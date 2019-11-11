You are here

Chinese consumers spend billions in 'Singles' Day' shopping spree

A big screen shows the online sales for e-commerce giant Alibaba surpassed 100 billion yuan or $14 billion at 01:03:59 after the Nov. 11 shopping festival started midnight in Shanghai. (Chinatopix via AP)
Updated 11 November 2019
AFP

Chinese consumers spend billions in ‘Singles’ Day’ shopping spree

  • E-commerce giant Alibaba said the first $1 billion spent on its platforms was reached in just 68 seconds
  • The promotion, now in its 11th year, kicked off early with Chinese bargain-hunters snapping up everything from electronics to clothing
Updated 11 November 2019
AFP

SHANGHAI: Chinese customers spent billions of dollars during the opening hours of the country’s annual “Singles’ Day” frenzy Monday, the world’s biggest 24-hour shopping event that was kicked off by US megastar Taylor Swift.
E-commerce giant Alibaba said the first $1 billion spent on its platforms was reached in just 68 seconds.
The total gross merchandise volume settled through its payments platform Alipay hit 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) within 63 minutes and 59 seconds — 43 minutes ahead of last year’s pace.
The promotion, now in its 11th year, kicked off early with Chinese bargain-hunters snapping up everything from electronics to clothing and housewares via Alibaba and other competing platforms.
The event is considered a useful annual gauge of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-biggest economy.
China is in the midst of a long-term slowdown, further exacerbated by the trade war with the United States, but retail sales have remained a bright spot.
Singles’ Day, also called “11.11” for the date on which it is held, was originally set aside as an unofficial day for China’s unmarried.
Alibaba kicked off the event with a glitzy gala show in Shanghai, headlined this year by US Grammy-winner star Swift, as it counted down to the start of shopping at midnight.
But Alibaba, based in the eastern city of Hangzhou, latched on to it a decade ago as a shopping promotion akin to the late-November US “Black Friday” retail crush.
Other online platforms and Chinese retailers have tapped in as well.
Capitalizing on the Chinese consumer’s embrace of e-commerce and one-click smartphone payments, it has proven a success, with Alibaba regularly beating its own sales volume mark.
The full 24-hour tally last year was $30.7 billion, another record for Alibaba, but the pace of growth slowed from previous years.
US-listed Alibaba earlier this month said the company’s sales revenue remained robust in the most recent quarter, ending on September 30, but that growth had slowed to 40 percent compared to 54 percent in the same quarter last year.
This year’s Singles’ Day is Alibaba’s first without co-founder Jack Ma.
Ma stepped aside as leader of the Alibaba Group in September after 20 years in which the charismatic former English teacher’s e-commerce company helped unleash the power of Chinese consumer spending.
Today, Alibaba has more than half the domestic e-commerce market and is among the world’s most valuable companies.
The firm is hoping to raise up to $15 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, a report said last week, which would be the city’s biggest listing for nine years.
Environmentalists, however, accuse Alibaba and other e-tailers of fueling a culture of excessive consumption and adding to a growing national problem of overflowing waste, as 11.11 deliveries create mountains of discarded packaging.

Topics: retail e-commerce Alibaba China

UBS fined $51 million by Hong Kong regulator for overcharging clients

Updated 11 November 2019
Reuters

UBS fined $51 million by Hong Kong regulator for overcharging clients

  • Hong Kong regulator’s investigation exposed ‘serious systemic internal control failures’ at the bank
  • In March, the Securities and Futures Commission banned UBS from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year
Updated 11 November 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Swiss bank UBS was fined HK$400 million ($51.09 million) by Hong Kong’s securities regulator for overcharging up to 5,000 clients for nearly a decade, the watchdog said on Monday.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that an investigation found UBS had overcharged clients on ‘post-trade spread increases’ and charges in excess of standard disclosures and rates between 2008 and 2017.
THE SFC said the investigation exposed ‘serious systemic internal control failures’ at the bank. UBS had failed to disclose conflicts of interests and had overcharged some clients in ‘opaque’ trades, it said.
The overcharging affected 5000 Hong Kong managed client accounts in about 28,700 transactions, it said.
UBS has also agreed to repay the clients HK$200 million, the SFC said.
The regulator said the over-charging occurred in the bank’s wealth management division on bond and structured notes transactions.
UBS was found to have increased the spread charged after the execution of a trade without the clients’ knowledge, it said.
In the statement, the SFC said UBS was also found to have falsified some account statements which were issued to financial intermediaries who were authorized to trade for the clients to “conceal the overcharges.”
UBS said the issues were ‘self-reported’ to the SFC and the results found were against the bank’s standard practice.
“The relevant conduct predominantly relates to limit orders of certain debt securities and structured note transactions, which account for a very small percentage of the bank’s order processing system,” the bank said in a statement.
SFC chief executive Ashley Alder said while each “overcharge represented a fraction of each trade” the bank’s “misconduct involved decisions and a pervasive abuse of trust resulting in significant additional revenue for UBS to which it was not entitled.”
In March, the SFC banned UBS from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year after it found the bank, and some of its rivals, had failed to carry out sufficient due diligence on a number of deals.
UBS was fined HK$375 million while Morgan Stanley was fined HK$224 million, Merrill Lynch HK$128 million and Standard Chartered (StanChart) HK$59.7 million, all for failures when sponsoring, or leading, public market floats.

Topics: banking Finance UBS Hong Kong

