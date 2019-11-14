You are here

  • Home
  • Six Flags: ‘We will break records for the fastest, biggest and longest rides’

Six Flags: ‘We will break records for the fastest, biggest and longest rides’

1 / 2
Centola stated his firm was aiming to build “the biggest, fastest, longest, steepest roller coaster by far in the world." (Supplied)
2 / 2
Centola stated his firm was aiming to build “the biggest, fastest, longest, steepest roller coaster by far in the world." (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Six Flags: ‘We will break records for the fastest, biggest and longest rides’

  • Speaking at the Misk Global Forum, Centola said the efforts made for Qiddiyah would make it the city of the future
  • The Oscar-winner and mind behind the “Born a King” biopic of King Faisal explained that the story of the Saudi monarch was a great external promotion for the Kingdom
Updated 13 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Mario Centola, the vice president of international operations and business development at Six Flags Entertainment, said government support for Qiddiyah was facilitating expansion that would help the company attract tourists and business to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Misk Global Forum, Centola stated his firm was aiming to build “the biggest, fastest, longest, steepest roller coaster by far in the world ... you will only get to experience that type of ride and this type of park right outside Riyadh.”

He explained during his participation in a session at the forum, entitled “Entertainment is serious business,” that the efforts made for Qiddiyah would make it the city of the future, pointing out that the latest technology would be in every part of the city.

He mentioned how innovation in the Kingdom was creating great job opportunities, especially in the field of entertainment, and he called on Saudis to seize the opportunities ahead of them.

Also speaking, the Spanish producer and CEO of Lola Films, Andrés Gomes, pointed out that his relationship with Saudi Arabia began 10 years ago.

The Oscar-winner and mind behind the “Born a King” biopic of King Faisal explained that the story of the Saudi monarch was a great external promotion for the Kingdom, given its international storyline, with 70 percent of its events taking place in the UK.

“We have to make films that people like … Saudi Arabia should be very careful to not be invaded by foreign cultures for your movies and TV,” he said.

“Of course, you have not had the time to develop your own productions, but that’s what you have to ask your government for — you have to ask for support.”

Shinji Shimizu, senior director and producer at Toei Animation, talked about his own first visit to Saudi Arabia a decade ago, and his vision of the interest of young Saudis in Japanese animators.

“Animation was established 63 years ago. I had been working with the company for 42 years … Japanese animation was gradually enjoyed by young people, by lots of people.

“Young people are very talented and they absorb very quickly, and they want to express Saudi culture. We are working with a Japanese crew and we are having a tremendously enjoyable time together.”

Alabbas Bin Alabbas, the founder of Alsahar Animation, stressed the importance of this period for the Saudi people, as the country opens up to entertainment and the arts, stressing the importance of animation as a magnet for children, in addition to the great energy that exists among young people encouraged and supported by the government.

“I think now it’s our turn to contribute to the world, to show who we are, what our stories are,” he said.

Topics: MISK 2019

Related

Saudi Arabia
Misk Global Forum discusses change in the workplace
Saudi Arabia
Actor Adrian Grenier at Misk Global Forum: Having an appetite is the key to balance

350,000 books to feature at Jeddah fair

Updated 14 November 2019
SPA

350,000 books to feature at Jeddah fair

Updated 14 November 2019
SPA

JEDDAH: Hundreds of authors from around the world are preparing to take part in a prestigious Saudi book festival.

The Jeddah International Book Fair, to be staged in South Obhur from Dec. 11 to 21, will feature more than 350,000 volumes to cater to all reading tastes.

Now in its fifth edition, the cultural event, run under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, will see the participation of 400 Saudi, Arab and international publishing houses from 40 different countries.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed, who is head of the fair’s supreme committee, has been coordinating the organization of the event which will include book-signing sessions by 200 authors.

The exhibition, occupying 30,000 square meters, is one of the biggest specialized expos in the Kingdom, and aims to promote reading and the cultural environment.

The fair will also include a program of seminars, lectures and indoor and outdoor theater productions, along with documentary films for families and children, and workshops in visual arts, photography and Arabic calligraphy.

The Jeddah fair is supported by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, who believes it reflects the city’s culture and traditions, along with backing from Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah. SPA Jeddah

Topics: The Jeddah International Book Fair South Obhur

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia gifts Qur’an to thousands at global book fair
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry takes part in Indonesia book fair

Latest updates

Pakistan to be part of new Saudi foreign manpower program 
Key to success is passion: PepsiCo official
Most expensive Shaheen falcon sold at auction
Six Flags: ‘We will break records for the fastest, biggest and longest rides’
Lack of spirit leaves World War II saga hanging midway

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.