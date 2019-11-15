TheFace: Najla Abdullah, Saudi business leader

You are here

Najla Abdullah. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Najla Abdullah

Najla Abdullah I am an executive member of the Young Businesswomen Council at the Asharqia Chamber. I am also a certified artist trainer and I am attending the Academy of Learning in Dammam, where I am studying public relations and media.

I have founded a number of art initiatives and projects. Art is in my blood. It is the field where I think I can inspire others and leave a good impression.

I am 32 years old, and I was born in Dhahran to a family interested in education and developing hobbies. My father studied business administration in the US while my mother specialized in geography. I am the middle child of nine —  I have four sisters and four brothers. We are a family of with a wide range of interests; my parents gave us the freedom to choose what to study, encouraging us to choose academic and career paths that would suit our personalities.

I began my elementary schooling at the Fifth Primary School before joining the Third Middle School. After that, I attended the secondary-level section of King Abdul Aziz National Schools in Alkhobar.

Following my high school graduation, I took a number of engineering, art and fashion courses before continuing my academic journey.

I am always ready to try new things. I like to experience things that may not be in my field of work — I am always seeking new information and knowledge. Whenever I finish a certain project, I’m usually already thinking about the next one.

To me, work should also mean fun. It is important that I enjoy what I’m doing. Otherwise, I’ll try a more joyful thing.

Art is in my blood. It is the field where I think I can inspire others and leave a good impression.

As an art aficionado whose job mainly relies on visual feedback and the aesthetic aspects of life, I try to shift unpleasant situations around me into something beautiful and positive that can help me. Beautiful music in my workplace, for instance, makes me more productive and creative. It can also inspire me to be more innovative.

With the generous support of the deputy governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Saud, and the kind help of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), I had the chance to provide an artwork for Sharqiah Season. The project was based around illuminated boats in the sea. The idea of my project was to show visitors to the region one of the city’s landmarks. I was delighted by the appreciation from both officials and visitors. That project was an achievement I will always remember with pride.

I believe the quotes of great people who have lived before us are worth heeding — they summarize years of experience. There is a particular wise saying that really resonates with me: “Life is made of experiences. So, the end of an experience is only the end of that experience, not the end of life.” 

Topics: TheFace Young Businesswomen Council at the Asharqia Chamber

Misk Initiatives Center signs 12 deals to develop youth talent

Updated 15 November 2019
SPA

Misk Initiatives Center signs 12 deals to develop youth talent

  • MoUs with top firms such as Chinese tech giant Huawei, French oil major Total open new opportunities
Updated 15 November 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Foundation Misk Initiatives Center has signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh with local and international companies to support and develop youth talent.

Among the companies were the Chinese tech giant Huawei, the French oil firm Total, the Emirati Federal Youth Authority, and the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The agreements stipulated joint work between the two parties in the fields of talent development in Saudi Arabia and information and communications technology, in accordance with the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

This initiative aims to find ways of cooperation and employment opportunities between the two parties.

The MoU signed between the center and the Emirati Federal Youth Authority provides for the enhancement of joint cooperation in support of youth. 

The two parties will seek to discuss future cooperation, to build a strategic partnership between the two parties in exploring potential cooperative opportunities and setting a framework for such cooperation, in addition to organizing the exchange of technologies and innovations through the joint organization of courses, forums and workshops.

The MoU aims at creating a specialized scientific dialogue between the two parties, conducting joint research at the institutes in the field of entrepreneurship and the skills of the future, considering launching joint initiatives, and examining the possibilities of cooperative programs based on the extensive experience of Misk and the Federal Youth Authority.

Misk’s Initiatives Center agreement with Total will promote joint cooperation, find training opportunities for Saudi talent at the company’s headquarters and facilities, and cooperate on educational programs that support entrepreneurship and an ecosystem for startup companies, especially in the fields of energy and technology.

The Misk Global Forum also witnessed the signing of a MoU with “Hub71” to promote learning and leadership among Saudi youth, and enhance opportunities for joint collaboration, in addition to two MoUs with 500 startups and seed stars “to promote joint cooperation between the two parties, to develop and grow the business of startups and provide them with the necessary
environment.”

Misk also signed a MoU with the Public Institution for Education and Global Leadership to promote joint cooperation and achieve the objectives of both sides, to support innovation initiatives that instill the entrepreneurial mindset of young people, as well as the establishment and organization of entrepreneurship approaches. 

Both parties agreed to focus on exploring potential collaborative opportunities related to the Entrepreneurship World Cup, and establish a competition with competitors coming from 170 countries.

Both parties also agreed to support international competitions aimed at identifying the best solutions in various fields and sectors, as well as exchanging programs on entrepreneurship and innovation.

The center has signed a MoU with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund to discuss the possibility of providing training programs and courses for the center’s employees of the Fund and the relevant authorities. In addition to discussing available opportunities for cooperative training within the Fund, and providing opportunities for participation and contribution of the Fund’s staff in Misk’s programs.

The MoU aims to explore the benefits of existing agreements between the two parties with international financial and educational institutions, in order to find opportunities that provide programs, training and educational courses, and granting cooperative trainings for Saudi youth in those global institutions.

The center also signed a MoU with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), aiming to enhance joint cooperation on educational technology and its integration into the educational systems in the Islamic world.

An MoU with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) will enhance the cooperation between the two parties in several initiatives, including academic development, training, entrepreneurship and innovation programs.

An MoU with Endeavor Saudi Arabia will support the Kingdom’s youth, enhance their talents and potential, stimulate economic growth, and find ways of cooperation between the two parties that serve their common interests.

The center’s MoU with the Ministry of Economy and Planning aims to spread awareness, provide new information on the education and training of human resources in the administrative and economic fields, youth empowerment, and coordinate efforts to raise their abilities.

The MoU aims to create cooperative training opportunities in local and international institutions with the purpose of workforce growth in the Kingdom’s economic sector, contributing to the development of national competencies in the economy, policies and procedures, strategic planning, in addition to providing job opportunities for graduates from areas that serve the interests of both parties and support the achievement of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: MISK 2019 MISK GLOBAL FORUM

