  Hong Kong police watchdog unequipped to probe protest response: experts

Hong Kong police watchdog unequipped to probe protest response: experts

Hong Kong protesters argue the Independent Police Complaints Commission lacks adequate investigatory powers but city leader Carrie Lam insists the watchdog is up to the job. (AFP)
AFP

  • The international finance hub has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies
  • Protesters argue the Independent Police Complaints Commission lacks adequate investigatory powers
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s police watchdog is currently unequipped to investigate the force’s handling of months of pro-democracy protests, a panel of international experts appointed by the city’s own government has found.
The international finance hub has been upended by five months of huge and increasingly violent rallies, but Beijing has refused to give in to most of the movement’s demands.
One of the core demands, alongside fully free elections, is an independent inquiry into the police, who have been left to battle protesters for 24 consecutive weeks and are now loathed by large chunks of the deeply polarized population.
City leader Carrie Lam has repeatedly dismissed an independent probe, saying the current watchdog — the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) — is up to the job.
Protesters argue the IPCC lacks adequate investigatory powers, is stacked with pro-establishment figures and has previously been toothless when it comes to holding police to account.
In September, Lam appointed a panel of independent experts to advise the watchdog.
Chaired by Sir Dennis O’Connor — who was tasked by the UK government to look at police tactics following the 2011 London riots — it includes policing specialists from Britain, New Zealand and Canada.
It has now issued a damning assessment of the IPCC’s ability to do the job it has been tasked with and suggested a fully independent inquiry would be better suited for the task.
The report, dated 8 November, found “a shortfall in IPCC powers, capacity and independent investigative capability necessary to match the scale of events and the standards required of an international police watchdog operating in a city that values freedoms and rights.”
The panel said if resources were enhanced, the IPCC might be able to issue an interim report “with limited, but sufficient facts” on the cause of the protests and the handling by authorities.
But it said there was “a compelling case” for a “deeper more comprehensive inquiry... by an independent body with requisite powers.”
The report was not available on the IPCC’s website.
But it was posted on Twitter late Saturday by one of the panel members, UK-based academic Clifford Stott.
The Hong Kong government and police did not respond to a request for comment.
The panel’s conclusion is an embarrassment for Lam as she battles record low approval ratings and tries to face down calls for an independent inquiry.
“This panel of international experts was hand-picked by the government and presumably had been expected to endorse the IPCC’s work,” Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer who wrote a book about the city’s pro-democracy movement, said.
“For them to come out with a statement effectively saying that IPCC is not up to the task is quite damning and only reinforces the urgency of an independent inquiry,” he added.
Beijing and Lam appear determined to wait out the protests.
While crowd numbers are smaller than earlier this summer when millions marched, rallies and increasingly violent clashes are still happening on a weekly basis.
Tensions soared this week when a 22-year-old student died from a fall during clashes with police in unclear and disputed circumstances.
Tens of thousands of people attended a peaceful vigil on Saturday evening, one of the few large gatherings in recent months to be granted police permission.

Topics: Hong Kong

Greece speeds up ‘Golden Visa’ scheme for Chinese investors

AFP

  • Greece is not the only European country to operate such a scheme
  • Experts say the Chinese no longer regard Greece merely as a foot in the door to the EU’s free-travel Schengen zone
ATHENS: Chinese investor Jiang Rungong, who moved to Greece three years ago, says he and his family could not be happier in their new home on the Athens coast.

“We chose Greece because of its cultural heritage, its history, the democracy, the freedom. We really like its atmosphere,” Jiang says.

“Since we got the visa, we’ve traveled to many European countries. And every time we come back to Greece, the moment we set foot in the airport, we feel like it’s home.”

The 52-year-old from Shanghai, his wife and son took advantage of Greece’s so-called Golden Visa scheme to come and live in Europe.

His 18-year-old son, Jiang Semniao, managed to learn Greek in just two years. He is attending a Greek public school and dreams of becoming a Greek citizen.

Under the arrangement, non-EU citizens are given a five-year residence permit in return for investing at least 250,000 euros ($275,000) in Greek real estate.

Greece is not the only European country to operate such a scheme.

Other crisis-hit EU members such as Portugal, Cyprus and Spain have been offering similar incentives for years.

Following Greece’s decade-long recession, real estate prices remained at rock bottom for a long time, even if they have since started to rise again recently.

So far the program seems to be working: the number of residence permits issued to non-EU citizens was up by 46 percent last year.
And some 5,300 permits have been issued since the scheme’s launch in 2013, more than 3,400 to Chinese buyers, official data show.

China and Greece have been building progressively closer trade and investment ties for more than a decade, ever since two main container terminals at the port of Piraeus were sold to Chinese shipping giant Cosco in 2008.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has just returned from a four-day visit to Shanghai, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Athens for a reciprocal three-day trip on Sunday.

Experts say the Chinese no longer regard Greece merely as a foot in the door to the EU’s free-travel Schengen zone, but actually enjoy life in their new home.

“They like to stay in Athens and the suburbs, forming little Chinatowns. They are buying blocks of flats, where all the owners are Chinese,” said Anny Avgouli, migration policy manager for a law firm, Dedes, that has a special department for golden visas specifically for Chinese customers.

But for some, the long wait time can be off-putting.

“When you tell a client that a year might be needed just to submit the request... it is like you are showing him the exit,” says Dedes law investment manager Dorina Cobzaru.

Applications are also being held up because they are processed in the same department that handles the asylum requests of tens of thousands of migrants.

And already, a huge backlog has built up.

To cut red tape and make investment easier, the newly elected conservative government approved a bill in late October that would allow would-be investors to get round China’s strict capital controls.

This is done by using multiple bank terminal transactions to transfer the requisite sum of $250,000.

Greek development minister Adonis Georgiadis, who recently visited China, said the Bank of Greece had concluded that “the use of bank terminals does not violate Greek or European law. If it is violating the Chinese law, this is a matter for China.”

Closer to home, however, Brussels is worried about such golden visa schemes.

In a report earlier this year, the European Commission singled out Cyprus, Bulgaria and Malta, complaining that wealthy candidates for residency or citizenship do not face adequate security and background checks.

Nevertheless, Greece is desperately seeking to attract foreign investors and says it cannot afford to lose the valuable income.

According to the Bank of Greece, the scheme appears to be stimulating the country’s previously sluggish housing market.

The central bank estimates it attracted 469 million euros in Chinese capital in 2018 and as much as 443 million euros in the first half of this year alone, compared with only 77 million euros in 2017.

And Chinese investors have plowed more than one billion euros in total into Greek property since the program was launched, the data showed.

Real estate is just one aspect of the closer cooperation between Athens and Beijing since Greece’s economic crisis, which saw it lose around a quarter of its gross domestic product.

Cosco acquired Piraeus’ two main container terminals for 35 years. And in 2016, it also took over the Piraeus port authority — and the third remaining container terminal — until 2052.

Greece has also signed up to China’s new “Belt and Road” project, a $1 trillion global investment program aiming to forward Chinese goods to markets further afield.

Topics: Greece

