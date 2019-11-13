You are here

Google to offer checking accounts next year

SAN JOSE, California: Alphabet Inc’s Google will offer personal checking accounts from sometime next year in partnership with Citigroup Inc. and a small credit union at Stanford University, a person familiar with Google’s plans said on Wednesday.
The details of the project, named Cache, were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and follow moves by tech heavyweights Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. into the financial industry this year.
Facebook’s plan to launch its Libra cryptocurrency has met with skepticism from regulators, worried about the risk of money laundering and the security of transactions and user data.
But there are also broader concerns about how the big tech companies’ will use their massive digital influence in other areas of business and economic infrastructure.
“Our approach is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system,” Caesar Sengupta, general manager and vice president of payments at Google, told the Journal in an interview.
“It may be the slightly longer path, but it’s more sustainable,” Sengupta was quoted as saying.
Asked about Google’s plans, US Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat on the Senate panel that oversees banking, said he was “a tech guy,” but that he had some reservations.
Warner told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday his concern was that tech giants like Facebook or Google were entering new fields before there were some regulatory rules of the road in place.
“I think there ought to be very strict scrutiny,” he added.
On Tuesday, Facebook launched a unified payment service through which users across its platforms can make payments without exiting the app, named Facebook Pay, which is separate from its Libra project.
The Google Pay service by the search giant is already popular in countries like India, where it has over 67 million monthly users and is used to pay for everything from groceries to Uber rides.

Amid unrest, Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans

Reuters

  • Most trade in is a type of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, known as shahamas
Reuters

KHARTOUM: In the small basement of a two-story building next to Khartoum’s central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudan’s fledgling financial market.
The stock exchange they work at managed to avoid a crash during the unrest that convulsed the country this year, toppling long-time ruler Omar Al-Bashir.
And now it has ambitions to expand once the government has stabilized an economy in crisis and ended the country’s isolation.
“With the changes that happened in Sudan we expect there will be big interest from non-Sudanese investors,” said the exchange’s assistant director Abdelrahman Majeed.
Though still tiny with a market capitalization of around 8 billion pounds at the end of 2018, its trade volumes have risen steadily in local currency terms in recent years. They increased to some 11 billion pounds ($245 million) this year from 9 billion for all of 2018, said Majeed.
It has also upgraded technology with Oman’s help and hopes to connect all brokers online soon, he said. Currently only one brokerage can trade real-time online, traders say.
Most trade in is a type of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, known as shahamas. On the three days that Reuters visited the bourse, few of the 68 stocks moved.
Some foreigners, notably from the Gulf, have bought into the market but many have struggled to repatriate their investments since the 2011 secession of South Sudan, which took away most of Sudan’s oil wealth and caused hard currency shortages, dealers say.
The civilian government appointed in April plans to set up investment body to review investment regulations, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi told Reuters.

Women walk out of the Khartoum Stock Exchange in Khartoum, Sudan. (File/Reuters)

This will encourage higher volumes once economic reforms have been enacted and inflation brought down, he said, adding that the government hoped the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
DIVERSIFICATION
For Dima Awad, General Manager at Sudan’s biggest brokerage Sanabel Securities, the market also needs to offer a greater range of tradeable products, given many foreign investors are not interested in sukuk.
“We need to develop ...first the infrastructure (and) secondly we need new products,” she said.
.”..We need the government to give more support... have a vision, on what technologies we need, how can we connect to Gulf markets.”
Her brokerage is part Bank of Khartoum, the biggest local bank whose owners include several Gulf lenders.
Meanwhile authorities expect to issue 4 billion Sudanese pounds ($89 million) of sukuk this year. They are the main investment tool for banks and the public and offer a chunky annual profit rate of between 17 and 20%.
Osama Elnour Saeed, an official at the Sudan Financial Services Co. which issues sukuk on behalf of the government, said the last issue was oversubscribed as some investors were betting USsanctions would be lifted.
But a financial source said banks had invested excess liquidity after the central bank printed more money to address a cash crisis.
($1 = 44.9952 Sudanese pounds)

