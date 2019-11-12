Global Grad Show kicks off with diverse student innovations

You are here

DUBAI: The 5th edition of Global Grad Show at Dubai Design Week kicked off on Tuesday with a showcase of more than 150 student innovations from around the world. 

The most diverse edition to date features projects from more than 100 universities, including established names such as the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University and Goldsmiths, alongside new entrants from the Philippines, Colombia and Kuwait.

That diversity is something that was extremely important to the show’s new curator, Eleanor Watson.

 “The quantity is just a reflection of our aims for diversity, which I think is tremendously important because there is a tendency in design showcases to always end up showing material from the same schools and the same regions,” she told Arab News. “And that’s painting a very particular picture of the design landscape that’s not actually reflective of all of the work that’s out there and of different people’s lived experiences and what they expect from design.”

This year’s curatorial themes will explore the spheres where innovation can create a positive impact and Watson chose to split the show into areas named The Human; The Home; The Community; The City and The Planet.

 The aim, according to the curator, is all about “showing different systems of scale and showing what scale those designs operate on, just as a way to help people make sense of the incredible variety of designs and how it impacts all of our lives in very different ways.”

Graduate projects from 43 countries — in the fields of design, science, technology and engineering — are on show at the exhibition, which runs until Nov. 16.

 “That’s part of what’s very nice about (it) — seeing work from students in parts of the world you maybe would not get the chance to visit and to be exposed to issues that you didn’t realize were out there,” Watson said of the conscious push to ensure diversity.

And it’s not just about showing off their work, students and professors descend on Dubai for the opportunity to meet with similar minds from across the globe.

“There is this sense of creating a global design network, where people can share ideas and can share problems or challenges and see how they can help each other,” Watson said.

DUBAI: Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer Vacheron Constantin has announced that it is partnering with the Musée du Louvre in Paris on a number of collaborations inspired by the collections of the famed French museum.

“I enthusiastically welcome this collaboration between our two institutions,” Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin, said of the move. “With the Louvre, we are beginning a very promising new chapter. We could not have dreamt of a better partner for a constructive dialogue on the themes of art and culture,” she added in the released statement.

This exclusive collaboration will translate into a number of artistic and cultural projects focused on craftsmanship in addition to horological ventures inspired by some of the museum’s most iconic works, which were carefully handpicked by the Louvre’s curators.

The Louvre is home to 620,000 works, including many of Western civilization’s most iconic masterpieces. Some of the notable works currently on display at the institution  — which could perhaps take on the form of a luxury timepiece with this collaboration — include Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” the ancient Greek statue “The Venus de Milo,”  the Napoleon-commissioned “Le Sacre de l’Empereur Napoléon” and Michelangelo’s “captive statues,” among many others.

“I am delighted that Vacheron Constantin, a maison committed to the patient and demanding workmanship involved in Haute Horlogerie, now finds in the Louvre a repertoire and techniques that reinforce and magnify its concern for beauty,” Jean-Luc Martinez, president-director of the historic museum, commented, echoing on Ferla’s statement. “The Louvre has always been a vibrant place, inspiring creative talents of every era.”

It’s not the first time that the centuries-old institution and the Swiss horlogerie brand have joined forces. In 2016, one of the oldest luxury timepiece manufacturers in the world — it was founded by Jean-Marc Vacheron in 1755— helped with the year-long restoration of “La Création du Monde,” an 18th century clock first presented in 1754 at the court of King Louis XV of France in Versailles.

The over-200-year-old timepiece, which is crafted out of silver and gold, was also one of the first clocks to be displayed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi during its inauguration back in 2017. It was on display for the first three months following the museum’s opening.

