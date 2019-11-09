You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s inflation lowest in nearly a decade

Egypt’s inflation lowest in nearly a decade

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Egypt’s inflation lowest in nearly a decade

  • Poor and middle-class Egyptians have been bearing the brunt of harsh austerity measures since 2016 when the government secured a $12-billion bailout from the IMF in exchange for implementing economic reforms
  • Inflation had skyrocketed to 33 percent in 2017 following subsidy cuts and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s inflation rate dropped to the lowest level in nearly a decade last month, official figures showed Saturday, as cheaper food offered respite to consumers squeezed by IMF-backed reforms.
The annual inflation rate was 2.4 percent in October, compared with 17.5 percent a year earlier, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said.
The state body said the decrease was due to a drop in the cost of household items such as food and drink.
“The increase in agricultural production led to a drop in prices of fruit and vegetables, which in turn affected food prices that make up about 40 percent of consumer costs,” Cairo-based economist Iman Negm told AFP.
“The Egyptian pound’s recovery against the US dollar has also contributed to the inflation rate slowing down,” she added.
Negm expects the central bank to cut interest rates because of the weaker price pressures.
Inflation had skyrocketed to 33 percent in 2017 following subsidy cuts and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
Poor and middle-class Egyptians have been bearing the brunt of harsh austerity measures since 2016 when the government secured a $12-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for implementing economic reforms.
Nearly one in three Egyptians live below the poverty line, according to official figures released in July.
CAPMAS said that other costs, such as transportation and health care, had risen.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regularly calls on Egyptians to endure the economic hardships for the promise of future prosperity.
Egypt’s economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the revolution that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels in recent years, but the national debt has ballooned since the pound was floated in November 2016, leading to a sharp depreciation.

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Related

Business & Economy
Ride-hailing market revs up in Egypt
Middle-East
International artists give colorful makeover to Egyptian fishing village

Southwest and American 737 MAX flights grounded until March

Updated 09 November 2019
Reuters

Southwest and American 737 MAX flights grounded until March

  • Southwest and American, the two largest US operators of the aircraft, have had to scale back growth plans and are together canceling more than 300 flights a day
  • Southwest has bet its entire growth strategy on Boeing’s newest single-aisle aircraft
Updated 09 November 2019
Reuters

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON: Southwest Airlines and American Airlines said on Friday they are extending Boeing 737 MAX cancelations until early March, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.
Southwest and American, the two largest US operators of the aircraft, have had to scale back growth plans and are together canceling more than 300 flights a day, taking a hit to profits as they manage slimmer fleets without the 737 MAX.
Southwest, which has bet its entire growth strategy on Boeing’s newest single-aisle aircraft, had previously canceled all its 737 MAX flights until Feb. 8 and now expects a return to service on March 6, though it warned that the timeline could get pushed back again.
Boeing Co. is facing increasing hurdles in obtaining approval to return the plane to service before the end of this year as it has targeted.
American said it planned to resume commercial flights on the 737 MAX on March 5, and expects to run test flights for American team members and invited guests before that date, once the aircraft is certified.
United Airlines, the other US 737 MAX operator, had thus far canceled flights into January, although it may yet have to extend that time frame.
Reuters reported this week that US and European regulators will need to return to a Rockwell Collins facility in Iowa to complete an audit of Boeing’s software documentation after regulators found gaps and substandard documents. Boeing has confirmed it must submit revised documentation.
That has thrown into question when Boeing would be able to complete a certification test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration has said it would not unground the planes until 30 days after that flight occurs.
The 737 MAX, Boeing’s best-selling plane, has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
Two US officials told Reuters it is extremely unlikely — if not impossible — that Boeing will be able to win approval to return flights to service before the end of December.
Just two days ago, American Chief Executive Doug Parker said he was hopeful that the aircraft would “get certified in the near future.”
American has estimated that the 737 MAX grounding has cut 2019 earnings by $540 million, while Southwest estimated the total hit to its earnings between January and September at $435 million.
That toll will only rise the longer the MAX remains parked. Boeing is discussing compensation with airlines but no agreement has been reached.
Southwest had 34 MAX jets at the time of the March 13 grounding and was expecting delivery of another 41 jets this year. It said on Friday it still hopes to receive seven MAX deliveries in the current quarter, with the remaining shifting into 2020.
But without clarity on the MAX timeline, Southwest said it could not update a previous forecast for first-quarter capacity to grow between 2 percent and 3 percent.

Topics: aviation Boeing Boeing 737 MAX American Airlines Southwest Airlines

Related

Business & Economy
Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, expert warns
Business & Economy
One year after Lion Air crash, Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded

Latest updates

Egypt’s inflation lowest in nearly a decade
Petrol pumps shut down in protest-hit Lebanon over dollar shortage
Through the keyhole: Dubai Design Week’s Abwab show highlights Saudi Arabia, India, Lebanon
Revolution wagon: Lebanon protests a boon for street vendors
Lebanon’s grand mufti calls for protesters’ demands to be met

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.