeing.

The A330neo is a 250-300 seat upgrade of Airbus’s most-sold wide-body aircraft, the A330, which is offered alongside the slightly larger Airbus A350 family. Both aircraft are exclusively powered by engines from Rolls-Royce.

In 2015, GECAS invested in the first A350 by buying the aircraft immediately after its delivery to Qatar Airways and then renting it back to the airline in a sale-and-leaseback deal.

But it remains rare for the GE subsidiary to buy Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft directly from
the manufacturer.

Rolls and GE compete fiercely for engine sales and the A330neo airplane has in turn faced intense competition from the newer Boeing 787, which offers both GE and Rolls-Royce engines.

GECAS is widely seen as a candidate for potential sale as GE overhauls its balance sheet through disposals. It has said it aims to invest in aircraft to keep down the average age of its portfolio to 5.5 years from 6.8 years by 2024.

In a statement with its monthly order update on Thursday, Airbus said an “unidentified customer ordered 13 A321XLRs in a transaction that also included 12 A330-900 highly efficient wide-bodies.”

It is common for aircraft deals to be posted on an anonymous basis before the buyer goes public, often using the publicity surrounding air shows.

Topics: GE

