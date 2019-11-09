You are here

Seven suspects arrested for rebel attacks in Thailand's south

An ambush on two checkpoints manned by civilian defense volunteers left 15 villagers trained and armed by the Thai state dead. (AP)
Updated 09 November 2019
AFP

  • Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a simmering 15-year conflict
  • The fighting is characterized by tit-for-tat attacks that usually target symbols of the mostly Buddhist Thai state and its security forces
BANGKOK: Seven suspected rebels have been arrested in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, authorities said Saturday, as a manhunt sweeps through remote villages for gunmen who killed 15 in an ambush considered the deadliest attack in the years-long insurgency.
Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a simmering 15-year conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, the majority civilians, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state.
The fighting is characterized by tit-for-tat attacks that usually target symbols of the mostly Buddhist Thai state and its security forces.
But Tuesday night’s ambush in Yala province was on two checkpoints manned by civilian defense volunteers — villagers trained and armed by the Thai state — which left 15 of both Buddhist and Muslim faith dead.
A suspect was swiftly arrested the following day and raids carried out late Friday night in Yala and Pattani provinces netted six more, said southern army spokesman Pramote Prom-in.
Authorities also found bloodied gauze in the home of a local village doctor near the crime scene, which is under “forensics” investigation to match the blood traces left from the shoot-out, he told AFP.
“We suspect around 30 to 40 people were involved,” Pramote said, adding that it remains unclear which particular separatist group orchestrated this highly organized attack.
No group has stepped forward to claim responsibility in this attack, as is the case with most incidents in the so-called “deep south.”
But a shadowy patchwork of rebel groups has long warred with Thai security forces, accused of heavy-handed tactics by Muslim communities who feel targeted in their homes.
The region is also under martial law, with numerous checkpoints dotting remote villages and security forces given the right to detain any person without warrant.
All suspects have been moved to the notorious Inkayuth military camp in Pattani province, said Pramote — the army’s biggest detention center in the south where rights groups have documented torture.
A Muslim man who was detained there in July was left in a coma after an interrogation session. Abdulloh Esormusor died in August and an army probe found that his death could have been due to “suffocation.”
Anger had snowballed over the case, with an umbrella group representing some of the shadowy rebel groups saying they suspected “foul play” in Abdulloh’s case and calling for an international probe.

Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodia’s exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy arrived in Malaysia Saturday as he sought to return home to rally his supporters against strongman Hun Sen, while security was beefed up at the kingdom’s borders and in Phnom Penh.
Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has long promised a dramatic return on November 9, Cambodia’s Independence Day.
But Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has vowed to bar him and other exiled figures from his party — which was outlawed ahead of much-criticized elections last year.
Dozens of activists have been rounded up in recent weeks in Cambodia while the authoritarian leader has called on neighboring countries to help thwart the opposition’s attempts to return for what he has described as an attempted coup.
After being barred in Paris Thursday from getting on a flight to Thailand, Rainsy boarded a plane a day later and arrived at the main airport serving the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
A beaming Rainsy told his supporters to “keep up the hope” as he arrived, and that he was determined to get home.
“We are on the right track,” Rainsy, a founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told reporters at the airport.
“Democracy has prevailed in Malaysia, democracy will prevail in Cambodia.”
Malaysians ejected a corruption-plagued government that had ruled the country for over six decades in a historic election last year, and voted in a more reform-minded alliance.
The former finance minister and arch-rival to Hun Sen hopes his backers — including among the armed forces — can unite to topple the government and restore democracy to the poor Southeast Asian nation.
Still, the likelihood of him making it back to Cambodia appears slim. Neighboring Thailand’s premier has indicated he will not let Rainsy transit through the kingdom and observers believe he will first need to secure a deal with Hun Sen.
The strongman was not taking any chances, however.
In the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, dozens of riot police were deployed while army trucks lined the main road to the international airport.
Security was also ramped up at Thai-Cambodia border city of Poipet — seen as the most likely crossing point for Rainsy and other opposition figures if they try to come by land — with roads barricaded and lines of armed police standing guard.
Deputy of the now-dissolved CNRP, Mu Sochua, was also detained when she arrived in Malaysia this week following a request from Cambodian authorities but was released after less than 24 hours.
Malaysian authorities have indicated they will not forcibly deport her to Cambodia but she has until next week to leave the country.
The CNRP had been viewed as Cambodia’s only serious opposition before it was dissolved by a court in 2017 ahead of elections the following year.
That paved the way for the ruling Cambodia People’s Party to win all 125 parliamentary seats, turning the country into a one-party state.

