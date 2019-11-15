You are here

  • Home
  • Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

The military statement early on Friday indicates that Israel is willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel says it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.
The military statement early on Friday indicates that Israel is willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks.
The statement says Israel struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis.
The airstrikes came after a barrage of rockets late Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.
It’s unclear whether the fighting would continue. The unofficial cease-fire that began early Thursday ended a two-day escalation triggered by Israel’s targeted killing of an Islamic Jihad commander.
The fighting killed 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.

Topics: Gaza 15 years after Yasser Arafat

Related

Special
Middle-East
Truce ends deadly clashes across Gaza border

Former finance minister Mohammad Safadi put forward to be next Lebanese PM

Updated 15 November 2019
Reuters

Former finance minister Mohammad Safadi put forward to be next Lebanese PM

Updated 15 November 2019
Reuters

BEIRUT: Three major Lebanese parties have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, to become prime minister of a new government, the Lebanese broadcasters LBCI and MTV reported on Thursday.
The agreement was reached in a meeting on Thursday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, Lebanon’s leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of the Shiite groups Amal and Hezbollah.
There was no official comment from the parties or Safadi. The broadcasters did not identify their sources.
Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of an unprecedented wave of protests against ruling politicians who are blamed for rampant state corruption and steering Lebanon into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Hariri remains caretaker prime minister for now.
Since quitting, Hariri, who is aligned with the West and Gulf Arab states, has been holding closed-door meetings with parties including the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which had wanted him to be prime minister again.
Lebanon’s prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to the country’s sectarian power-sharing system.
Mustaqbal Web, a Hariri-owned news website, said a meeting between Hariri, Ali Hassan Khalil of the Amal Movement and Hussein Al-Khalil of Hezbollah had discussed recommending Safadi for the post.
MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats. Mustaqbal Web said the type of government was not discussed, and neither was the question of whether Hariri’s Future Movement would be part of the Cabinet.
LBCI said the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party allied to Hezbollah, had also agreed to Safadi’s nomination.
They did not identify their sources.
Safadi is a prominent businessman and member of parliament from the northern city of Tripoli. He served previously as finance minister from 2011-2014 under prime minister Najib Mikati.
Prior to that, he served as minister of economy and trade in the government of Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, who was backed by the West. He held that post again in the Hariri-led Cabinet that took office in 2009.
Hariri had said he would only return as prime minister of a Cabinet of specialist ministers which he believed would be best placed to win international aid and steer Lebanon out of its economic crisis, sources close to Hariri have said.

Topics: Mohammad Safadi

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanese mourners pay tribute to protest victim
Special
Middle-East
Appeals for calm after Lebanese protester shot dead in front of wife and child

Latest updates

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire
Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible swap with Moscow
On 16th birthday, California student opens fire at his high school, killing two
Misk Initiatives Center signs 12 deals to develop youth talent
Saudi esports world cup winner a ‘class’ role model for young players: Gaming chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.