You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles

In this Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, the Centenario deep-water drilling platform stands off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles

  • The consecutive drops in the US rig count makes WTI crude oil prices at the level of mid or low $50s unsustainable
Updated 8 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Crude prices gained over the week despite the huge weekly build in US inventories as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Stockpiles rose by 7.9 million barrels, taking the cumulative increase to 30 million barrels over the last seven weeks. Brent crude rose to $62.51 per barrel while WTI advanced to 57.24.
Bullish signs for the oil price continue to emerge amid positive China manufacturing data and falling US rig counts. The number of US oil and gas rigs fell for the 11th time in the last 12 weeks. According to Baker Hughes, the total number of active oil rigs in the US decreased to 684. This brings the total oil and gas rig count down to 817, which is 250 rigs down from this time last year.
The consecutive drops in the US rig count makes WTI crude oil prices at the level of mid or low $50s unsustainable.
It also raises questions about the production forecasts being put out by the EIA as well as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the narrative that suggests there will still be plenty of oil being produced even if prices remain in the low $50s range.
Although economic uncertainty continues to dominate the market, the upward momentum in oil prices encouraged money managers to increase their net-long positions in Brent and WTI crude oil futures for the third week in a row, after months of pessimism.
This is underpinning trading volumes in Brent and WTI, despite concerns about slowing global growth, the US-China trade war and other geopolitical factors that may have otherwise pointed to a supply glut. Brent crude oil futures and options money managers increased their net-long positions by 28,353 contracts to 282,352 contracts in the week ending Nov. 5. WTI net long positions grew by 11,793 contracts to 116,468 over the same period.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Related

Business & Economy
Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy

EU heavyweight states move on money laundering

Baltic and Northern Europe banks were involved in transactions of billions of euros of Russian dirty money via the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. (Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

EU heavyweight states move on money laundering

  • Push follows repeated failures by national watchdogs to address problem
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

REUTERS: The EU’s largest states are pushing for the establishment of a new supervisory authority that would take over from states the oversight of money laundering at financial firms, after a series of scandals at the bloc’s banks.   In a joint statement, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Latvia said the 28-country EU needed a “central supervisor” to tackle the flow of dirty money within the bloc’s financial system.
The move comes after European lenders were shut down over money laundering in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus, while top banks from the Baltic and Northern Europe were involved in dodgy transactions worth billions of euros of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, in what is seen as the worst money-laundering scandal on the continent.
The need for an EU supervisor emerged after repeated failures by national watchdogs at spotting and countering money laundering, the statement said.
“Where large financial interests are at stake, there is a risk of national supervisors being influenced directly or indirectly by supervised institutions or interest groups,” the statement said.
The six countries said the new supervisor could be a new body or an existing watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), which would need to be beefed up.
The call for change comes just few months after the bloc has agreed to overhaul EBA’s mandate to give the watchdog new powers to tackle money laundering.
That reform, proposed by EU finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of Latvia, quickly appeared as insufficient to many observers.
The move marks a major shift in Germany’s position. While France, Italy and Spain have been calling for months for stronger rules against money laundering, Berlin had opposed more ambitious changes in recent overhauls.

BACKGROUND

A spate of money laundering probes in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus has rung alarm bells in Brussels, while the movement of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank has also focused attention on the issue.

The six states also call for new anti-money laundering rules, in what would be the sixth review of those provisions, just one year after their latest overhaul was agreed in a reform now judged as “not decisive” by the six countries.
Existing rules should be merged into a single piece of legislation directly applicable in EU states, the statement said, reversing the existing system that allows countries to adapt EU money-laundering rules to national prerogatives.
That has caused lenient application of the rules in several states that, the statement says, could offer “arbitrage opportunities” to lure financial firms.
The move comes after EU finance ministers discussed a reform of money-laundering rules at a meeting last month and before another gathering in December when a common EU stance is expected to be adopted on the matter.
The Finnish presidency of the bloc prepared in October a draft of the paper that should be adopted in December, which called for changes similar to those contained in the six-country statement.

Related

Business & Economy
Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle
Business & Economy
Industry heavyweights to grace 2019 Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Police abandon posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh
Fall of Berlin Wall: The night history was made
Ayat Oraby: Anchor of intolerance
Al-Rajhi improvises to seal dramatic victory in AlUla-Neom Cross-Country Rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.