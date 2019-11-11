You are here

  UN: Top Iraqi Shiite cleric backs reforms to resolve unrest

Chris Doyle

Shackles of the past holding Iraq back

Read article

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN's special representative to Iraq, in a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Najaf to discuss the series of reforms put forward by the UN a day earlier. (Supplied)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

  • At least 12 protesters were wounded in fresh confrontations with security forces in and around Khilani Square
  • Sistani has said security forces had a responsibility to show restraint with peaceful protesters
BAGHDAD: The United Nations top envoy to Iraq, seeking support for a roadmap to resolve massive anti-government protests, said Monday that the country’s most powerful Shiite religious leader backs serious reforms but is concerned politicians will not carry them out.
At least 12 protesters were also wounded in fresh confrontations with security forces in and around Khilani Square, in Baghdad. Most were hit directly with tear gas canisters, according to security and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Four others were killed over night in clashes in a southern city.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Representative to Iraq, met with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in the Shiite holy city of Najaf to discuss the series of reforms put forward by the UN a day earlier.
“The marjaiyah made it clear that it supports the conduct of serious reforms in a reasonable period of time,” she said, using the Arabic name for Al-Sistani’s authority. “Within that context, it welcomes the proposals of the United Nations, including the proposal for one consolidated electoral framework.”
“The marjaiyah also expresses its concerns that the political forces are not serious enough to carry out these reforms,” she added.
Hennis-Plasschaert said Sistani, who did not issue a separate statement, insisted there should be “zero” use of violence against peaceful protesters and that perpetrators “should be held to account without delay.”
In recent sermons, Sistani has said security forces had a responsibility to show restraint with peaceful protesters.
On Sunday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq laid out a series of short- and long-term measures aimed at tackling protester demands, including electoral reform and anti-corruption initiatives.
More immediate measures included the release of peaceful demonstrators detained since early October, an investigation into cases of abduction and punishing those found guilty of using excessive force against protesters.

 


Hennis-Plasschaert said the UN would monitor the government’s progress to ensure measures were being “done promptly, swiftly and decisively because this country needs to move forward.”
Qais Al-Khazali, a powerful Iran-backed militia leader, said US support for early elections, “revealed the extent of US intervention in Iraq affairs,” in a statement posted on social media.
The White House issued a statement Sunday expressing backing for previous calls by Iraqi President Barham Saleh to reform the electoral system and hold early elections.
Khazali, head of the Asaib Al-Haq group, said the statement showed the idea of early elections was “primarily a US project intended to be revived even though the religious authority previously rejected it.”
Saleh said in late October that early elections would be held following the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who in turn said his stepping down was contingent on political parties finding a suitable alternative for the premiership.
The violence in Baghdad came after renewed clashes between demonstrators and security forces overnight in the southern city of Nasiriyah, killing four protesters and some 130 wounded, a rights group said.
The casualties in Nasiriyah occurred during confrontations outside the education directorate as security forces tear-gassed protesters trying to block employees from reaching the building in the city center.
The semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, which reported the toll, called the violence “regrettable” and added that some of the wounded are in serious conditions.
The group also said at least 34 demonstrators were arbitrarily arrested from neighborhoods in Nasiriyah.
At least 320 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests and unrest over living conditions began last month.
The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.

 

Dutch state must repatriate children of Daesh mothers, court rules

Updated 11 November 2019
Reuters

  • Lawyers for 23 women who joined Daesh from the Netherlands had asked a judge to order the state to repatriate them and their 56 children
  • The women and children were living in “deplorable conditions” in the Al-Hol camp in Northern Syria
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the young children of women who joined Daesh in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.
The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said.
Lawyers for 23 women who joined Daesh from the Netherlands had asked a judge on Friday to order the state to repatriate them and their 56 children from camps in Syria.
The women and children were living in “deplorable conditions” in the Al-Hol camp in Northern Syria, their lawyer had argued.
Judge Hans Vetter said that while the women did not need to be repatriated the state must make “all possible efforts” to return the children, who have Dutch nationality and are under 12 years old. Most are younger than six.
“The children cannot be held responsible for the actions of their parents, however serious these may be,” the court said in a statement. “The children are victims of the actions of their parents.”
The women, however, “were aware of the crimes being committed by Daesh and must be tried,” it said.
The Dutch government has always insisted it was too dangerous for Dutch officials to go into the camps and find the women and children to return them to the Netherlands.
Around 68,000 defeated fighters of Daesh and their families are being held in the camp, according to the Red Cross. They are under the custody of Syrian Kurdish forces after they took the jihadist group’s last enclave.
According to figures from the Dutch intelligence Agency, as of Oct. 1 there were 55 Daesh militants who traveled from the Netherlands and at least 90 children with Dutch parents, or parents who had lived for a considerable time in the Netherlands, in Northern Syria.
Turkey announced last week it would start to repatriate captured Islamic State fighters to their countries of origin even if their citizenship had been revoked.
The Netherlands enacted a law in 2017 that allowed the state to revoke Dutch citizenship for people who joined Daesh. Dutch media reported that the state has revoked the Dutch nationality of 11 jihadist fighters and is considering the same for 100 others. 

