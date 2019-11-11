Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial will proceed

Cambodian opposition leader meets French ambassador after house arrest lifted

Kem Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks

Reuters

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met on Monday with the French ambassador after his house arrest was lifted, though he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.

Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks.

His house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms after a crackdown by Hun Sen, Cambodia’s authoritarian ruler of more than three decades.