You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial will proceed

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial will proceed

The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into from Malaysian leader Najib Razak’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial will proceed

  • The former prime minister must enter his defense on seven charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit from a 1MDB unit
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak’s first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge ruled Monday that prosecutors had made a sufficient case, boosting efforts to bring him to justice over the mammoth fraud.
The former prime minister must enter his defense on seven charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former unit of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Topics: Malaysia Najib Razak 1MDB

Related

Business & Economy
Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial
World
Malaysian ex-PM Najib pleads not guilty on graft charges

Cambodian opposition leader meets French ambassador after house arrest lifted

Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Cambodian opposition leader meets French ambassador after house arrest lifted

  • Kem Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
PHNOM PENH: Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met on Monday with the French ambassador after his house arrest was lifted, though he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.
Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks.
His house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms after a crackdown by Hun Sen, Cambodia’s authoritarian ruler of more than three decades.

Latest updates

Cambodian opposition leader meets French ambassador after house arrest lifted
Australian state declares emergency due to wildfires
Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial will proceed
Hong Kong police shoots protester during clashes
UN mission in Iraq proposes roadmap for ending upheaval

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.