You are here

  • Home
  • Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to a rollback on tariffs. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

  • The tariffs imposed in September covered clothes, toys, and shoes, raising prices for many widely used consumer goods
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has denied a Chinese official’s assertion that his administration has agreed to roll back some of the higher tariffs it has imposed on Chinese goods.
The Chinese official said on Thursday that the two sides had agreed to a phased cancelation of their tariff hikes as part of an emerging agreement.
Trump’s pushback suggested that negotiations have not progressed as far as hoped as the world’s two biggest economies struggle to negotiate an end to their trade war, which has hurt both economies.
“They’d like to have a rollback,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the Chinese. “I haven’t agreed to anything.”
The two sides have been working on an initial “Phase 1” deal that was announced Oct. 12 but that still is not final.
Financial markets in the US and globally rallied on Thursday at the prospect of an agreement to wind down the US-China trade fight, but then stumbled on Friday on Trump’s comments before eking out small gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 6.44 points, or less than 0.1 percent, after shedding as many as 96 points earlier in the day.
Trump repeated his claims that China wants a deal more than the US and that America benefits from extra tariff revenue. The president says the tariffs are paid by China, but studies conducted since the duties were imposed find that Americans businesses and consumers are paying them.
“Frankly, they want to make a deal a lot more than I do,” Trump said. “I’m very happy right now. We’re taking in billions of dollars.”
A private sector source with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday that the US had agreed to suspend the duties Trump threatened to impose on Dec. 15 on about $160 billion of Chinese imports as part of the agreement. But there is dissension in the White House about whether and by how much to roll back 15 percent duties on another $112 billion of goods imposed Sept. 1.

FASTFACT

1.9% - US economic growth fell to 1.9 percent at an annual rate in the July-September quarter from 3.1 percent in the first three months of this year.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also told Bloomberg News on Thursday that if a deal were reached, it would include reduced tariffs.
“The White House never speaks with one voice,” Mary Lovely, a trade economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said on Thursday.
Despite Trump’s cavalier comments, analysts say the administration has plenty of incentives to reach a deal soon. Trump said last month that the “Phase 1” pact would include the purchase of tens of billions of dollars of US farm products by China, which would benefit farm states, many of which supported Trump in 2016.
The tariffs imposed in September covered clothes, toys, and shoes, raising prices for many widely used consumer goods.
And the Dec. 15 tariffs would mostly hit popular consumer products such as smart phones and laptops. Not only would that also raise consumer costs, but those tariffs would affect many products designed by US companies, for which China gets relatively little of the economic benefit.
“The December tariff round would largely hit products designed and marketed by multinational firms, mostly with components from the US and its allies, and assembled in non-Chinese-owned factories,” Lovely wrote on the Peterson Institute’s website .
The trade war stems from the Trump administration’s complaints that China is boosting its high-tech industries by stealing US technology or forcing American companies to share it as a condition of doing business there.

Topics: US tariffs

Related

Business & Economy
China exports, imports in deeper contraction as US tariffs bite
Business & Economy
China vows to respond to US tariffs threat

EU heavyweight states move on money laundering

Baltic and Northern Europe banks were involved in transactions of billions of euros of Russian dirty money via the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. (Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

EU heavyweight states move on money laundering

  • Push follows repeated failures by national watchdogs to address problem
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

REUTERS: The EU’s largest states are pushing for the establishment of a new supervisory authority that would take over from states the oversight of money laundering at financial firms, after a series of scandals at the bloc’s banks.   In a joint statement, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Latvia said the 28-country EU needed a “central supervisor” to tackle the flow of dirty money within the bloc’s financial system.
The move comes after European lenders were shut down over money laundering in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus, while top banks from the Baltic and Northern Europe were involved in dodgy transactions worth billions of euros of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, in what is seen as the worst money-laundering scandal on the continent.
The need for an EU supervisor emerged after repeated failures by national watchdogs at spotting and countering money laundering, the statement said.
“Where large financial interests are at stake, there is a risk of national supervisors being influenced directly or indirectly by supervised institutions or interest groups,” the statement said.
The six countries said the new supervisor could be a new body or an existing watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), which would need to be beefed up.
The call for change comes just few months after the bloc has agreed to overhaul EBA’s mandate to give the watchdog new powers to tackle money laundering.
That reform, proposed by EU finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of Latvia, quickly appeared as insufficient to many observers.
The move marks a major shift in Germany’s position. While France, Italy and Spain have been calling for months for stronger rules against money laundering, Berlin had opposed more ambitious changes in recent overhauls.

BACKGROUND

A spate of money laundering probes in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus has rung alarm bells in Brussels, while the movement of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank has also focused attention on the issue.

The six states also call for new anti-money laundering rules, in what would be the sixth review of those provisions, just one year after their latest overhaul was agreed in a reform now judged as “not decisive” by the six countries.
Existing rules should be merged into a single piece of legislation directly applicable in EU states, the statement said, reversing the existing system that allows countries to adapt EU money-laundering rules to national prerogatives.
That has caused lenient application of the rules in several states that, the statement says, could offer “arbitrage opportunities” to lure financial firms.
The move comes after EU finance ministers discussed a reform of money-laundering rules at a meeting last month and before another gathering in December when a common EU stance is expected to be adopted on the matter.
The Finnish presidency of the bloc prepared in October a draft of the paper that should be adopted in December, which called for changes similar to those contained in the six-country statement.

Related

Business & Economy
Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle
Business & Economy
Industry heavyweights to grace 2019 Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Police abandon posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh
Fall of Berlin Wall: The night history was made
Ayat Oraby: Anchor of intolerance
Al-Rajhi improvises to seal dramatic victory in AlUla-Neom Cross-Country Rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.