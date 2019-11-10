You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai property giant Emaar reports 20% bump in profits

Dubai property giant Emaar reports 20% bump in profits

A logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen on a building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 12, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Dubai property giant Emaar reports 20% bump in profits

  • Emaar reported that over the first nine months of the year net profits rose just 2.3 percent to $1.2 billion
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai construction and hospitality giant Emaar Properties on Sunday reported a rise in interim profit results, posting higher sales despite an economic downturn that has depressed the property industry.
The company, which owns the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, said it posted $362 million in net profit in the third quarter, up 20 percent from $302.4 million in the same period last year.
Dubai is defined by its beachfront skyscrapers and man-made islands, but it is stuck in a five-year property downturn with analysts saying there will be no relief in the near term.
The government in 2018 introduced a raft of rescue measures including easy visa terms for expatriate buyers and permanent residency permits for big investors. And in September, a top-level committee was established to rebalance the market.
Emaar, the largest property firm in the Middle East, reported that over the first nine months of the year net profits rose just 2.3 percent to $1.2 billion, from $1.18 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
Sales in the first three quarters of 2019 hit $3.44 billion, a surge of 25 percent on the same period last year.
The growth was attributed to the “resilient performance of the property, malls and hospitality business,” the company said in a statement posted on the Dubai Financial Market website.
Since 2002, Emaar has delivered some 59,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets.
Besides real estate, Emaar has a number of malls, including Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited shopping center, and several hotels.

Topics: Dubai Emaar properties

Related

Corporate News
Emaar launches pioneering holiday homes concept
Business & Economy
Beijing’s new mega airport enlists Dubai’s Emaar for $11 bln project

Iran’s president says new oil field with 50bn barrels found

Updated 10 November 2019
AP

Iran’s president says new oil field with 50bn barrels found

  • Rouhani said the discovered field was located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province
  • Rouhani made the announcement Sunday in a speech in the desert city of Yazd
Updated 10 November 2019
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president says a new oil field has been discovered with an estimated 50 billion barrels of crude oil in the country’s south.

The announcement by President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday would mean Iran’s proven crude oil reserves would be boosted by a third. Right now, Iran says it has some 150 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

He said the discovered field was located in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province.

Rouhani made the announcement Sunday in a speech in the desert city of Yazd.

Iran’s energy industry has been hard-hit by US sanctions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani

Related

Middle-East
UAE calls on Iran to seek new deal with world powers, region

Latest updates

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria
Iran begins pouring concrete for second nuclear power reactor
Dubai Mall flooded due to heavy rainfall
Israeli Cabinet OKs hard-liner Bennett as defense minister
Dubai property giant Emaar reports 20% bump in profits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.