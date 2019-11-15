You are here

  • Home
  • Lithuania, Norway swap spies with Russia at border

Lithuania, Norway swap spies with Russia at border

Norwegian national Frode Berg was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison for espionage. (AP Photo)
Updated 15 November 2019
AFP

Lithuania, Norway swap spies with Russia at border

  • Lithuanian citizens Yevgeny Mataitis and Arstidas Tamosaitis and Norwegian citizen Frode Berg returned to Lithuania
  • Lithuania handed over the two pardoned Russians, Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko in the exchange at a Lithuanian border crossing
Updated 15 November 2019
AFP

VILNIUS: Russia on Friday returned two Lithuanians and a Norwegian convicted of espionage to Vilnius in a espionage swap that also saw NATO and EU member Lithuania free two Russians jailed for spying in an exchange reminiscent of the Cold War.
Tensions between Lithuania and Soviet-era master Russia grew after the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, triggering a string of espionage allegations on both sides.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda first pardoned the two Russians jailed by Vilnius for spying, prompting Moscow to announce it would respond in kind.
“Today, at midday, the exchange operation was completed successfully,” Lithuanian intelligence chief Darius Jauniskis told reporters in Vilnius on Friday.
“Lithuanian citizens Yevgeny Mataitis and Arstidas Tamosaitis and Norwegian citizen Frode Berg successfully returned to Lithuania,” he said, adding that Berg was then transferred to the Norwegian embassy in the Lithuanian capital.
Jauniskis said Lithuania handed over the two pardoned Russians, Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko in the exchange at a Lithuanian border crossing with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency director Sergei Naryshkin had told news agencies that Moscow would take “reciprocal measures” following Lithuania’s pardon.
Both Russians were sentenced by Lithuanian courts in 2017.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hailed Berg’s release and thanked Lithuania for its “cooperation and efforts” in securing his freedom.
Ilya Novikov, Berg’s lawyer in Russia, tweeted on Friday that he was “on his way home, it’s over” but it remained unclear when he would return to Norway.
Nauseda’s decree said the Russians were pardoned in line with a new law on spy swaps.
Lithuanian officials said Filipchenko worked for the FSB Russian federal security service and was trying to recruit senior officials in the Baltic state.
He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and did not appeal.
Moisejenko was jailed for 10 years and six months after a court ruled he recruited a Lithuanian army captain who served at the country’s Siauliai military air base. He had pleaded innocent.
The two Lithuanians were sentenced in Russia for allegedly sharing Russian military intelligence with Lithuania.
Moscow occupied and annexed Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia during World War II.
The trio only broke free from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991 and joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.
Tension including allegations of espionage between the Baltic states and Russia have simmered since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis in 2014.
Estonia and Russia swapped convicted spies last year, while in 2015, Russia freed Estonian officer Eston Kohver in a Cold War-style bridge handover.

Topics: Russia Norway Lithuania Frode Berg

Related

World
Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible swap with Moscow
World
Russian dissidents find haven in Lithuania

Senior Daesh commander arrested in Ukraine

Updated 15 November 2019
AFP

Senior Daesh commander arrested in Ukraine

  • The Georgian national, known as Al-Bara Shishani, was previously deputy to top Daesh commander Omar Al-Shishani ("Omar the Chechen")
  • Al-Bara Shishani left Syria in 2016 for Turkey, where he "continued to coordinate" Daesh activities, the SBU said
Updated 15 November 2019
AFP

KIEV: A senior leader of Daesh has been arrested in Ukraine after an operation conducted with the help of Georgian police and the CIA, the Ukrainian security services said Friday.
The Georgian national, known as Al-Bara Shishani, was previously deputy to top Daesh commander Omar Al-Shishani ("Omar the Chechen"), Ukraine's SBU security services said in a statement.
Omar Al-Shishani was the nom de guerre of a Georgian Chechen extremist who was killed in a US-coalition led strike in Syria in 2016.
Al-Bara Shishani left Syria in 2016 for Turkey, where he "continued to coordinate" Daesh activities, the SBU said.
He arrived illegally in Ukraine last year, using a false passport, and was arrested near his house in a Kiev suburb.
According to Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, Al Bara Shishani was not however a high-ranking Daesh figure but "a simple fighter".
The Georgian security service gave his real name as Cezar Tokhosashvili and said he was wanted as "a member of a terrorist organisation".

Topics: Daesh Ukraine

Related

World
Daesh fighter stuck on Turkey-Greece borders returned to US
Update
World
Pompeo: Anti-Daesh coalition should shift focus to Africa

Latest updates

Science, arts key to bringing nations together: Saudi culture minister
Amid Gaza fighting, Israel could face questions on tactics
How Misk festival is enriching creative arts in Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation body to participate in Dubai airshow
Saudi Human Rights Commission participates in conference on migrant workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.