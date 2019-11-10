You are here

  • Home
  • UK spending plans, Brexit paralysis put rating at risk: Moody’s

UK spending plans, Brexit paralysis put rating at risk: Moody’s

Rising tide of debt: UK Prime Minister Johnson in mop-up mode. (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

UK spending plans, Brexit paralysis put rating at risk: Moody’s

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election in an attempt to break the deadlock over how, and even if, the country should leave the EU, more than three years after the Brexit referendum
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Moody’s has warned it might cut its rating on Britain’s sovereign debt again, saying that neither of the main political parties in next month’s election was likely to tackle high borrowing levels which Brexit had made even harder to fix.
In a toughly worded statement, Moody’s said the fissures in Britain’s society and politics exposed by its still-unresolved decision to leave the EU would be long-lasting.
“It would be optimistic to assume that the previously cohesive, predictable approach to legislation and policymaking in the UK will return once Brexit is no longer a contentious issue, however that is achieved,” the ratings agency said.
Moody’s said Britain’s £1.8 trillion ($2.30 trillion) of public debt — more than 80 percent of annual economic output — risked rising again and the economy could be “more susceptible to shocks than previously assumed.”
Both of the main political parties have promised big spending increases ahead of next month’s election. “In the current political climate, Moody’s sees no meaningful pressure for debt-reducing fiscal policies,” the ratings agency said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election in an attempt to break the deadlock over how, and even if, the country should leave the EU, more than three years after the Brexit referendum. Moody’s said the “increasing inertia and, at times, paralysis that has characterized the Brexit-era policymaking process” showed how the UK’s institutional framework has diminished.
Even once Britain was out of the EU, uncertainty would remain because of the “significant challenges” of reaching a future trade deal with the bloc, it said.
Any signs that Britain was unable to replicate the benefits of EU membership with trade deals in Europe and beyond would also be negative for the rating.
Moody’s, which stripped the country of its AAA rating in 2013 and downgraded it again in 2017, said it was lowering the outlook on Britain’s current Aa2 rating to negative from stable, meaning the rating could be cut again.
At Aa2, Britain is on the same level as France but below Germany’s AAA rating by Moody’s.

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit impasse takes its toll on British business investment
Business & Economy
UK economy starts Q4 on weak note as Brexit hits orders

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles

In this Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, the Centenario deep-water drilling platform stands off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP)
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles

  • The consecutive drops in the US rig count makes WTI crude oil prices at the level of mid or low $50s unsustainable
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Crude prices gained over the week despite the huge weekly build in US inventories as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Stockpiles rose by 7.9 million barrels, taking the cumulative increase to 30 million barrels over the last seven weeks. Brent crude rose to $62.51 per barrel while WTI advanced to 57.24.
Bullish signs for the oil price continue to emerge amid positive China manufacturing data and falling US rig counts. The number of US oil and gas rigs fell for the 11th time in the last 12 weeks. According to Baker Hughes, the total number of active oil rigs in the US decreased to 684. This brings the total oil and gas rig count down to 817, which is 250 rigs down from this time last year.
The consecutive drops in the US rig count makes WTI crude oil prices at the level of mid or low $50s unsustainable.
It also raises questions about the production forecasts being put out by the EIA as well as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the narrative that suggests there will still be plenty of oil being produced even if prices remain in the low $50s range.
Although economic uncertainty continues to dominate the market, the upward momentum in oil prices encouraged money managers to increase their net-long positions in Brent and WTI crude oil futures for the third week in a row, after months of pessimism.
This is underpinning trading volumes in Brent and WTI, despite concerns about slowing global growth, the US-China trade war and other geopolitical factors that may have otherwise pointed to a supply glut. Brent crude oil futures and options money managers increased their net-long positions by 28,353 contracts to 282,352 contracts in the week ending Nov. 5. WTI net long positions grew by 11,793 contracts to 116,468 over the same period.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Related

Business & Economy
Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy

Latest updates

Police abandon posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Price up despite rising stockpiles
China factory prices falter while inflation soars
Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.