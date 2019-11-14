You are here

  • Home
  • Baby talk: Tips for mothers with teething babies

Baby talk: Tips for mothers with teething babies

A baby’s toothbrush should be small. (Shutterstock)
Updated 5 sec ago
Baby Arabia

Baby talk: Tips for mothers with teething babies

Updated 5 sec ago
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: It’s a happy event when the first tooth appears in the laughing little mouth and their teeth gradually start peeking out proudly and happily at the parents. To ask an obvious question: How should you choose your baby’s first toothbrush?

What specifications are suitable for your baby’s soft, fragile gums?

Among the helpful tips about choosing the toothbrush for your baby’s first teeth, we have compiled the following for you:

First, a baby’s toothbrush should be small, adapted to fit the little one’s mouth, and it should reach two of the baby’s teeth with each movement.

The most important specifications of the baby’s toothbrush are that it have smooth bristles arranged in three lines and a round head to protect the baby’s gums from injury.

It’s best if the bristles are industrially manufactured and not made of animal hair because the latter is hollow on the inside and can store a lot of germs.

The toothbrush can have sloped or straight bristles, according to the recommendation of your pediatrician, who will prefer one shape over the other based on your baby’s mouth shape and their ability to adapt to the brush.

It’s best to sometimes set aside two toothbrushes for the baby, one for the morning and the second for the evening, so that each has plenty of time to dry, preventing an accumulation of germs on them, or you can have one and place it in the open air after each use.

To distinguish between the morning brush and the evening brush, you can choose different colors, of course, knowing that toothbrushes made of nylon need more time to dry. It’s always best not to clean a baby’s teeth with a damp brush.

Replace your baby’s toothbrush every two months because it becomes damaged or warped from use, and the child’s gums could be injured by using it. It’s also better to replace it immediately after your child recovers from the flu or any other infectious disease.

Finally, and to help your little angel form the habit of brushing their teeth, choose a toothbrush decorated with funny faces from a cartoon they love or their favorite animal, if possible.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com.  

Topics: teething

Iraq Pavilion at Venice Biennale shuts in solidarity with protesters

The Iraq Pavilion at the Venice Biennale has shut down in solidarity with protesters. Supplied
Updated 13 November 2019
Arab News

Iraq Pavilion at Venice Biennale shuts in solidarity with protesters

  • In a show of solidarity with anti-government protestors, the Iraq Pavilion at the Venice Biennale has shut down
  • Initially set to run until Nov. 24, the exhibition entitled “Fatherland” was closed on Nov. 5.
Updated 13 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq is currently in the midst of ongoing anti-government protests that have claimed the lives of more than 260 Iraqis since they erupted earlier this month. In a show of solidarity, the Iraq Pavilion at the Venice Biennale has shut down.

Initially set to run until Nov. 24, the exhibition entitled “Fatherland” was closed on Nov. 5.

“Fatherland” is a collection of expressionist paintings by Iraqi-Kurdish artist Serwan Baran that were commissioned by Baghdad-based non-profit organization the Ruya Foundation, which in an official statement shared that the move was to show support to “the popular youth uprisings that have erupted in Iraq against state corruption and deteriorating economic and living conditions.”

“We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protesting, and the bloodshed that has led to the death of over 265 protesters so far,” read the statement shared on the organization’s Twitter account. “Peaceful protesting is a basic right, enshrined in Article 38.c of the Iraqi Constitution.”

“Since our founding in late 2012, we have worked hard, frequently in inhospitable circumstances, to create a platform for artists across Iraq to freely express their creativity, in a firm belief that culture is an integral component of any society, and a powerful force for change towards an open and free country. This is particularly important for Iraq, given its difficult recent history and authoritarian past,” it continued.

The Baghdad-based foundation, which was co-founded by Tamara Chalabi, daughter of former Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi, has overseen the Iraq Pavilion in Venice since 2013.

Topics: Venice Biennale Iraq

Latest updates

Baby talk: Tips for mothers with teething babies
Climate change, corruption blamed for Venice flood devastation
China tests Mars lander in international cooperation push
Hong Kong endures more transit disruptions, campus violence
Militant group says cease-fire reached to fighting in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.