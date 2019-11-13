You are here

  • Home
  • Award-winning writers coming to Dubai for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Award-winning writers coming to Dubai for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Award-winning writers coming to Dubai for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

  • The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is back, and it’s bigger than ever
  • The literature event will bring together an array of celebrated names in the literature world under one roof
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Kicking off on Feb. 4 until 9 at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, the annual event has an exciting program lined up for the region’s bookworms.

The festival will bring together an array of celebrated names in the literature world under one roof, including TV presenter, cook and bestselling author Nadiya Hussain, explorer Ranulph Fiennes, visual artist and children’s book author, Oliver Jeffers and TV astronomer and space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock. What’s more, the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansouri will also make an appearance.

Ahlam Bolooki, the festival director for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature said in an official press statement: “With the stellar line-up for the 2020 Festival, there is no better place to search for the answers, whatever your question may be. We have writers to entertain, inspire, challenge and excite people from all walks of life and of all ages.”

Tickets will be on sale to the public from Nov. 14.

Topics: Emirates Airline Literature Festival Dubai UAE reading Books Nadiya Hussain

Amr Diab is the first Arab artist to get his very own Times Square billboard

Updated 12 November 2019
Arab News

Amr Diab is the first Arab artist to get his very own Times Square billboard

  • Amr Diab is the first Arab artist to appear on a Spotify billboard in Times Square
  • The move is a bid to promote the music and culture of the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 12 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Amr Diab is the first Arab musical artist to get his face plastered on a Spotify billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square. 

The streaming giant projected a smiling portrait of the Egyptian crooner in one of the most-visited landmarks in the Big Apple in a bid to promote the music and culture of the Middle East and North Africa.

“Today we are celebrating Diab’s legacy and we are proud to see him shine so brightly - literally - on the global stage,” says Claudius Boller, Managing Director, Spotify Middle East and Africa in an official press statement. 

According to Spotify, the legendary singer’s music is most streamed in the United States, followed by Sweden, Germany, the UK and Canada.

His album “Nour el-Ain” (Our Eyes Beam) brought him global success and earned him the title of “The Father of Mediterranean Music” for his style of blending Egyptian and western rhythms. 

Diab received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Apple Music Awards in 2009. At the 2014 World Music Awards, Diab was also awarded Best Egyptian Artist, Best Male Arab Artist, and World’s Best Arab Male Artist Voted Online.

He was also one of the first artists to headline a concert in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the Saudia E-Prix in 2018. He was part of a superstar lineup that included the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Jason Derulo, the Black Eyed Peas, One Republic and David Guetta. 

The 58-year-old singer is set to take the stage of the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in Jan. 20, 2020. 

Topics: Amr Diab Spotify Arab singer Arab artist

Related

Entertainment
Egyptian pop legend Amr Diab thanks fans for “perfect night” in Mykonos
Saudi Arabia
David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas and Amr Diab among headlining acts at Saudi Arabia’s E-Prix

Latest updates

Award-winning writers coming to Dubai for Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
Maluma, Massari announced as first names to perform at Saudi’s ‘Diriyah Music Festival’
Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release
Afghan capital’s air pollution may be even deadlier than war
Venice flooding nearly touches level of infamous 1966 flood

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.