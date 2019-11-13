You are here

Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan tariffs

Newly manufactured cars await export at port in Yokohama, Japan. Under the TPP pact, the elimination of a 6.1 per cent tariff on passenger vehicles could reduce prices for Japanese cars by $1,000 or more. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Foreign companies are eager to highlight US investments to try to dissuade US president
Major automakers think US President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25 percent tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the EU and Japan amid an ongoing trade war with China, five auto officials told Reuters.

The anticipated delay — expected to be announced later this week — comes as foreign automakers are eager to highlight US investments to try to dissuade Trump from using tariffs that they argue could cost US jobs.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this month tariffs may not be necessary. EU officials expect Trump to announce a six-month delay when he faces a self-imposed deadline this week. Trump in May delayed a decision on tariffs by up to 180 days as he ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to pursue negotiations.

Lighthizer’s office recently asked many foreign automakers to provide a tally of investments they have made in the US, several auto industry officials told Reuters.

The White House and Lighthizer’s office declined to comment.

FASTFACTS

• US is considering 25 percent tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the EU and Japan.

• President Donald Trump in May delayed a decision on tariffs by up to 180 days as he ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to pursue negotiations.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican ally of Trump’s, plans to attend a groundbreaking at Volkswagen AG’s Chattanooga assembly plant where they will mark the beginning of an $800 million expansion to build electric vehicles and add 1,000 jobs. The high-profile event will also include remarks from Germany’s ambassador to the US.

VW announced the plan to begin producing EVs by 2022 in Tennessee in January.

Daimler AG said in late 2017 it planned to invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint around Tuscaloosa, Alabama, creating more than 600 jobs. Tariffs on Japan seem even less likely than the EU, experts say.

Japanese automakers and suppliers have announced billions of dollars in investments, most notably a $1.6 billion joint venture plant in Alabama by Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal in September cutting tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products.

Although the agreement does not cover trade in autos, Abe said in September he had received reassurance from Trump that the US would not impose auto tariffs on national security grounds. Lighthizer said the two countries would tackle cars in negotiations expected to start next April.

Stefan Mair, member of the executive board of the BDI German industry association, said a deal to permanently remove the threat of tariffs was needed. “The investments that are not being made are costing us the growth of tomorrow, even in sectors that are seemingly not affected,” he said.

Germany’s merchandise trade surplus with the US — $69 billion in 2018 — remains a sore point with the Trump administration as does Japan’s $67.6 billion
US trade surplus last year — with two-thirds of that in the auto sector.

Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation

Rising health care costs power US consumer inflation

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices jumped by the most in seven months in October, which together with abating fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserve’s signal for no further interest rate cuts in the near term.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday showed broad price increases, with the cost of health care surging by the most in more than three years and recreation posting its biggest increase since early 1996.

The US central bank last month cut rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. Firming inflation comes on the heels of fairly upbeat data, including better-than-expected job growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity.

There has also been a de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was close to signing a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing, but provided no new details.

“Barring a sharp slowdown in economic activity, that supports the Fed’s stance of leaving interest rates on hold for an extended period,” said Michael Pearce, a senior US economist at Capital Economics in New York.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.4 percent last month as households paid more for energy products, healthcare, food and a range of other goods. That was the largest gain in the CPI since March and followed an unchanged reading in September.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Consumer price index (CPI) increases 0.4 percent in October.

• CPI advances 1.8 percent year-on-year.

• Core CPI rises 0.2 percent; up 2.3 percent year-on-year.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 1.8 percent after climbing 1.7 percent in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI advancing 0.3 percent in October and gaining 1.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in September. The so-called core CPI was lifted by the strong health care costs and increases in prices of used cars and trucks and recreation and rents.

In the 12 months through October, the core CPI increased 2.3 percent after rising 2.4 percent in September.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2 percent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in September and has fallen short of its target this year.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the data, while US Treasury prices rose marginally. US stock index futures extended losses. 

Gasoline prices rebound 

October’s firmer monthly CPI reading and jump in healthcare costs suggest a pick-up in the core PCE price index last month. The core PCE price data will be published later this month.

In October, energy prices vaulted 2.7 percent after falling 1.4 percent in the prior month. Energy prices, which were also driven by more expensive electricity, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI last month.

Gasoline prices rebounded 3.7 percent after declining 2.4 percent in September. Food prices climbed 0.2 percent, rising for a second straight month. Food consumed at home gained 0.3 percent.

Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, climbed 0.2 percent in October after rising 0.3 percent in September. But other shelter categories softened last month. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation dropped 3.8 percent. As a result, the rent index edged up 0.1 percent last month, the smallest gain since April 2011.

Health care costs surged 1 percent last month, the most since August 2016, after climbing 0.2 percent in September. Health care costs were boosted by strong increases in the costs of hospital services and prescription medication.

Used motor vehicles and trucks prices increased 1.3 percent after decreasing 1.6 percent in September. The cost of recreation surged 0.7 percent, the largest increase since February 1996. Households also paid more for personal care products.

But they got some respite from apparel prices, which fell 1.8 percent after dropping 0.4 percent in the prior month. The government early this year introduced a new method and data to calculate the cost of apparel.

Prices for new motor vehicles declined for a fourth straight month. There were also decreases in the costs of household furnishings and airline fares.

Topics: US economy

