  Alawwal, SABB partner with Al-Nahda to support women

Alawwal, SABB partner with Al-Nahda to support women

Updated 3 sec ago

The newly merged Alawwal Bank and SABB have teamed up with Al-Nahda Society to support women as part of a Kingdom-wide strategy to improve financial literacy.

The bank will provide SR650,000 ($173,300) to fund Al-Nahda’s “Khazna” project, a series of workshops for low-income Saudi women to learn essential money management skills. The workshops will cover topics such as creating a healthy savings plan, managing a family budget and acquiring positive spending and saving habits. The workshops will extend to male members of the families to ensure a cohesive approach to managing their family financial needs. 

Rasha Alturki, CEO of Al-Nahda, said: “Al-Nahda continues to support women as their participation in society expands. Our goal is to help as many women as possible while establishing best practices, so finding support from organizations that share our vision of a better society is essential. Training women on low incomes to manage their money contributes to sustainable development; it enables women to improve their current financial status as well as model more constructive financial habits to their children. We are honored the bank is supporting our efforts to make financial literacy a core skill for more Saudi families.” 

Al-Nahda is a nonprofit organization established in 1963, dedicated to empowering women socially and economically through numerous successful programs. In June 2019, Al-Nahda was officially granted consultative status by the UN Economic and Social Council.

Soren Nikolajsen, deputy managing director at SABB, said: “As women’s role in the workplace and society grows, so do their financial responsibilities. Equipping women with the financial know-how to manage their money and plan for the future has never been more important. Financial literacy skills are critical to so many across the Kingdom and working with a well-established organization like Al-Nahda is a great way to help address this issue.” 

British Council, Education Ministry kick off Youth Leadership Program

Updated 6 min 23 sec ago

The British Council, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, represented by the National Center for Professional Education Development, has announced the launch of the 2019 Youth Leadership Program.

The Youth Leadership Program is a three-year program, delivered by the UK-based charity, Youth Sports Trust International, which aims to teach young people essential skills and behaviors such as teamwork, leadership, and persistence through sports teacher training and participation.

Following two successful years, the 2019 program has grown significantly, with more coaches and teachers being trained across new locations.

Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 120 coaches and teachers and 300 students are expected to participate in the program. This year female participation is expected to double. Furthermore, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, the program has now been expanded to Taif and Tabuk.

Amanda Ingram, deputy director, British Council, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of the third year of the Youth Sports Leadership Program, which we bring to Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Education. It is a pleasure to work together with the ministry and deliver this program, which embodies our shared vision of increased and inclusive participation in sport and good quality sports education driven by trained male and female trainers.

“Participating in sport is invaluable to the life of young people; it teaches them essential skills they can use as they progress through life and they have great fun along the way. We wish all the teachers and students’ great success over the next weeks.”

Dr. Ahmed Aljuhaime, executive director of the National Center for Professional Education Development, Ministry of Education, said: “We are proud to partner with the British Council to bring this program to our country for the third year in a row, with the same motivation and ability to deliver.” 

By working together on this great initiative, it can enhance the interest of the educational and local community toward adopting healthy and balanced lifestyles that contribute to achieving a quality of life according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

