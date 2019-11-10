Zee Global celebrates Diwali with Dia Mirza in UAE

You are here

Global digital platform ZEE5, in association with LuLu, rolled out a series of special events for Diwali. Customers across LuLu stores in Madina Zayed Mall, Abu Dhabi and Al-Barsha, Dubai were treated to a visit from Bollywood star Dia Mirza.

Amongst a host of fun activities, ZEE5 and LuLu curated a Rangoli competition for artists in the Middle East. The winners of the challenge got a chance to meet Mirza in person and go on a shopping spree with her at LuLu stores. 

Mirza said: “It’s always exciting to meet my fans from different parts of the world and I’m especially so happy to have been able to celebrate Diwali with my fans in the Middle East this time. ZEE5 has really done a tremendous job in reaching out to audiences across the globe and I’m glad I was able to be a part of this special initiative.”

LuLu shoppers who bought products worth 100 dirhams ($27) or more won a one-month free subscription to ZEE5 giving them access to exclusive content including movies, shows and originals like Mirza’s Kaafir and Arjun Rampal’s The Final Call.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “With such a large Indian diaspora residing in the Middle East, Diwali becomes one of the most popular festivals in the region. We’ve partnered with LuLu to make this an extra special Diwali for their customers with various exciting events and offers and hope to make this a most memorable event for them.”

Aboobakker TP, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket Abu Dhabi, said: “We have always been committed to highlighting significant festivities for the Indian community like Diwali. This year, we are very proud to celebrate with Dia Mirza, who is well-known for her acting roles promoting Indian tradition and lifestyle. Through these occasions, other nationalities can experience the beauty and diversity of Indian culture. Apart from these events, we are offering a wide range of products in stores for gifting and feasting.” 

This year’s prestigious ‘Grand Prix’ went to J. Walter Thompson for ‘The Roaming Puppet’ campaign it developed for Saudi Telecom Company. The awards ceremony took place on Nov. 6.
The winners of this year’s MENA Effie Awards have been announced during an awards ceremony that took place on Nov. 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai. Two thousand marketing and advertising professionals gathered to celebrate the best marketing in the Middle East.
This year’s expert panel of judges was tasked with assessing a total of 275 shortlisted entries across 35 categories, against a backdrop of mounting competition in the marketing industry.
Alexandre Hawari, CEO of Mediaquest, the organizer of the MENA Effie Awards, said: “The year 2019 saw tighter budgets, increasing pressure to deliver revenue and growing competition in the industry, but despite this high-pressure environment, marketing professionals have upped the ante with new levels of innovation, creativity and resourcefulness. This is what we look for in our award winners, who have all successfully faced the challenges by finding ever more strategic and targeted ways to reach audiences and deliver a solid return on investment.”
Winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. This year’s prestigious “Grand Prix” went to J. Walter Thompson for the “The Roaming Puppet” campaign it developed for Saudi Telecom Company. Other top accolades included “Marketer of the Year” for Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer of Yum! Brands — KFC MENAPAKT; “Most Effective Advertising Agency Office of the Year” for FP7 McCann Dubai; “Most Effective Media Agency Offices of the Year” for PHD UAE and UM Saudi Arabia; and “Most Effective Agency Network of the Year” for FP7 McCann.

THELIST

• Marketer of the Year — Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer of Yum! Brands (KFC MENAPAKT).

• Most Effective Advertising Agency Office of the Year — FP7 McCann Dubai.

• Most Effective Media Agency Offices of the Year — PHD UAE and UM Saudi Arabia.

• Most Effective Agency Network of the Year — FP7 McCann.

The MENA Effie Awards 2019 program included a wide range of industry-specific categories, as well as categories for “Media Innovation,” “Shopper Marketing” and “Youth Marketing.” Entrants were also encouraged to showcase their marketing and branding innovation in new categories this year such as “Food,” “Beverages Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic,” “Healthcare Services,” “Household Goods Supplies and Services,” “Snack and Desserts,” “David vs. Goliath,” “Positive Change” categories, “Sustained Success” categories and “Small Budget” categories.
Pierre Choueiri, Choueiri Group chairman and CEO, said: “Choueiri Group’s long-term association with the MENA Effie Awards continues to be strengthened on the foundation of shared values. We are delighted to have played a role in making this year’s 11th installment a reality and congratulate all the winners who embraced innovation and creativity to deliver stronger and more strategic communication solutions.”
Commenting on the partnership and the creation of the new award, MBC Group Commercial Director Sharif Badreddine said: “It’s only natural or rather mandatory for us to be partnering with the MENA Effie Awards. Commercial advertising is the backbone of strong media. No media can grow and flourish without sustained revenues, on top of which comes advertising.” Arab News was the official English media partner of the MENA Effie Awards this year.

