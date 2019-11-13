You are here

Toyota Saudi Select app wins GITEX award

Toyota Saudi Select, a mobile app launched last year by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has won the 2019 GITEX Digital Marketing Campaign Innovator award in a ceremony recently held in Dubai on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors participated with the Toyota Saudi Select mobile app, which provided an innovative shopping experience and allowed users to learn about all the specifications of Toyota vehicles available in the Kingdom and view them in 3D by adopting augmented reality.

Executive Director of Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Munir Khoja said: “We are proud of winning this valuable award, which confirms our commitment to our guests through the continuous development of innovative solutions and systems that aim to streamline digital transformation in all the company’s business areas and thereby enrich our guests’ experience with outstanding services.”

“This mobile app was launched last year with modern information technology to strengthen communication with Toyota fans in the Kingdom and provide them with detailed information about the cars that interest them, including specifications and colors, in an interactive manner, thereby establishing communication with them even before they visit our showrooms,” Khoja added.

Toyota Saudi Select enables the user to change the color of the car, turn the lights on or off, show or hide the virtual surroundings, and see the car’s interior with a 360-degree view, in addition to filling in a request to test drive the car and download its brochure.

Updated 13 November 2019
Line-up for FIKR17 conference in Saudi Arabia announced

The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “Ithra”, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking.”
The conference will be held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia between 2-5 December 2019.
FIKR17 will bring together high-level officials, politicians, intellectuals, and media personalities led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation, and Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Over the course of FIKR17, these thought leaders will provide deep understanding and paths to solutions for key questions facing the Arab World and its future, including:

  • What are the challenges of technology, science and modern approaches to knowledge?
  • Where are we currently from renewing our societies and social concepts?
  • Where does the Arab individual stand within the international system, and how does he tackle the subject of globalization while defending an interactive identity that is open to the world?
  • Where are Arab intellectuals in their attempts to renew the Arab thought, and in building a renewed philosophy capable of making contributions to the global effort of contemporary thought?

Conference Program Details
Monday, December 2: FIKR17 will open with a formal ceremony at 7:00 pm, including a speech by Professor Dr. Henry Awit, Director General of the Arab Thought Foundation, followed by a speech from the representative of “Ithra”, the Lead Partner of the conference. It will also include speeches by Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit and HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation.
Tuesday, December 3: FIKR17 will start with an opening session titled “Arab Thought and Innovation Prospects,” followed by the first general session entitled “Today’s world…tomorrow’s world: transformations, challenges, and visions”.
In addition, four specialized sessions will be held under the following headlines:. Delivering new educational policies to help build a new Arab Thought, The role of social and human sciences in renewing Arab Thought, New perspectives on the concepts of state, citizenship and participation, Pluralism and the culture of tolerance and social peace.
Wednesday, December 4: The conference will continue with four specialized morning sessions covering the topics of ” Towards a new understanding of growth, Industry and manufacturing:analysis of pillars for development, Digital Economy, The role of civic society in renewing Arab Thought.
In the afternoon, the second general session will be held on the “4th Industrial Revolution” followed by reports on youth discussion groups.
Thursday, December 5: The conference will conclude with detailed reports on the specialized sessions. At 12:00 pm, the third general session titled “Arab Intellectuals and Their Role in Arab Thought Renewal” will be held, followed by the closing remarks.

