You are here

  • Home
  • BA owner IAG cuts medium-term capacity and profit forecasts

BA owner IAG cuts medium-term capacity and profit forecasts

IAG, which owns British Airways, is buying the Spanish Air Europa. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

BA owner IAG cuts medium-term capacity and profit forecasts

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONOND: British Airways owner IAG scaled back its forecast for capacity growth for the next three years on Friday, hitting its outlook for earnings per share but potentially providing relief for rivals in a weak global economy.

IAG said available seat kilometers, a measure of passenger-carrying capacity, was estimated to grow by 3.4 percent a year between 2020 and 2022, compared to a previous forecast of 6 percent growth a year for the 2019-2023 period.

The airline group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, said the capacity growth cut would lower its forecast for growth in earnings per share (EPS) to 10 percent-plus a year from a previous forecast of 12 percent-plus a year.

IAG shares were down 3 percent in early trade.

The airline industry has struggled to maintain margins in the face of industry overcapacity and a muted economic outlook which has produced fierce competition over ticket prices.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh said last week that he expected global macroeconomic softness to continue in 2020. The company has also taken a hit from industrial action at British Airways, which knocked its outlook for profits this year.

IAG said the forecasts for capacity growth numbers were not adjusted for the impact of the pilot strikes. After 48 hours of action in September, no further industrial action is scheduled although the dispute over pay remains unresolved.

The issues at BA, which was forced to ground 1,700 flights during the walkout, was cited by easyJet as helping its performance in the last quarter, while Lufthansa has also said slower capacity growth at rivals was providing relief.

In a further sign of an easing of industry overcapacity, Ryanair is set to grow at its slowest rate in seven years in the year to March 31, 2021, as it expects further delays to its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and may be without the jets next summer.

Friday’s strategy update comes after IAG said on Monday it would buy Spain’s Air Europa to boost its presence on routes to Latin America and the Caribbean.

IAG said it expected the deal, which will be funded through external debt, to close in the second half of next year and for it to add to its earnings in the first full year after the closure.

Topics: BA

Related

Business & Economy
British Airways pilots’ strike enters second day
Business & Economy
British Airways passengers face chaos after latest IT failures

Global investors flock to China

Updated 5 min ago
Reuters

Global investors flock to China

  • Experts predict that the trade war between Beijing and Washington will have “little long-term effect” on foreign investment
Updated 5 min ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Trade wars and softer growth are unlikely to dissuade global investors from diving into the world’s second-largest economy as they seek better returns, participants in the Reuters Global Investment Outlook 2020 Summit said this week.

Although economic growth in China has slowed to its weakest pace in nearly 30 years, and recent bond market ructions have pointed to uncertainty over the outlook for policy easing, the country still promises opportunity in a world of negative interest rates.

“China is one of the few places investors can generate decent returns,” said Richard Pan, the head of international business at China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC).

Richard Bernstein, chief executive of Richard Bernstein Advisers LLC and a former Merrill Lynch & Co. chief investment strategist, agreed, noting that China’s slowdown is belied by “accelerating leading indicators.

“Because of what’s happening in trade, the Chinese government has injected massive amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy. To say it’s not going to work is amazingly bearish,” he said.

“We are very overweight Chinese equities,” he added. “Chinese equities are about 3 percent of the global benchmark, and we’re at about 12 percent.”

Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday that mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, would rise to a weight of 4.1 percent in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, up from 2.55 percent currently.

Mark Konyn, chief investment officer at AIA, said he didn’t expect Chinese equities to match this year’s gains in 2020, but “it will be a reasonable year.”

The blue-chip CSI300 index has gained around 31 percent in 2019, making it the world’s best-performing major index.

Konyn said that he expects that the trade war between Beijing and Washington, which began early last year, will have little long-term effect on China’s commitment to opening its markets to more foreign investment.

“If you take a step back and say ‘has the commitment to financial liberalization been impacted by the trade dispute?’, I think the conclusion is ‘no, that commitment is still very much in place,’” he said.

King Au, president of Hong Kong-listed asset manager Value Partners Group, said his firm is expecting a sustained rally in Chinese stocks in 2020, calling the country’s equities “under-owned (and) under-researched.

“For institutional investors, especially those long-term sophisticated investors, they definitely realize that they need to increase their China exposure from ‘nice to have’ to ‘have to have,’” Au said.

Au said that structural reforms and liquidity are driving momentum in China’s equity market. Although he sees opportunities across A-shares, Au highlighted technology, health care, education and shares benefiting from consumption upgrades.

ChinaAMC’s Pan also sees opportunities for investment in the high-end consumer market despite negative external factors. “We do not see any material impact on Chinese consumption power from the trade war,” he said.

Technology investment pioneer Glenn Hutchins, who co-founded private equity firm Silver Lake Partners in 1999 and now works through North Island, a family office, said he is betting on high growth outside the United States in 2020, especially in emerging technology companies in China.

Silver Lake invested in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2011, and Hutchins said he is still an investor.

“There’s a huge growing market and a big addressable market by technology companies (in China),” he said.

But Hutchins said that although Chinese Internet stocks are “cheap,” he does not invest in them. And ChinaAMC’s Pan said that Chinese technology stocks remain vulnerable to US sanctions.

Retail investors in China burned by previous market crashes and looking to move money out of stagnant real estate and low-yielding wealth-management products are increasingly turning to passive instruments, said David Xu, head of indexing and quantitative investment at Hua An Fund Management Co.

Xu, who says China’s index-tracking mutual funds have the potential to jump tenfold in the next decade, said a rise in passive investing has driven a boom in ETFs as asset managers rush to launch new funds.

Decoder

CSI300

The CSI300 index is China’s main blue chip company gauge and it has gained around 31 percent in 2019, making it the world’s best-performing major index.

Topics: China

Related

Business & Economy
China raises annual rare earth output quotas to record high
Business & Economy
Oil rises above $62 on hopes for US-China trade deal

Latest updates

BA owner IAG cuts medium-term capacity and profit forecasts
ThePlace: AlUla governorate contains Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mada’in Saleh
Global investors flock to China
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to cooperate with nuclear inspectors
Suzuki rethinks promise of India’s auto market, and it is not alone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.