You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s top general warns of ‘reckless’ Russia threat

Britain’s top general warns of ‘reckless’ Russia threat

Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff Nicholas Carter appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, November 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 10 November 2019
AFP

Britain’s top general warns of ‘reckless’ Russia threat

  • Chief of Defense Staff General Nick Carter said Moscow was operating in a “grey zone” that weaponized information
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin flatly denies the Kremlin’s involvement in cyber and ground operations that Western intelligence agencies and analysts pin on Moscow
Updated 10 November 2019
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s top military adviser accused Russia on Sunday of “reckless” behavior that violated international norms and risked sparking a war.

Chief of Defense Staff General Nick Carter said Moscow was operating in a “grey zone” that weaponized information and used unattributable proxies in conflicts.

He pointed to covert operations by the Wagner Group — a private army the Kremlin denies funding — in Syria and Africa as well as disinformation campaigns as two types of new threats.

“Russia is much more assertive than it was 10 years ago. It’s got some self-confidence now as it reasserts itself as a global power,” Carter told BBC television.

“Cyber is part of that, what happens in space is part of that, disinformation, subversion, manipulation, assassinations, and of course the use of mercenaries, which are very easily undeclared and non-attributable,” he said.

“Reckless behavior and the lack of respect for international law relating to these new types of ‘weapons’ risks escalation that could easily lead to inadvertent miscalculation,” Carter separately wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

Russian President Vladimir Putin flatly denies the Kremlin’s involvement in cyber and ground operations that Western intelligence agencies and analysts pin on Moscow.

But Carter said this “deniability” is a tactic now being perfected by Britain’s main foes.

His media appearances are timed to remind Britons of the challenges they still face on Remembrance Sunday — the day the country honors those who fought and died in World War I and subsequent conflicts.

It also comes with US President Donald Trump wavering on Washington’s commitment to the NATO military alliance and French President Emmanuel Macron promoting the idea of a European army.

Britain wants to preserve NATO as it prepares to leave the European Union after nearly 50 years.

“I have seen absolutely no evidence of any military planning to suggest that we are going to have a European army, and no declaration to that end has been made,” Carter told the BBC.

Related

Business & Economy
Britain’s financial sector mulls future after leaving EU
Business & Economy
Russian e-commerce booms despite economic doldrums

Daesh ‘defeated’ in key Afghan province: official

Updated 10 November 2019
AFP

Daesh ‘defeated’ in key Afghan province: official

  • The claim comes after the militants first burst into Afghanistan’s conflict in 2015
  • Daesh ‘were defeated in Nangarhar, their centers were destroyed,‘ acting interior minister Massoud Andarabi said
Updated 10 November 2019
AFP
JALALABAD, Afghanistan: The Daesh group’s Afghan branch has been “defeated” in one of the key eastern provinces where it first sought to establish a stronghold, a top Afghan security official said Sunday.
The claim comes after the militants first burst into Afghanistan’s conflict in 2015, when they overran large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, near the Pakistan border.
In the years since, they have claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings across Afghanistan, including at a wedding hall in Kabul, and have been continually attacked by US, Afghan and even Taliban forces.
Daesh “were defeated in Nangarhar, their centers were destroyed,” acting interior minister Massoud Andarabi told reporters in Jalalabad, the Nangarhar provincial capital, amid ongoing operations against the militants.
“We will soon destroy their last centers. With the people’s help, we will completely eliminate them. Some of their smaller groups are surrendering, other small groups will be eliminated in other provinces.”
He went on to say that Daesh were being “completely defeated” in Afghanistan.
US Forces-Afghanistan, which closely monitors the Daesh footprint in Afghanistan, declined to comment, referring a query back to the Interior Ministry.
Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar’s governor, said 32 Daesh fighters surrendered to government forces on Saturday.
“They are coming in big numbers,” he said.
Daesh have suffered a string of major defeats in recent months, including the collapse of their self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and the death of the group’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a US raid in Syria last month.
Connections between Baghdadi and the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan, better known as Daesh in the Khorasan, or Daesh-K, have always been murky.
But Khogyani said Baghdadi’s death had disrupted Daesh-K’s command and control structure.
“It has affected the fighters on the ground here, they are either surrendering to the government or going back to their ordinary lives,” he said.

Latest updates

Top US military official says 500 troops to remain in Syria
Hezbollah says its ‘arm won’t be twisted’ as Lebanon crisis deepens
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army
Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria
Iran begins pouring concrete for second nuclear power reactor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.