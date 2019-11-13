You are here

  • Home
  • Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation

Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation

A report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed broad price increases, with the cost of health care surging by the most. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices jumped by the most in seven months in October, which together with abating fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserve’s signal for no further interest rate cuts in the near term.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed broad price increases, with the cost of health care surging by the most in more than three years and recreation posting its biggest increase since early 1996.

The US central bank last month cut rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. Firming inflation comes on the heels of fairly upbeat data, including better-than-expected job growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity.

There has also been a de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was close to signing a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing, but provided no new details.

“Barring a sharp slowdown in economic activity, that supports the Fed’s stance of leaving interest rates on hold for an extended period,” said Michael Pearce, a senior US economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.4 percent last month as households paid more for energy products, healthcare, food and a range of other goods. That was the largest gain in the CPI since March and followed an unchanged reading in September.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Consumer price index (CPI) increases 0.4 percent in October.

• CPI advances 1.8 percent year-on-year.

• Core CPI rises 0.2 percent; up 2.3 percent year-on-year.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 1.8 percent after climbing 1.7 percent in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI advancing 0.3 percent in October and gaining 1.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in September. The so-called core CPI was lifted by the strong health care costs and increases in prices of used cars and trucks and recreation and rents.

In the 12 months through October, the core CPI increased 2.3 percent after rising 2.4 percent in September.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2 percent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in September and has fallen short of its target this year.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the data, while US Treasury prices rose marginally. US stock index futures extended losses. 

Gasoline prices rebound 

October’s firmer monthly CPI reading and jump in healthcare costs suggest a pick-up in the core PCE price index last month. The core PCE price data will be published later this month.

In October, energy prices vaulted 2.7 percent after falling 1.4 percent in the prior month. Energy prices, which were also driven by more expensive electricity, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI last month.

Gasoline prices rebounded 3.7 percent after declining 2.4 percent in September. Food prices climbed 0.2 percent, rising for a second straight month. Food consumed at home gained 0.3 percent.

Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, climbed 0.2 percent in October after rising 0.3 percent in September. But other shelter categories softened last month. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation dropped 3.8 percent. As a result, the rent index edged up 0.1 percent last month, the smallest gain since April 2011.

Health care costs surged 1 percent last month, the most since August 2016, after climbing 0.2 percent in September. Health care costs were boosted by strong increases in the costs of hospital services and prescription medication.

Used motor vehicles and trucks prices increased 1.3 percent after decreasing 1.6 percent in September. The cost of recreation surged 0.7 percent, the largest increase since February 1996. Households also paid more for personal care products.

But they got some respite from apparel prices, which fell 1.8 percent after dropping 0.4 percent in the prior month. The government early this year introduced a new method and data to calculate the cost of apparel.

Prices for new motor vehicles declined for a fourth straight month. There were also decreases in the costs of household furnishings and airline fares.

Topics: US economy

Related

World
Hiring surge lifts US economy — and Trump’s re-election chances
Business & Economy
US economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some

Portugal to raise minimum wage to $700, still lowest in western Europe

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Portugal to raise minimum wage to $700, still lowest in western Europe

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

LISBON: Portugal’s minority Socialist government presented on Wednesday a proposal to raise the monthly minimum wage by nearly 6 percent to 635 euros ($700) next year, remaining the lowest in western Europe.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa promised to raise the monthly minimum wage by 25 percent to €750 by 2023 when he began his second term in office last month.

“This trajectory contributes to the recovery of income and the improvement of social cohesion levels,” the government said in the plan, seen by Reuters. “The increase has coincided with significant dynamism in the economy and the labor market.”

One in five workers in Portugal are on the minimum wage and the employment status of 890,000 people was last year officially described as precarious, a term used to refer to nonstandard forms of employment, including temporary work and fixed-term contracts.

Costa’s center-left Socialists, who presided over four years of strong economic growth and budget deficit cuts, won an Oct. 6 election, expanding their parliamentary representation as the biggest party but still just shy of a majority.

Now governing alone, Costa relied on support from two far-left parties — the Communists and Left Bloc — in the last four years and the wage plan is likely to be well received by them.

Job insecurity 

Handed over to workers’ unions and others during a meeting on Wednesday, the government’s proposal said the new minimum wage of €635 will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2020.

Increases will be negotiated and reviewed every year until it reaches the €750 target in 2023.

Between 2015, when the Socialists took power, and 2019, the minimum wage increased 14 percent, from €505 to €600, way below neighboring Spain’s €1,050.

“But the salary increases have not yet reached the pace of growth needed to ensure a balanced distribution of income,” the government said, adding Portugal “remains one of the countries with the highest income inequality rates in the European Union.”

Analysts see job insecurity as a big flaw of the economy, which is cooling after recording its strongest expansion in almost two decades in 2017 as Portugal recovered from a debt crisis that required an international bailout.

Portugal’s biggest workers’ union CTGP said the increase to €635 is “insufficient,” arguing the country is now “in a position to go much further.”

Topics: Portugal

Related

World
Villagers angry as Portugal wildfire still rages
World
1,300 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires

Latest updates

Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince organizes flights to carry Al-Hilal fans to Japan for Champions League final
Portugal to raise minimum wage to $700, still lowest in western Europe
Poland seizes two for plotting Breivik-style attacks on Muslims
Chinese buyout marks new chapter in British Steel history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.