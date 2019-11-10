You are here

  • Home
  • Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

Turkey's defense ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack south of Tal Abyad. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

  • The explosion struck a town south of the city of Tal Abyad, which was captured last month by Turkish troops
  • The attack came more than a week after a similar car bomb attack in central Tal Abyad killed 13 people
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: A car bomb in northern Syria killed at least eight civilians and wounded 20 others Sunday in a town near the border with Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.
The explosion struck a town south of the city of Tal Abyad, the ministry said. The city was captured last month by Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces from Kurdish-led fighters.
The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, accusing them of "massacring innocent civilians."
The attack came more than a week after a similar car bomb attack in central Tal Abyad killed 13 people.
Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border. The military offensive has since displaced around 200,000 people.
Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.
The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey's advance.
Despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia, Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
Syrian government troops fought for a second day with Turkish-led forces in an area between the towns of Tal-Tamr and Ras al-Ayn, according to a war monitor, Syria's state media and activists. At least four Syrian government soldiers were killed in the fighting Saturday.
A Turkish drone struck a village north of Tal-Tamr Sunday, Syria state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory reported intense clashes not far from Russian patrols.
Russia mediated a cease-fire whereby Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the border but also left Turkey in control of a stretch of land inside Syria.

Topics: Syria Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
Will Turkey abandon S-400? Trump meeting will give answer
Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkey has captured Al-Baghdadi’s wife in Syria

Hezbollah says its ‘arm won’t be twisted’ as Lebanon crisis deepens

Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Hezbollah says its ‘arm won’t be twisted’ as Lebanon crisis deepens

  • Impasse will worsen pressures on an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil war
  • A meeting Saturday evening between caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and senior officials from Hezbollah and Amal failed to yield any breakthrough
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Political talks to agree an urgently needed Lebanese government are still deadlocked, as Hezbollah indicated it would not be forced into concessions.
The latest failure to break Lebanon’s political impasse will worsen pressures on an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, amid protests against a political establishment widely regarded as corrupt and inept.
Since reopening a week ago, commercial banks have been seeking to stave off capital flight by blocking most transfers abroad and imposing curbs on hard-currency withdrawals, though the central bank has announced no formal capital controls.
A big part of Lebanon’s economic crisis stems from a slowdown of capital inflows which has led to a scarcity of US dollars and spawned a black market where the Lebanese pound has weakened below its official pegged rate.
A meeting on Saturday evening between caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and senior officials from Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal failed to yield any breakthrough toward forming the new cabinet, the sources said.
“The crisis is deepening,” one source familiar with Hariri’s position said. A senior source familiar with the view of Hezbollah and Amal said: “Nothing has changed. So far the road is completely blocked.” A third senior source said the situation was still deadlocked.
Hariri quit on Oct. 29 in the face of unprecedented protests fueled by poverty, joblessness and lack of basic services like electricity.
Hariri wants to lead a technocratic government devoid of other politicians, while Amal, Hezbollah and its Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement want a government mixing technocrats and politicians.
The source familiar with Hariri’s views has said he believes a cabinet composed of both technocrats and politicians would not be able to secure Western assistance and would also anger protesters who want to see a change of leadership.
Hariri reiterated his position in the meeting with caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of Amal and top Hezbollah official Hussein Khalil, the senior source familiar with Hezbollah and Amal’s view said.
Both Hezbollah and Amal communicated their view — that Hariri should return as premier of a new ‘technopolitical’ cabinet — at the meeting. Hariri said he would only agree to head a technocratic cabinet.
“Practically, what he wants is a government devoid of Hezbollah,” the senior source said. “After 10 days have passed, matters must be decided.”
The source familiar with Hariri’s position said he believed Hezbollah, Amal and the FPM were seeking the inclusion in the cabinet of politicians rejected by the protesters.
These include FPM leader Gebran Bassil, foreign minister in the outgoing cabinet and a son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.
“If these faces return to government we will have pushed the street to return to protest in a greater way,” the source familiar with Hariri’s position said.
One dollar was buying 1,800 pounds or more on Friday compared to 1,740 on Thursday, two market sources said. The pegged rate is 1,507.5 pounds.
In a statement apparently referring to the deadlock and to Hezbollah’s loss of fighters in various conflicts, Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammad Raad said: “Our arms will not be twisted nor can we be neutralized from achieving the goals of the martyrs.”
Lebanon’s highest Christian authority urged the president to hasten the appointment of a prime minister and the formation of a government that meets protesters’ demands.
“The country’s situation cannot withstand another day of delays,” Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said.

Topics: lebanon protests

Related

Middle-East
Petrol pumps shut down in protest-hit Lebanon over dollar shortage
Middle-East
Lebanon’s grand mufti calls for protesters’ demands to be met

Latest updates

Hezbollah says its ‘arm won’t be twisted’ as Lebanon crisis deepens
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army
Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria
Iran begins pouring concrete for second nuclear power reactor
Dubai Mall flooded due to heavy rainfall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.