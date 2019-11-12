You are here

Britain’s ITV set for solid end to the year after Q3 advertising grows

South African won the Rugby World Cup, but England’s run to the final helped viewing figures. (AFP)
  • ITV Studios division is forecast to deliver at least 5% growth over the year
LONDON: British broadcaster ITV said advertising revenue came in at the top end of the range in the third quarter and demand for programming, particularly in the US, would underpin a solid end to the year.
Shares in ITV are up more than 27% in the last three months after the home to the X Factor and Coronation Street reported half-year results in July that showed the group was performing better than expected.
Advertiser demand for programs such as hit dating show Love Island and the Rugby World Cup have helped to boost overall revenue while its ITV Studios division is forecast to deliver at least 5% growth over the year.
England’s run to the final of the World Cup in Japan also helped viewing figures.
Advertising revenue was up 1% in the third quarter, at the top end of a range of down 1% to up 1%, and it is forecast to be between flat and up 1% in the final quarter.
“On screen and online viewing performed well with highlights including four of the five highest rating new dramas so far this year and the Rugby World Cup which saw a peak audience of 12.8 million viewers during the final,” Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said.
The group reiterated the rest of its outlook for cost savings, program production growth and online growth.

Topics: ITV

Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund to raise authorized capital five-fold up to $62.15 billion

  • Egypt’s parliament passed a law allotting 5 billion Egyptian pounds of start-up capital for the fund last year
  • Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi: Egypt could dramatically expand the size of its new sovereign wealth fund to ‘more than several trillion pounds’
CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund is expected to increase its authorized capital to up to a trillion Egyptian pounds ($62.15 billion) from 200 billion pounds within three years, depending on investors’ appetite, the fund’s executive director said.
Last year, Egypt’s parliament passed a law allotting 5 billion Egyptian pounds of start-up capital for the fund, called the Egypt Fund, with 1 billion pounds to be transferred immediately from the treasury.
The law also allows the president, who picks the board of directors, to transfer the ownership of any unused state assists to the fund or to any of the fund’s assists or companies.
“We expect to increase our licensed capital within three years to a trillion pounds or less ... it all depends on the investors’ response and investment appetite,” said Ayman Soliman, the fund’s chief executive.
“The sectors we will work in include industry, traditional and renewable energy, tourism and archaeology,” Soliman said.
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said last month that Egypt could dramatically expand the size of its new sovereign wealth fund to “more than several trillion pounds,” and that it “aims to contribute to sustainable economic development through management of its funds and assets.”
The fund plans to buy a stake of about 30 percent in power plants built by Siemens, Soliman said, adding that six international investors have expressed interest.
“So far, six companies submitted offers to the Electricity Holding company to buy shares in the Siemens power plant,” Soliman said.
The plants, billed at the time as the world’s biggest, were built by Siemens in a €6 billion ($6.61 billion) deal signed in 2015. El-Sisi inaugurated them last year.
In May, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said that the government is considering selling the power plants to private investors, but talks were still at an early stage.

Topics: Finance sovereign wealth fund Egypt

