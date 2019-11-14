Deal signed for new US Embassy in Riyadh

JEDDAH: The US Consulate in Jeddah signed an agreement to purchase land for the US Embassy’s new compound in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed during the consulate’s celebration of the 243rd year of American independence at its new location in Jeddah’s Al-Muhammadiya district.

It was signed by US Ambassador John Abizaid and Dr. Fahad Mushayt, CEO of the Diplomatic Quarter General Authority.

The agreement will allow the US State Department to divert resources toward construction and design of the new embassy.

Hosted by Abizaid and Consul General Ryan Gliha, the celebration’s guest of honor was Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz.

Members of the American community, Saudi government officials and business leaders were in attendance.

Since 1945, the US and Saudi Arabia “have stood together in the face of common threats, advanced prosperity and economic growth in both our countries, and forged bonds of friendship through countless exchanges and joint endeavors,” Abizaid said.