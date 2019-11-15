Vietnam jails music teacher for ‘undermining’ state

You are here

The accused’s father was bundled into a car by police in May after taking his two young sons for breakfast. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Vietnam has recently been criticized for targeting users on Facebook
  • Latest jailed activist wrote about police brutality and land rights
HANOI: Vietnam sentenced a music teacher to 11 years in prison on Friday for Facebook posts that allegedly undermined the one-party state, which has been accused of tightening the noose on online dissent.
Communist Vietnam has long jailed its critics but has come under fire recently for targeting users on Facebook, a popular forum for activists in the country where all independent media is banned.
Nguyen Nang Tinh is the latest activist jailed for his Facebook comments, including posts about a Taiwanese steel firm that dumped toxic sludge into the ocean, killing masses of fish in central Vietnam.
He also wrote about police brutality and land rights — both flashpoint issues in Vietnam.
Authorities accused the college music teacher of posting “hostile thoughts” and “profound anti-government material” on social media.
The 42-year-old was sentenced to 11 years for “producing, disseminating or spreading information and documents aimed at undermining” Vietnam, his lawyer Nguyen Van Mieng told AFP from central Nghe An province.
He got another five years probation.
The jail term was “too harsh,” Mieng told AFP, arguing that prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to link the offending Facebook account to his client.
Tinh’s father Nguyen Ngoc Dinh insisted his son was innocent, saying he “only raised his voice against injustice in society.”
“My son was very strong in court. He didn’t admit the charges,” he added, calling the trial “ridiculous.”
Tinh was bundled into a car by police in May after taking his two young sons for breakfast.
His conviction comes just days after a dissident with Australian citizenship was jailed for 12 years in Vietnam on terrorism charges, along with two other Vietnamese nationals who got 10 and 11 years.
Vietnam has come under fire for cracking down on activists since a conservative leadership came to power in 2016.
Last year, the government passed a controversial cybersecurity law that critics say is designed to scrub online dissent.
The bill — which is not yet implemented — requires sites like Facebook and YouTube to remove content if asked by the government to do so. The law would also require companies to hand over user data and host servers in the country.
Amnesty International says there are at least 128 political prisoners behind bars in Vietnam, 10 percent it estimates were jailed for Facebook posts.
Other rights group put the number of jailed dissidents as far higher, but no official data is available.

VILNIUS: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, an official statement said, paving the way for a possible spy swap with Moscow.
Nauseda signed the decree to pardon Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko who are serving prison terms for espionage in the Baltic EU and NATO state, according to the statement published on his official website.
Both Russians were sentenced by Lithuanian courts in 2017. They could be exchanged for two Lithuanian citizens, Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis, convicted of spying in Russia in 2016, the Baltic News Service said.
A Norwegian, Frode Berg, convicted of spying and jailed in Russia could also be part of the swap, BNS said, quoting senior officials who requested anonymity.
Nauseda’s decree said the Russians were pardoned in line with a new law on spy swaps.
Presidential spokesman Antanas Bubnelis declined further comment when contacted by AFP on Friday.
Lithuanian officials said Filipchenko worked for the FSB Russian federal security service and was trying to recruit senior officials in the Baltic state, which was under Moscow’s thumb during the Soviet era.
He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and did not appeal.
Moisejenko was jailed for 10 years and six months after a Vilnius court ruled he recruited a Lithuanian army captain who served at the country’s Siauliai military air base. He had pleaded innocent.
The two Lithuanians were sentenced in Russia in 2016 for allegedly sharing Russian military intelligence with Lithuania.

