  Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog

King Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Cabinet condemns Iran for not cooperating with nuclear watchdog

  • Saudi Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council
JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and condemned Tehran for not cooperating with the IAEA  in providing it necessary information about its controversial nuclear program. The ministers urged Iran to cooperate with the international atomic watchdog.
King Salman briefed the Cabinet about his interactions with various head of states during the last week. The Cabinet praised the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council. The agreement is a major step forward in resolving the conflict in Yemen, said Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency. The Cabinet also authorized several officials and ministries to discuss deals in different sectors with their respective counterparts in friendly countries.

Feminism not criminalized in Saudi Arabia, says Presidency of State Security

Feminism not criminalized in Saudi Arabia, says Presidency of State Security

  • "Extremism concept" promotional video which was broadcast earlier this week
  • The presidency clarified that the story was untrue
RIYADH: The Presidency of State Security has issued a clarification concerning the "extremism concept" promotional video which was broadcast by the General Department for Counter-Extremism.
In a statement, the presidency said that the video's content was inaccurate and contained many mistakes in defining extremism.
It was noted that the person who prepared and published the video acted wrongly and on his own behalf. According to the official statement, the person was brought in for investigation and steps were taken to deal with the social media in order to ensure that such mistakes were not made again.
The presidency also pointed out the erroneous article published on Nov. 11 in Al-Watan newspaper which said "heavy punishment will be imposed on feminists, including jail time and flogging."
The presidency clarified that the story was untrue, pointing out that it was not a regulatory or judicial body as stipulated by the Statute of Governance and other statutes. The presidency has taken the necessary legal action with the relevant authorities against Al-Watan newspaper regarding the incorrect report it published.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the Saudi Human Rights Commission confirmed that feminism was not criminalized in Saudi Arabia and that the Kingdom accorded the greatest importance to women's rights.
The commission noted the fundamental strides taken for the empowerment of women which have granted them their complete rights.

