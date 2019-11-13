JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and condemned Tehran for not cooperating with the IAEA in providing it necessary information about its controversial nuclear program. The ministers urged Iran to cooperate with the international atomic watchdog.
King Salman briefed the Cabinet about his interactions with various head of states during the last week. The Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council. The agreement is a major step forward in resolving the conflict in Yemen, said Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency. The Cabinet also authorized several officials and ministries to discuss deals in different sectors with their respective counterparts in friendly countries.
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog
- Saudi Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council
