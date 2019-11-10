Zee Global celebrates Diwali with Dia Mirza in UAE

Global digital platform ZEE5, in association with LuLu, rolled out a series of special events for Diwali. Customers across LuLu stores in Madina Zayed Mall, Abu Dhabi and Al-Barsha, Dubai were treated to a visit from Bollywood star Dia Mirza.

Amongst a host of fun activities, ZEE5 and LuLu curated a Rangoli competition for artists in the Middle East. The winners of the challenge got a chance to meet Mirza in person and go on a shopping spree with her at LuLu stores.

Mirza said: “It’s always exciting to meet my fans from different parts of the world and I’m especially so happy to have been able to celebrate Diwali with my fans in the Middle East this time. ZEE5 has really done a tremendous job in reaching out to audiences across the globe and I’m glad I was able to be a part of this special initiative.”

LuLu shoppers who bought products worth 100 dirhams ($27) or more won a one-month free subscription to ZEE5 giving them access to exclusive content including movies, shows and originals like Mirza’s Kaafir and Arjun Rampal’s The Final Call.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “With such a large Indian diaspora residing in the Middle East, Diwali becomes one of the most popular festivals in the region. We’ve partnered with LuLu to make this an extra special Diwali for their customers with various exciting events and offers and hope to make this a most memorable event for them.”

Aboobakker TP, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket Abu Dhabi, said: “We have always been committed to highlighting significant festivities for the Indian community like Diwali. This year, we are very proud to celebrate with Dia Mirza, who is well-known for her acting roles promoting Indian tradition and lifestyle. Through these occasions, other nationalities can experience the beauty and diversity of Indian culture. Apart from these events, we are offering a wide range of products in stores for gifting and feasting.”