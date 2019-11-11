Dubai-based company launches $2.7 million fund to nurture Global Grad Show innovators

You are here

DUBAI: UAE-based conglomerate A.R.M. Holding has joined forces with Dubai Design Week’s Global Grad Show (GGS), to establish a 10-year-fund of $2.7 million to back and nurture start-ups conceived by graduate talent from across the globe.  

“The fund is very important for us because we would like to empower students from all over the world,” Mohammad Al-Shehhi, chief executive officer of A.R.M Holding, told Arab News. “We want to invest in the most creative ideas from the best universities around the world.”

As the former COO and then CEO of Dubai Design District (d3), Al-Shehhi had the chance to see first-hand the wealth of talent showcased by the GGS — an annual showcase of student-designed innovations from around the world.

A strong advocate of young talent, Al-Shehhi’s new initiative aims to provide international creatives with the support and financial encouragement they require while simultaneously supporting the ecosystem of start-ups and bolstering the level of talent flowing into the country and region. 




"Shelters for extended families" by Dina Samara from the American University of Sharjah. (Photo: Global Grad Show)

“Through the fund, we are looking to bring inventions and ideas to life in Dubai by enabling students to develop their projects for the region,” Al-Shehhi said.

The winning projects will be selected by a community of senior executives from diverse industries that were hand-picked by Al-Shehhi to represent the conglomerate. “We will make sure that we choose projects from a number of different industries, including health care, technology and sustainability,” he explained of the jury’s selection process.

Taking place annually during Dubai Design Week, the Global Grad showcases student-designed innovations from more than 100 universities around the world. “The Global Grad Show combines some of the most brilliant students from top universities across the globe under one roof,” Al-Shehhi added.

“Most great ideas that we see today in the market, including Facebook, they all began as small start-ups in universities,” he mused, “So you never know, the next big entrepreneur could be one of our winners.” 

Columbian star Maluma to bring his world tour to Dubai

The “No Se Me Quita” singer will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. (AFP)
Updated 11 November 2019
Arab News

Columbian star Maluma to bring his world tour to Dubai

Updated 11 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Colombian star Maluma is set to perform in the UAE on Feb. 14 as part of his world tour.

The “No Se Me Quita” singer will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

In 2018, the 25-year-old singer won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

Maluma is not the only Latino star with events in the country — Shakira’s feature film about her concert tour will be screened on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 at Reel Cinemas.

Shakira’s feature film will be screened  at Reel Cinemas. (Supplied)

“Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour” highlights what it took to bring the Colombian-Lebanese’s career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, after having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury in November 2017.

The film will premiere worldwide in over 60 countries, for a one-night global event.

In 2018, Maluma and Shakira collaborated and released the song “Clandestino,” which took over multiple Billboard charts. 

Their 2016 “Chantaje” has over 2.4 billion views on YouTube alone. 

